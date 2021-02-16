Girls Basketball

Fort Worth-area high school girls basketball bi-district, area round scores and pairings

UIL STATE PLAYOFFS

Class 6A

BI-DISTRICT

Region I

Keller 72, Fort Worth Boswell 61

El Paso Franklin (15-4) vs. Midland Lee (14-8), 2 p.m. Wednesday, Franklin HS

North Crowley 44, Keller Fossil Ridge 41

San Angelo Central 25, El Paso Montwood 21

South Grand Prairie 81, Dallas Lake Highlands 14

Allen 45, Lewisville 38

Richardson 65, Arlington Sam Houston 45

Plano 72, Little Elm Braswell 58

Wolfforth Frenship (20-5) vs. El Paso Eastwood (13-5), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Stockton HS

Keller Timber Creek 43, Hurst Bell 38

El Paso Americas 51, Odessa 46

Southlake Carroll 46, Euless Trinity 29

Plano East 67, Prosper 29

Irving MacArthur 61, Arlington Bowie 44

Hebron 54, Denton Guyer 53

Arlington Martin 54, Richardson Pearce 22

Region II

Harker Heights (15-3) vs. Mansfield (17-6), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Robinson HS Postponed

Sachse 45, Rockwall 44

DeSoto (21-2) vs. Killeen Shoemaker (10-17), 2 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana HS Postponed

Tyler Legacy 53, Wylie 48

Houston Langham Creek 64, Houston Klein Cain 38

Spring Grand Oaks 41, Houston MacArthur 25

Tomball Memorial 48, Katy Cypress Lakes 43

Houston Westfield 51, The Woodlands College Park 46 2OT

Mesquite Horn 76, Garland 28

Duncanville (24-2) vs. Killeen Ellison (15-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Cleburne HS Postponed

Dallas Skyline 49, Garland Lakeview Centennial 42

Temple (16-7) vs. Cedar Hill (14-8), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Corsicana HS Postponed

Spring 44, Conroe 32

Klein Oak 37, Cypress Bridgeland 34

Conroe Oak Ridge 52, Houston Davis 17

Cypress Springs 53, Spring Klein Collins 39

AREA

Region I

Keller (19-6) vs. El Paso Franklin (15-4)-Midland Lee (14-8), TBD

North Crowley (16-7) vs. San Angelo Central (18-6), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Eastland HS Postponed

South Grand Prairie (21-2) vs. Allen (19-3), time TBD Friday, Colleyville Heritage HS

Richardson (20-3) vs. Plano (17-5), 4 p.m. Saturday, Prosper HS

Wolfforth Frenship (20-5)-El Paso Eastwood (13-5) vs. Keller Timber Creek (16-6), TBD

El Paso Americas (16-2) vs. Southlake Carroll (21-6), 4:30 p.m. Friday, Andrews HS

Plano East (17-3) vs. Irving MacArthur (17-3), time and day TBD, Dallas Hillcrest HS

Hebron (16-7) vs. Arlington Martin (22-4), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Flower Mound Marcus HS Postponed

Region II

Harker Heights (15-3)-Mansfield (17-6) vs. Sachse (13-7), TBD

DeSoto (21-2)-Killeen Shoemaker (10-17) vs. Tyler Legacy (25-3), TBD

Houston Langham Creek (20-2) vs. Spring Grand Oaks (17-6), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Spring Klein Collins HS

Tomball Memorial (23-3) vs. Houston Westfield (18-3), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Houston Klein Cain HS

Mesquite Horn (23-4) vs. Duncanville (24-2)-Killeen Ellison (15-5), TBD

Dallas Skyline (11-12) vs. Temple (16-7)-Cedar Hill (14-8), TBD

Spring (24-4) vs. Klein Oak (16-9), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Conroe Oak Ridge HS

Conroe Oak Ridge (24-3) vs. Cypress Springs (17-5), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Spring Klein Oak HS

