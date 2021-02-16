High School Sports
Fort Worth-area high school boys and girls soccer rankings February 16, 2021
Here is a look at the Fort Worth-area high school soccer Top-10 rankings.
Please send updates and comments to bgosset@star-telegram.com.
BOYS
1. Keller (9-1)
2. Mansfield Lake Ridge (11-2-1)
3. Mansfield Summit (16-1)
4. Mansfield Legacy (10-3-2)
5. Southlake Carroll (6-3-1)
6. FW Wyatt (11-1-1)
7. Joshua (12-3-1)
8. Timber Creek (13-4)
9. Mansfield (9-4-3)
10. Castleberry (12-3-1)
GIRLS
1. Nolan Catholic (21-3-2)
2. Midlothian Heritage (13-1)
3. Byron Nelson (7-1-2)
4. Birdville (12-2)
5. Burleson Centennial (10-2)
6. Mansfield (10-3)
7. Grapevine (11-2-2)
8. Colleyville Heritage (11-3-3)
9. Midlothian (8-3-3)
10. Mansfield Timberview (10-2)
Comments