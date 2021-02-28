Aledo DB who helped Bearcats to UIL record 10th state title commits to Texas

Aledo 4-star junior safety Bryan “BJ” Allen Jr. announced Sunday his commitment to the University of Texas. Allen had been previously committed to LSU, but de-committed in January.

He becomes the seventh 2022 prospect to commit to UT, which hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian in January. He joins Lewisville WR Armani Winfield, Arlington Martin LB Trevell Johnson and Frisco Liberty WR Evan Stewart.

Allen, who was voted TSWA Class 5A defensive player of the year on Thursday, recorded 67 tackles, 56 solo tackles, two for loss, two interceptions and six pass deflections for the Bearcats. Aledo beat Crosby in the Class 5A Division 2 championship in January, the program’s UIL record 10th football state title.

In the 2022 class, Allen ranks as the sixth best safety and 58th overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. He’s ranked as the No. 13 player in the state.

Allen holds 27 offers, which includes TCU, Oklahoma, USC, Ohio State, Florida and Texas A&M.

Allen is the second Bearcat to de-commit from LSU. Senior wide receiver JoJo Earle flipped his commitment during the Early Signing Period to Alabama in December.

Allen, a first-team all-district defender, recorded a team-high 122 tackles with three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in 2019 when Aledo won its ninth state title over Fort Bend Marshall.