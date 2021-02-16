Girls Basketball
Fort Worth-area high school girls basketball bi-district, area round scores and pairings
UIL STATE PLAYOFFS
Class 6A
BI-DISTRICT
Region I
Keller 72, Fort Worth Boswell 61
El Paso Franklin (15-4) vs. Midland Lee (14-8), 2 p.m. Wednesday, Franklin HS
North Crowley 44, Keller Fossil Ridge 41
San Angelo Central 25, El Paso Montwood 21
South Grand Prairie 81, Dallas Lake Highlands 14
Allen 45, Lewisville 38
Richardson 65, Arlington Sam Houston 45
Plano 72, Little Elm Braswell 58
Wolfforth Frenship (20-5) vs. El Paso Eastwood (13-5), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Stockton HS
Keller Timber Creek 43, Hurst Bell 38
El Paso Americas 51, Odessa 46
Southlake Carroll 46, Euless Trinity 29
Plano East 67, Prosper 29
Irving MacArthur 61, Arlington Bowie 44
Hebron 54, Denton Guyer 53
Arlington Martin 54, Richardson Pearce 22
Region II
Harker Heights (15-3) vs. Mansfield (17-6), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Robinson HS Postponed
Sachse 45, Rockwall 44
DeSoto (21-2) vs. Killeen Shoemaker (10-17), 2 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana HS Postponed
Tyler Legacy 53, Wylie 48
Houston Langham Creek 64, Houston Klein Cain 38
Spring Grand Oaks 41, Houston MacArthur 25
Tomball Memorial 48, Katy Cypress Lakes 43
Houston Westfield 51, The Woodlands College Park 46 2OT
Mesquite Horn 76, Garland 28
Duncanville (24-2) vs. Killeen Ellison (15-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Cleburne HS Postponed
Dallas Skyline 49, Garland Lakeview Centennial 42
Temple (16-7) vs. Cedar Hill (14-8), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana HS Postponed
Spring 44, Conroe 32
Klein Oak 37, Cypress Bridgeland 34
Conroe Oak Ridge 52, Houston Davis 17
Cypress Springs 53, Spring Klein Collins 39
AREA
Region I
Keller (19-6) vs. El Paso Franklin (15-4)-Midland Lee (14-8), TBD
North Crowley (16-7) vs. San Angelo Central (18-6), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Eastland HS Postponed
South Grand Prairie (21-2) vs. Allen (19-3), time TBD Friday, Colleyville Heritage HS
Richardson (20-3) vs. Plano (17-5), 4 p.m. Saturday, Prosper HS
Wolfforth Frenship (20-5)-El Paso Eastwood (13-5) vs. Keller Timber Creek (16-6), TBD
El Paso Americas (16-2) vs. Southlake Carroll (21-6), 4:30 p.m. Friday, Andrews HS
Plano East (17-3) vs. Irving MacArthur (17-3), time and day TBD, Dallas Hillcrest HS
Hebron (16-7) vs. Arlington Martin (22-4), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Flower Mound Marcus HS Postponed
Region II
Harker Heights (15-3)-Mansfield (17-6) vs. Sachse (13-7), TBD
DeSoto (21-2)-Killeen Shoemaker (10-17) vs. Tyler Legacy (25-3), TBD
Houston Langham Creek (20-2) vs. Spring Grand Oaks (17-6), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Spring Klein Collins HS
Tomball Memorial (23-3) vs. Houston Westfield (18-3), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Houston Klein Cain HS
Mesquite Horn (23-4) vs. Duncanville (24-2)-Killeen Ellison (15-5), TBD
Dallas Skyline (11-12) vs. Temple (16-7)-Cedar Hill (14-8), TBD
Spring (24-4) vs. Klein Oak (16-9), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Conroe Oak Ridge HS
Conroe Oak Ridge (24-3) vs. Cypress Springs (17-5), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Spring Klein Oak HS
Class 5A
BI-DISTRICT
Region I
Lubbock-Cooper 62, Amarillo Palo Duro 46
El Paso Andress 58, El Paso Del Valle 37
Amarillo 63, Lubbock Monterey 34
Canutillo 66, El Paso Burges 65 OT
Mansfield Legacy 56, Saginaw 27
Granbury 54, Colleyville Heritage 38
Mansfield Summit 56, Fort Worth Wyatt 43
Grapevine 63, Azle 42
El Paso Hanks 60, El Paso 41
Plainview 73, Lubbock Coronado 46