Class 5A

BI-DISTRICT

Region I

Lubbock-Cooper 62, Amarillo Palo Duro 46

El Paso Andress 58, El Paso Del Valle 37

Amarillo 63, Lubbock Monterey 34

Canutillo 66, El Paso Burges 65 OT

Mansfield Legacy 56, Saginaw 27

Granbury 54, Colleyville Heritage 38

Mansfield Summit 56, Fort Worth Wyatt 43

Grapevine 63, Azle 42

El Paso Hanks 60, El Paso 41

Plainview 73, Lubbock Coronado 46

El Paso Chapin 53, El Paso El Dorado 30

Amarillo Tascosa 72, Abilene Wylie 69

Lake Dallas 64, Aledo 35

Mansfield Timberview 82, Fort Worth Trimble Tech 39

Wichita Falls Rider 56, Justin Northwest 30

Burleson Centennial 63, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 45

Region II

Lancaster 67, Carrollton Creekview 24

Frisco Memorial 42, Princeton 38

Carrollton Smith 57, Dallas Adamson 41

Frisco Liberty 29, McKinney North 27

Huntsville 66, Texarkana Texas 49

North Forney 48, Cleburne 36

Sulphur Springs 56, Nacogdoches 54

Royse City 42, Midlothian 38

Wylie East 58, Frisco Centennial 33

Dallas Wilson 51, Dallas Spruce 22

Frisco Lone Star 54, Frisco Rock Hill 41

Dallas South Oak Cliff 41, Dallas Hillcrest 23

Red Oak 57, Crandall 41

Mount Pleasant 50, Jacksonville 44

Highland Park 47, Joshua 33

Lufkin 58, Hallsville 34

AREA

Region I

Lubbock-Cooper (25-3) vs. El Paso Andress (18-2), 2 p.m. Wednesday, Fort Stockton HS

Amarillo (20-2) vs. Canutillo (14-4), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Seminole Old Junior High

Mansfield Legacy (25-1) vs. Granbury (19-9), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cleburne HS

Mansfield Summit (10-11) vs. Grapevine (21-5), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Colleyville Heritage HS Postponed

Plainview 73, El Paso Hanks 57

El Paso Chapin (16-2) vs. Amarillo Tascosa (14-12), 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Midland Christian HS

Lake Dallas (23-5) vs. Mansfield Timberview (18-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Irving HS

Wichita Falls Rider (23-2) vs. Burleson Centennial (18-8), 1 p.m. Monday, Bridgeport HS Postponed

Region II

Lancaster (20-6) vs. Frisco Memorial (22-5), TBD

Carrollton Smith (18-5) vs. Frisco Liberty (17-8), TBD

Huntsville (19-7) vs. North Forney (18-6), TBD

Sulphur Springs (18-7) vs. Royse City (15-9), 4 p.m. Monday, Greenville HS Postponed

Wylie East (24-3) vs. Dallas Wilson (17-8), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Garland Naaman Forest HS Postponed

Frisco Lone Star (20-4) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (15-8), 3 p.m. Saturday, Richardson Berkner HS

Red Oak (22-5) vs. Mount Pleasant (18-8), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Commerce HS

Highland Park (22-6) vs. Lufkin (13-11), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Athens HS

Class 4A

BI-DISTRICT

Region I

Canyon 84, Big Spring 16

San Elizario 43, Andrews 33

Levelland 55, Dumas 46

Midland Greenwood 67, El Paso Riverside 45

Krum 60, Fort Worth Dunbar 35

Iowa Park (18-7) vs. Gatesville (7-14), 6 p.m. Friday, Weatherford HS

Decatur 82, Fort Worth Carter-Riverside 23

Glen Rose 58, Vernon 41

Seminole 100, Clint 57

Perryton 41, Lubbock Estacado 34

El Paso Mountain View 52, Monahans 28

Hereford 65, Snyder 28

Stephenville 51, Wichita Falls Hirschi 39

Bridgeport 68, Fort Worth Eastern Hills 16

Graham 62, Lampasas 54

Argyle 90, Benbrook 34

Region II

Dallas Lincoln 71, Waxahachie Life 27

Melissa 59, Oak Cliff Faith Family 18

Midlothian Heritage 76, Dallas Roosevelt 20

Irving Ranchview 56, Van Alstyne 54

Lindale 70, Pittsburg 40

Canton 53, Terrell 40

Gilmer 69, Kilgore 18

Athens 59, Farmersville 45

Kennedale 58, Aubrey 40

Godley 51, Dallas Carter 34

Sanger 2, Arlington Summit International 0 (forfeit)

Dallas Pinkston 76, Alvarado 27

Brownsboro 98, Caddo Mills 36

Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 67, Tyler Chapel Hill 50

Sunnyvale 39, Van 32

Bullard 54, Paris North Lamar 32

AREA

Region I

Canyon (25-1) vs. San Elizario (14-4), 4 p.m. Thursday, Odessa Permian HS

Levelland (25-0) vs. Midland Greenwood (11-10), 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Andrews HS

