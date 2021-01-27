High School Sports
LD Bell girls get the better of rival Euless Trinity; Tuesday night scores across DFW
Euless Trinity came into LD Bell Tuesday night with four straight wins and six of the last seven, but in one of the biggest high school rivalries in Texas, the home team got the better of the two.
Bell got three players in double figures, led by Jayden Rhodes’ 19 points and the Blue Raiders won 52-42 in a District 3-6A girls basketball showdown.
Bell improved to 7-3 in district and 9-8 overall. Trinity fell to 8-3 and 16-5.
“Trinity is playing really well. They have a young squad,” Bell coach Andy Bloodworth said. “Defensively, very proud of our girls, sticking to the our game plan. Our goal every game is to hold the other team to under 40 points. We were right there.”
Madison Gardner hit the first of her three 3-pointers to give Bell a 3-2 lead. Macey Mercer hit another Bell three and the Raiders never looked back.
Leading 13-11 heading into the second, Rhodes got a mid ranger jumper and Kennedy Wright scored in the paint to extend the lead to 17-11 with 5:57 left in the half.
Trinty got close with baskets by Bre’Awn Gates and Kamryn Taylor to make it 21-20, but Bell closed the quarter with the last five to lead 26-20 at intermission.
Hallie Rhodes, who scored 12, hit a layup late. Bell opened the third with back to back threes, one from Jayden Rhodes to give Bell a 32-22 lead in the third.
“It’s a long rivalry,” Hallie Rhodes said. “The morning of game day, when we get on the court, even at Trinity or at home, it’s a different energy than our other district games. We look forward to Trinity games.”
Alisha Nunley pulled Trinity within eight, but Taiyla Gonzalez scored with 0.3 seconds left to push Bell to a 36-26 after three quarters.
Jayden Rhodes hit another three and Wright’s jumper down the baseline increased the margin to 14 in the fourth. The Trojans got within eight, but no closer.
“I get hype on Trinity game days. I’m ready to go every single time,” Jayden Rhodes said. “This game we had a lot more heart and wanted to win since we lost that first time. We just all came together as a team and worked harder.”
Gardner scored 12 for Bell.
Nunley (13) and Asilika Fonua (11) led the Trojans.
“They’re hungry,” Bloodworth said. “I wouldn’t use the word peaking, we’re far from that, but we definitely have some momentum and hopefully we can finish the season strong.”
GIRLS
Lake Dallas 76, Birdville 39
SGP 53, Martin 45
Decatur 74, Castleberry 6
Plano 49, Lewisville 34
Peaster 66, Eastland 32
Coppell 50, Hebron 49
Argyle 40, Krum 37
Timberview 53, Burleson 39
Eastern Hills 40, Carter Riverside 36
Crowley 61, Arlington Seguin 32
Wyatt 64, North Side 21
Southwest 45, South Hills 37
Fossil Ridge 58, Byron Nelson 35
Legacy 46, Burleson Centennial 43
Dunbar 74, Diamond Hill Jarvis 23
Grapevine 40, Ryan 30
Guyer 65 Allen 42
Keller Central 40, Eaton 26
MacArthur 62, Nimitz 18
Little Elm 67, McKinney Boyd 36
McKinney 56, Braswell 47
Richardson 68, Irving 21
Colleyville Heritage 47, Denton 20
Saginaw 52, Arlington Heights 49
Granbury 54, Aledo 36
Arlington Bowie 47, Arlington Lamar 28
Midlothian Heritage 57, Waxahachie Life 21
Haltom 43, Weatherford 35 OT
Glen Rose 39, Stephenville 33
Northwest 43, Richland 35
Sunset 43, Molina 32
Western Hills 41, YWLA 14
Godley 35, Alvarado 17
Fort Worth Christian 40, Grapevine Faith 39
BOYS
Fort Worth Christian 73, Grapevine Faith 64
Duncanville 114, Midway 39
Richardson 80, Irving 50
SGP 74, Martin 64
Ferris 64, Venus 42
North Forney 59, Poteet 43
Lovejoy 41, McKinney North 29
Rock Hill 92, Denison 46
Princeton 72, Wylie East 58
Alvarado 58, Godley 45
Anna 71, Aubrey 42
Ranchview 49, Summit International 38
Wilson 64, Creekview 45
North Mesquite 59, Mesquite 58
Pilot Point 46, Boyd 27
Liberty 83, Independence 71
Midlothian Heritage 42, Waxahachie Life 29
Plano 70, Lewisville 60
Lake Highlands 61, Jesuit 51
McKinney Boyd 55, Little Elm 51
McKinney 74, Braswell 66
North Crowley 52, Boswell 35
Mansfield 48, DeSoto 36
Marcus 68, Plano West 44
Lancaster 98, Molina 36
Summit 63, Everman 23
Wakeland 83, Memorial 77
SOC 60, Kimball 52
Glen Rose 56, Stephenville 34
Brock 50, Early 31
Peaster 90, Eastland 30
Madison 79, Grandview 42
Highland Park 70, Forney 61
Faith Family 97, North Hils 16
Carter 67, Wilmer Hutchins 48
Decatur 106, Castleberry 41
Coppell 66, Hebron 56
Denton 65, Colleyville Heritage 60
Legacy 64, Burleson Centennial 44
Crowley 58, Arlington Seguin 41
Timberview 90, Burleson 49
Waxahachie 66, Lake Ridge 43
Allen 67, Guyer 59
