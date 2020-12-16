Aledo 4-star athlete JoJo Earle flips LSU commitment, chooses to sign with Alabama

Aledo 4-star senior wide receiver JoJo Earle flipped his commitment from LSU to Alabama, signing his national letter of intent with the Crimson Tide on Wednesday during the early signing period.

Earle had been committed with LSU since April.

Earle received offers from 27 schools, including Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas Tech, USC and TCU. He’s ranked as the No. 5 WR in the nation for 2021 and the 10th best player in the state, according to 247Sports. He’s also ranked 48th among all players overall, nationally.

It’s not the first time Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama flipped an Aledo prospect during the December signing period. 5-star running back Jase McClellan de-committed from Oklahoma and chose the Tide last year.

Earle made four catches for 107 yards and one touchdown in last year’s state title game. Aledo won its UIL 11-man state record ninth state championship in December, 45-42 over Fort Bend Marshall. He added 10 carries and 43 yards.

On the season, Earle had 84 catches, 1,600 yards and 15 TDs. He also had 47 rushes for 429 yards and 11 TDs.

Earle had 1,100 yards receiving and 11 TDs during his sophomore season.

On Friday, Aledo (8-1) is scheduled to play North Forney (9-1) in the 5A D2 area round at Globe Life Park at 3:15 p.m.