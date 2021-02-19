UIL pushes back Texas high school girls basketball state championship games

The University Interscholastic League moved the Texas high school girls basketball state championship games back a week following this week’s snow storm and power outage that forced many first and second round matchups to postpone.

The UIL girls state finals will run March 10-11 at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It was originally set for March 5-6. The boys title games will continue March 12-13.

Due to inclement weather, which included more than four inches of snow, freezing temperatures and slick road conditions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the girls basketball playoff schedule has been in a constant shuffle.

Teams would be in the third round (regional quarterfinals) Thursday through Saturday, but instead, many schools are still playing first and second round games.

All four playoff teams from District 11-6A (DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Mansfield) have yet to start the playoffs. Mansfield, which was originally set to play Harker Heights on Feb. 11, will now open the postseason nine days after the start of the playoffs. The two schools have postponed four different times.

Boys begin the playoffs this weekend with many games pushed back to Monday.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the UIL eliminated all basketball tournaments, including the regional and state tournaments. The regional semifinals and finals, and state semifinals are separate rounds and school officials will determine where games will be played.

Only state championships will take place at the Alamodome in March.

Class 1A, 3A and 5A will run on the first day (March 10 for girls, March 12 for boys) while 2A, 4A and 6A will run on the second day (March 11, March 13).