Krum (13-12) vs. Iowa Park (18-7)-Gatesville (7-14), TBD

Decatur (24-3) vs. Glen Rose (24-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Aledo HS

Seminole 71, Perryton 42

Hereford 53, El Paso Mountain View 33

Stephenville (21-2) vs. Bridgeport (18-8), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mineral Wells HS Postponed

Graham (17-10) vs. Argyle (17-9), 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aledo HS

Region II

Dallas Lincoln (14-6) vs. Melissa (20-7), TBD

Midlothian Heritage (21-5) vs. Irving Ranchview (7-10), TBD

Lindale (23-4) vs. Canton (15-11), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Van HS Postponed

Gilmer (22-2) vs. Athens (19-8), TBD

Kennedale (11-11) vs. Godley (18-7), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Burleson HS

Sanger (19-5) vs. Dallas Pinkston (22-5), 7 p.m. Tuesday, Coppell HS

Brownsboro (24-1) vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (16-7), 6 p.m. Saturday, Longview Spring Hill HS

Sunnyvale (25-1) vs. Bullard (22-5), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mabank HS, Postponed

Class 3A

BI-DISTRICT

Region I

Alpine (10-4) vs. Lamesa (14-13), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Fort Stockton HS Postponed

Childress 66, Bushland 62 OT

Brownfield 82, Presidio 19

Idalou 54, Spearman 47

Peaster 64, Jacksboro 31

Coahoma (14-6) vs. Ballinger (17-7), 3 p.m. Friday, Colorado City HS Postponed

Nocona 59, Eastland 15

Wall (22-4) vs. Sonora (12-8), 3 p.m. Saturday, Angelo State University, San Angelo Postponed

Shallowater 59, Dalhart 46

Littlefield 88, Kermit 41

Canadian 53, Abernathy 23

Muleshoe 60, Tornillo 48

Tuscola Jim Ned 52, Big Lake Reagan Country 23

Holliday 65, Comanche 32

Merkel 55, Crane 40

Bowie 36, Brock 34

Region II

Edgewood 41, Whitewright 38

Grandview 57, Sadler S&S Consolidated 46

Gunter 67, Lone Oak 32

Whitesboro 52, Keene 21

Tatum 46, Hughes Springs 45 OT

Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 80, New Boston 43

Gladewater 45, Elysian Fields 41

Mount Vernon 43, Omaha Pewitt 31

Ponder 105, Dallas Madison 15

Pottsboro 61, Pattonville Prairiland 36

Maypearl 50, Paradise 16

Emory Rains 59, Bells 47

De Kalb 41, Quitman 28

Gladewater Sabine 58, Harleton 53

Winnsboro 124, Atlanta 36

Waskom 55, White Oak 40

AREA

Region I

Alpine (10-4)-Lamesa (14-13) vs. Childress (11-9), TBD

Brownfield (23-1) vs. Idalou (24-4), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Lubbock Christian University

Peaster (24-4) vs. Coahoma (15-6)-Ballinger (17-7), TBD

Nocona (24-3) vs. Wall (22-4)-Sonora (12-8), TBD

Shallowater (24-0) vs. Littlefield (12-7), time TBD Wednesday, Lubbock Coronado HS

Canadian (23-3) vs. Muleshoe (13-13), 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Bushland HS

Tuscola Jim Ned (25-2) vs. Holliday (15-12), 6 p.m. Wednesday, Breckenridge HS

Merkel (17-10) vs. Bowie (14-9), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Olney HS Postponed

Region II

Edgewood (22-3) vs. Grandview (15-9), 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corsicana HS, Postponed

Gunter (23-5) vs. Whitesboro (17-10), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Little Elm Braswell HS, Postponed

Tatum (15-4) vs. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (22-4), TBD

Gladewater (17-6) vs. Mount Vernon (13-12), TBD

Ponder (25-3) vs. Pottsboro (21-5), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Celina HS Postponed

Maypearl (17-5) vs. Emory Rains (18-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mesquite Poteet HS Postponed

De Kalb (16-5) vs. Gladewater Sabine (21-2), TBD

Winnsboro (24-2) vs. Waskom, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Longview HS

