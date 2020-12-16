Saginaw Chisholm Trail senior with muscular dystrophy scores a touchdown

Saginaw Chisholm Trail Xavier Hernandez, who has muscular dystrophy, scores a touchdown against Weatherford on the Rangers’ senior night on Dec. 4. Courtesy

Xavier Hernandez has never suited up for the football team at Saginaw Chisholm Trail, but he’s just as important as any player or coach in the program.

Hernandez, a senior, has muscular dystrophy, but that hasn’t stopped him from being with his team. He has always loved the game, and he’s been on the sideline all four years — that is until the Rangers’ final game of the season.

During their Dec. 4 game, on senior night, against Weatherford, Hernandez returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown. In a simulated play, Weatherford kicked off to begin the third quarter. A teammate caught the ball and then handed it to Hernandez, who went the distance in his wheelchair. Both teams ran into the end zone to celebrate the score.

“The night was one to remember for my family and I will cherish it forever,” Hernandez’s mother Susan Hurtado said. “It was for sure an emotional night. Coach Bode and his coaching staff have been amazing to my son. All the teammates have been so supporting to Xavier through the years. Everyone has made him feel part of the Ranger family. We will forever be grateful.”

Added Hernandez, “Senior night was amazing. I appreciate coach Bode and the coaching staff for fulfilling my passion for football.”

The moment almost never happened.

Chisholm Trail coach Byron Bode had made plans for Hernandez to score against Boswell at Globe Life Park on Nov. 7, but the day before the game, Hernandez had to go into quarantine after being in contact with someone who had COVID-19.

Things got tricky when the football program had to cancel games down the stretch because of COVID. “Thankful we got a senior night in and provided Xavier and his family this opportunity,” Bode said.

“He goes to every practice he can make. He leads the team out of our tunnel and has been our pregame captain at times.”

It was a special moment shared by teammates and fans alike.

“It was really exciting because you can see on social media other schools doing something like that, but actually being there was amazing,” Chisholm Trail senior linebacker Jordan Nunn said. “It shows that football is more than just a sport. It’s really a family bond. He comes to all the games and wears a jersey like the rest of us so he’s treated just like family.”

Bode first met Hernandez when he was at Creekview Middle as an eighth grader. Hernandez was also part of their football program so it was a no-brainer to include him at Chisholm Trail.

“The middle school coordinator had mentioned to me that Xavier wanted to continue to be in the football program,” Bode said. “I was aware of him. I’d go to middle school games and see him. The kids knew who he was. We welcomed him with open arms.

It puts things in perspective. It’s a crazy year, but he has a great outlook on life. It was great to have him in our program for four years. He’s special, and I’m thankful his parents shared him us.”