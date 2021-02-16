High School Sports

Fort Worth-area high school boys and girls soccer rankings February 16, 2021

Duncanville Chris Lopez reaches in on Lake Ridge Gabriel Rios during a 11-6A soccer game at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 02, 2021. Duncanville led Lake Ridge 2-1 after one half of play. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Here is a look at the Fort Worth-area high school soccer Top-10 rankings.

Please send updates and comments to bgosset@star-telegram.com.

BOYS

1. Keller (9-1)

2. Mansfield Lake Ridge (11-2-1)

3. Mansfield Summit (16-1)

4. Mansfield Legacy (10-3-2)

5. Southlake Carroll (6-3-1)

6. FW Wyatt (11-1-1)

7. Joshua (12-3-1)

8. Timber Creek (13-4)

9. Mansfield (9-4-3)

10. Castleberry (12-3-1)

GIRLS

1. Nolan Catholic (21-3-2)

2. Midlothian Heritage (13-1)

3. Byron Nelson (7-1-2)

4. Birdville (12-2)

5. Burleson Centennial (10-2)

6. Mansfield (10-3)

7. Grapevine (11-2-2)

8. Colleyville Heritage (11-3-3)

9. Midlothian (8-3-3)

10. Mansfield Timberview (10-2)

Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