El Paso Chapin 53, El Paso El Dorado 30
Amarillo Tascosa 72, Abilene Wylie 69
Lake Dallas 64, Aledo 35
Mansfield Timberview 82, Fort Worth Trimble Tech 39
Wichita Falls Rider 56, Justin Northwest 30
Burleson Centennial 63, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 45
Region II
Lancaster 67, Carrollton Creekview 24
Frisco Memorial 42, Princeton 38
Carrollton Smith 57, Dallas Adamson 41
Frisco Liberty 29, McKinney North 27
Huntsville 66, Texarkana Texas 49
North Forney 48, Cleburne 36
Sulphur Springs 56, Nacogdoches 54
Royse City 42, Midlothian 38
Wylie East 58, Frisco Centennial 33
Dallas Wilson 51, Dallas Spruce 22
Frisco Lone Star 54, Frisco Rock Hill 41
Dallas South Oak Cliff 41, Dallas Hillcrest 23
Red Oak 57, Crandall 41
Mount Pleasant 50, Jacksonville 44
Highland Park 47, Joshua 33
Lufkin 58, Hallsville 34
AREA
Region I
Lubbock-Cooper (25-3) vs. El Paso Andress (18-2), 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Stockton HS
Amarillo (20-2) vs. Canutillo (14-4), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Seminole Old Junior High
Mansfield Legacy (25-1) vs. Granbury (19-9), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cleburne HS
Mansfield Summit (10-11) vs. Grapevine (21-5), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Colleyville Heritage HS Postponed
Plainview 73, El Paso Hanks 57
El Paso Chapin (16-2) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (14-12), 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Midland Christian HS
Lake Dallas (23-5) vs. Mansfield Timberview (18-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Irving HS
Wichita Falls Rider (23-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (18-8), 1 p.m. Monday, Bridgeport HS Postponed
Region II
Lancaster (20-6) vs. Frisco Memorial (22-5), TBD
Carrollton Smith (18-5) vs. Frisco Liberty (17-8), TBD
Huntsville (19-7) vs. North Forney (18-6), TBD
Sulphur Springs (18-7) vs. Royse City (15-9), 4 p.m. Monday, Greenville HS Postponed
Wylie East (24-3) vs. Dallas Wilson (17-8), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Garland Naaman Forest HS Postponed
Frisco Lone Star (20-4) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (15-8), 3 p.m. Saturday, Richardson Berkner HS
Red Oak (22-5) vs. Mount Pleasant (18-8), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Commerce HS
Highland Park (22-6) vs. Lufkin (13-11), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Athens HS
Class 4A
BI-DISTRICT
Region I
Canyon 84, Big Spring 16
San Elizario 43, Andrews 33
Levelland 55, Dumas 46
Midland Greenwood 67, El Paso Riverside 45
Krum 60, Fort Worth Dunbar 35
Iowa Park (18-7) vs. Gatesville (7-14), 6 p.m. Friday, Weatherford HS
Decatur 82, Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 23
Glen Rose 58, Vernon 41
Seminole 100, Clint 57
Perryton 41, Lubbock Estacado 34
El Paso Mountain View 52, Monahans 28
Hereford 65, Snyder 28
Stephenville 51, Wichita Falls Hirschi 39
Bridgeport 68, Fort Worth Eastern Hills 16
Graham 62, Lampasas 54
Argyle 90, Benbrook 34
Region II
Dallas Lincoln 71, Waxahachie Life 27
Melissa 59, Oak Cliff Faith Family 18
Midlothian Heritage 76, Dallas Roosevelt 20
Irving Ranchview 56, Van Alstyne 54
Lindale 70, Pittsburg 40
Canton 53, Terrell 40
Gilmer 69, Kilgore 18
Athens 59, Farmersville 45
Kennedale 58, Aubrey 40
Godley 51, Dallas Carter 34
Sanger 2, Arlington Summit International 0 (forfeit)
Dallas Pinkston 76, Alvarado 27
Brownsboro 98, Caddo Mills 36
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 67, Tyler Chapel Hill 50
Sunnyvale 39, Van 32
Bullard 54, Paris North Lamar 32
AREA
Region I
Canyon (25-1) vs. San Elizario (14-4), 4 p.m. Thursday, Odessa Permian HS
Levelland (25-0) vs. Midland Greenwood (11-10), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Andrews HS
