OU gets football commitment from Aledo tight end who helped Bearcats to state title

Aledo 6-foot-5 tight end Jason Llewellyn announced on Friday via Twitter his commitment to Oklahoma.

Llewellyn, a junior, holds 21 offers. He also has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Rice, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, Utah and Yale.

“I want to thank my family for supporting me through this entire process as well as all of my coaches and friends,” Llewellyn said in a tweet. “I want to thank all of the schools and coaches that have recruited me and given me the opportunity to further my academic and athletic career at the next level.”

Llewellyn started at tight end for the Bearcats this season and finished the season with 28 catches, 453 yards and five touchdowns. He also included nine knockdowns and 12 pancake blocks and was on the line that helped block for running back DeMarco Roberts, who ran for over 2,000 yards and a Fort Worth area leading 39 TDs. Roberts rushed for 254 yards and six TDs, and was named offensive MVP in the Class 5A Division 2 title game vs. Crosby.

Aledo won its UIL state record 10th football championship in January.

Llewellyn becomes the sixth football commit for the Sooners from the Class of 2022, and third Texan joining Garland’s Jordan Hudson and Lubbock-Cooper’s Kobie McKinzie.

Oklahoma currently sits sixth in the nation and second in the Big 12 for its recruiting class of 2022.

The Aledo Bearcats have more sleep before they take the field at AT&T Stadium AGAIN, playing for a state record 10th football championship. @JasonLlew89 came up big last week vs Rider



RECAP: https://t.co/cdCjxw2dRE pic.twitter.com/bYRjcf2LxI — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 15, 2021