North Crowley senior basketball player returns to court after horrific car accident

North Crowley forward Mike Hall (21) watches the game from the bench in a high school basketball game at North Crowley High School in Crowley, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. North Crowley defeated Haltom 72-55. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Determination, drive and passion.

All important things Michael Hall lives by.

The North Crowley senior has played a key part for the school’s boys basketball program, one that is among the best in the state ever since it started 20 years ago.

Hall was the team’s spark plug last season, and was the first off the bench.

He was the one grabbing that rebound, the one diving to the floor for a loose ball, and he was going to be the spark the Panthers needed during this season.

But that all changed on May 10.

Hall, who had just received his driver’s license, was involved in a car accident. While turning a corner on a Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth, a speeding van hit Hall’s car.

“I heard his horn and then my mind went blank,” Hall recalls.

His car badly damaged and one fire, Hall knew his life was in jeopardy.

“I knew I had to get out so I pushed myself up and into the back of the car and out through the backseat onto the road,” he said. “All I remember was a woman asking if I was okay and her asking me if I had someone to call. I remember how hot the pavement was on my back. Fortunately, I was able to give her my mom’s number and an ambulance came to get me and took me to the hospital.”

The good Samaritan called Hall’s mother, Jessica Johnson.

For Johnson, it was the longest and scariest drive to the hospital.

“I received the call from a complete stranger stating Michael had been in a bad car accident and wasn’t able to talk,” she said. “My heart was shattered and all I wanted to do was pray and cry.”

Johnson called Tommy Brakel, North Crowley’s coach, and was frantic, like any mom would be in that situation. “We didn’t know anything or just how serious it was,” he said. “I told her everything is going to be fine.”

When Hall woke up in the hospital, needles, tubes and wires were all around him, but he was calm. He broke his pelvis, jaw and right shoulder blade. He was in surgery for 10 hours.

“It was the longest time I had ever prayed without ceasing,” Johnson said.

North Crowley senior Michael Hall, pictured with his mother Jessica Johnson, in the hospital after a car accident in May 2020. Courtesy

Road to recovery

Initially, doctors told him that he would never be able to play basketball again.

“I never let that get me down. I stayed positive every day because I knew somehow I would recover,” said Hall, who’s been playing basketball for the past seven years.

Hall started to rehab and worked alongside North Crowley trainer Valerie Duran.

Duran spent everyday with Hall, first working on his shoulder.

“It was astonishing only because as a medical professional, I knew what he was up against. But if you know Mike, there actually isn’t anything surprising about it,” Duran said.

When he finally got permission to start rehab on his bad hip, Hall knew it was going to be hard, but he was excited about the challenge. He hadn’t walked on his own for four months.

Eventually, Hall began to walk. Then he began to run. Then he began to jump.

“I made it my mission to get a personal best time on the treadmill or to go up in weights every single day. It was hard having someone tell me to slow down,” Hall said. “I don’t do things slowly and I was running out of time. Quitting was never an option.”

North Crowley senior basketball player Michael Hall going through rehab after breaking his shoulder blade, jaw and pelvis during a car accident in May 2020. Jessica Johnson Courtesy

North Crowley senior Michael Hall broke his pelvis during a car accident in May 2020. Jessica Johnson Courtesy

Back to the court

The season was just starting and Hall was asked the one question from the doctor he had been hoping to hear.

“Do you want to try to play?”

After a long and painful journey, Hall was released to play and got to suit up with his team.

“I am so proud of Michael,” Johnson said. “When I look at where he was and where he is now, it is a testament to his hard work, perseverance, and the power of prayer.”

Then on Dec. 16, just about seven months after the accident, Hall got to play in a home game against Grand Prairie. He knocked down two free throws in the fourth quarter.

This Week's Inside Story takes a closer look at Michael Hall, a senior at North Crowley. His journey back from a horrific car crash will inspire you. @NorthCrowleyHS pic.twitter.com/2oJIiHlZcs — DFW Inside High School Sports (@ihss_dfw) February 5, 2021

“I was very excited to put on my jersey and suit up with the rest of my team,” Hall said. “Then out of nowhere, coach called my name. It never occurred to me that I would have played in my first game back.

“I could hear everyone supporting me and some even crying because I was finally back. It filled me with such happiness and pride that I made it this far so quickly and never gave up.”

“It was a very happy and proud moment. So many emotions,” Brakel added. “Mike possess the integrity and work ethic. Those things helped him get through his injury. We’re sitting here on a team that’s 24-1 and everything Mike does, you see in this team. He’s had a big influence on them. He’s definitely a big part of our success.”

The Panthers are ranked No. 10 in the Class 6A state rankings. They have two more games before the playoffs begin Feb. 18.

“I don’t think missing his senior year was ever even something to consider,” Duran said. “Even now, he is so nonchalant about it. I legitimately don’t think he understands what he did, how he did it, and in the time frame it came together. This just doesn’t happen to anyone.”

Added Hall, “Coach Val, my teammates, coaches, and most importantly, my mom, encouraged me and helped me get where I am. I’m able to play basketball again. I couldn’t have done it without them. I don’t know how my story will end, but no where in my life can someone say I gave up and I stick by that. I’m not what I used to be. I’m better.”

North Crowley forward Mike Hall (21) leaves the court with team mate Trey Davis (24) in a high school basketball game at North Crowley High School in Crowley, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. North Crowley defeated Haltom 72-55. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

North Crowley forward Mike Hall (21) watches fourth period action in a high school basketball game at North Crowley High School in Crowley, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. North Crowley defeated Haltom 72-55. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth