Freezing temperatures force delays among Fort Worth-area high school games

Arctic temperatures will continue to roll into the region through the weekend, which has put high school sports around Dallas-Fort Worth on hold, including the start of the girls basketball playoffs.

Arlington ISD will not host games Thursday night as it postponed seven first-round showdowns:

Keller vs. Saginaw Boswell (Arlington HS)

Keller Timber Creek vs. LD Bell (Arlington HS)

Arlington Martin vs. Richardson Pearce (AISD Complex)

FW Trimble Tech vs. Mansfield Timberview (Sam Houston HS)

FW Wyatt vs. Mansfield Summit (Sam Houston HS)

Highland Park vs. Joshua (AISD Complex)

Dallas Pinkston vs. Alvarado (Seguin HS)

Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

Keller-Boswell and Timber Creek-Bell moved their games from Arlington High to Richland. Both games will be played Thursday night with tip-off at 6:30 and 8, respectively.

Martin (21-4) has rescheduled its game with Pearce (13-7) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at AISD Complex.

The temperature has dipped down below 40 degrees around Fort Worth on Thursday with a low of 25, which has caused for unsafe driving conditions.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of North Texas until 3 p.m. Thursday and plenty of school districts in the area closed their campuses due to the inclement weather.

The high is expected to be 32 on Friday and 29 on Saturday with lows in the 20s.

Girls basketball first-round games continue on Friday along with softball and baseball scrimmages over the weekend. Final regular season boys basketball games and district soccer are scheduled for Friday.

Other area girls basketball games postponed Thursday include Burleson-FW Arlington Heights, Harker Heights-Mansfield, Arlington Sam Houston-Richardson and Mansfield Legacy-Saginaw.

Bob Booth Bob Booth

Legacy (24-1) will now travel to Saginaw (11-10) at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Sam Houston (15-7) and Richardson (19-3) will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coppell.

Outdoor games have also been affected from the weather earlier in the week. But it’s not a UIL decision to postpone a game due to cold weather, that’s left up to school districts.

For example, Birdville ISD (Birdville, Richland, Haltom), won’t hold games when the wind chill goes under 35 degrees. If it goes to 32, all activities are held indoors with no outdoor exposure, and all athletes must be in their warm-ups with their extremities covered.

TAPPS will postpone a game when the wind chill goes below 24 degrees.