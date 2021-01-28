Grapevine girls soccer coach who led program to 2 state finals wins 400th career game

Grapevine head coach Steve McBride won his 400th career high school soccer game. He’s been with Grapevine since the 2015 season. senglish@star-telegram.com

Grapevine girls soccer coach Steve McBride earned his 400th career win in the Mustangs’ 2-1 victory over Coppell on Saturday at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

Sam Larsen and Sammie Lumpkin scored goals and Theresa McCullough assisted on both.

McBride has coached high school soccer since 1998 with stints at Amarillo and Georgetown.

McBride has been at Grapevine since the 2015 season. The Mustangs have been a state power under McBride. From 2015-19, the Mustangs have gone 113-18-8 with trips to the state tournament in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

Grapevine finished as Class 5A state runner up in 2016 and 2018. Grapevine went 20-0-3 in 2020 before the playoffs were canceled from COVID-19.

The Mustangs are 8-1-2 this season.

Overall, McBride has a 141-19-13 record with Grapevine.