Krum (13-12) vs. Iowa Park (18-7)-Gatesville (7-14), TBD
Decatur (24-3) vs. Glen Rose (24-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Aledo HS
Seminole 71, Perryton 42
Hereford 53, El Paso Mountain View 33
Stephenville (21-2) vs. Bridgeport (18-8), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mineral Wells HS Postponed
Graham (17-10) vs. Argyle (17-9), 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aledo HS
Region II
Dallas Lincoln (14-6) vs. Melissa (20-7), TBD
Midlothian Heritage (21-5) vs. Irving Ranchview (7-10), TBD
Lindale (23-4) vs. Canton (15-11), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Van HS Postponed
Gilmer (22-2) vs. Athens (19-8), TBD
Kennedale (11-11) vs. Godley (18-7), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Burleson HS
Sanger (19-5) vs. Dallas Pinkston (22-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Coppell HS
Brownsboro (24-1) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (16-7), 6 p.m. Saturday, Longview Spring Hill HS
Sunnyvale (25-1) vs. Bullard (22-5), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mabank HS, Postponed
Class 3A
BI-DISTRICT
Region I
Alpine (10-4) vs. Lamesa (14-13), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Stockton HS Postponed
Childress 66, Bushland 62 OT
Brownfield 82, Presidio 19
Idalou 54, Spearman 47
Peaster 64, Jacksboro 31
Coahoma (14-6) vs. Ballinger (17-7), 3 p.m. Friday, Colorado City HS Postponed
Nocona 59, Eastland 15
Wall (22-4) vs. Sonora (12-8), 3 p.m. Saturday, Angelo State University, San Angelo Postponed
Shallowater 59, Dalhart 46
Littlefield 88, Kermit 41
Canadian 53, Abernathy 23
Muleshoe 60, Tornillo 48
Tuscola Jim Ned 52, Big Lake Reagan Country 23
Holliday 65, Comanche 32
Merkel 55, Crane 40
Bowie 36, Brock 34
Region II
Edgewood 41, Whitewright 38
Grandview 57, Sadler S&S Consolidated 46
Gunter 67, Lone Oak 32
Whitesboro 52, Keene 21
Tatum 46, Hughes Springs 45 OT
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 80, New Boston 43
Gladewater 45, Elysian Fields 41
Mount Vernon 43, Omaha Pewitt 31
Ponder 105, Dallas Madison 15
Pottsboro 61, Pattonville Prairiland 36
Maypearl 50, Paradise 16
Emory Rains 59, Bells 47
De Kalb 41, Quitman 28
Gladewater Sabine 58, Harleton 53
Winnsboro 124, Atlanta 36
Waskom 55, White Oak 40
AREA
Region I
Alpine (10-4)-Lamesa (14-13) vs. Childress (11-9), TBD
Brownfield (23-1) vs. Idalou (24-4), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lubbock Christian University
Peaster (24-4) vs. Coahoma (15-6)-Ballinger (17-7), TBD
Nocona (24-3) vs. Wall (22-4)-Sonora (12-8), TBD
Shallowater (24-0) vs. Littlefield (12-7), time TBD Wednesday, Lubbock Coronado HS
Canadian (23-3) vs. Muleshoe (13-13), 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Bushland HS
Tuscola Jim Ned (25-2) vs. Holliday (15-12), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Breckenridge HS
Merkel (17-10) vs. Bowie (14-9), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Olney HS Postponed
Region II
Edgewood (22-3) vs. Grandview (15-9), 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corsicana HS, Postponed
Gunter (23-5) vs. Whitesboro (17-10), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Little Elm Braswell HS, Postponed
Tatum (15-4) vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (22-4), TBD
Gladewater (17-6) vs. Mount Vernon (13-12), TBD
Ponder (25-3) vs. Pottsboro (21-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Celina HS Postponed
Maypearl (17-5) vs. Emory Rains (18-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mesquite Poteet HS Postponed
De Kalb (16-5) vs. Gladewater Sabine (21-2), TBD
Winnsboro (24-2) vs. Waskom, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview HS
