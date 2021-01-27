LD Bell girls get the better of rival Euless Trinity; Tuesday night scores across DFW

L.D. Bell’s Jayden Rhodes led with 19 points in a win vs Trinity on Tuesday Jan 26, 2021. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

Euless Trinity came into LD Bell Tuesday night with four straight wins and six of the last seven, but in one of the biggest high school rivalries in Texas, the home team got the better of the two.

Bell got three players in double figures, led by Jayden Rhodes’ 19 points and the Blue Raiders won 52-42 in a District 3-6A girls basketball showdown.

Bell improved to 7-3 in district and 9-8 overall. Trinity fell to 8-3 and 16-5.

“Trinity is playing really well. They have a young squad,” Bell coach Andy Bloodworth said. “Defensively, very proud of our girls, sticking to the our game plan. Our goal every game is to hold the other team to under 40 points. We were right there.”

Madison Gardner hit the first of her three 3-pointers to give Bell a 3-2 lead. Macey Mercer hit another Bell three and the Raiders never looked back.

LD Bell comes down and takes the lead with a 3 from Madison Gardner! #txhshoops @LDBell_WBB pic.twitter.com/1TxAEfHwUS — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 27, 2021

Leading 13-11 heading into the second, Rhodes got a mid ranger jumper and Kennedy Wright scored in the paint to extend the lead to 17-11 with 5:57 left in the half.

Trinty got close with baskets by Bre’Awn Gates and Kamryn Taylor to make it 21-20, but Bell closed the quarter with the last five to lead 26-20 at intermission.

Hallie Rhodes, who scored 12, hit a layup late. Bell opened the third with back to back threes, one from Jayden Rhodes to give Bell a 32-22 lead in the third.

“It’s a long rivalry,” Hallie Rhodes said. “The morning of game day, when we get on the court, even at Trinity or at home, it’s a different energy than our other district games. We look forward to Trinity games.”

Back to back 3s @LDBell_WBB second one from @JRhodes2022 assist from sis. Bell with the first 10 point lead 32-22 third quarter #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/vejix2Oywh — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 27, 2021

Alisha Nunley pulled Trinity within eight, but Taiyla Gonzalez scored with 0.3 seconds left to push Bell to a 36-26 after three quarters.

Jayden Rhodes hit another three and Wright’s jumper down the baseline increased the margin to 14 in the fourth. The Trojans got within eight, but no closer.

“I get hype on Trinity game days. I’m ready to go every single time,” Jayden Rhodes said. “This game we had a lot more heart and wanted to win since we lost that first time. We just all came together as a team and worked harder.”

Gardner scored 12 for Bell.

Nunley (13) and Asilika Fonua (11) led the Trojans.

“They’re hungry,” Bloodworth said. “I wouldn’t use the word peaking, we’re far from that, but we definitely have some momentum and hopefully we can finish the season strong.”

Taiyla Gonzalez just beats the third quarter buzzer with 0.3 left for the @LDBell_WBB layup. Raiders 36-26 vs Trinity headed to the fourth #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/gKEFyzveTR — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 27, 2021

GIRLS

Lake Dallas 76, Birdville 39

SGP 53, Martin 45

Decatur 74, Castleberry 6

Plano 49, Lewisville 34

Peaster 66, Eastland 32

Coppell 50, Hebron 49

Argyle 40, Krum 37

Timberview 53, Burleson 39

Eastern Hills 40, Carter Riverside 36

Crowley 61, Arlington Seguin 32

Wyatt 64, North Side 21

Southwest 45, South Hills 37

Fossil Ridge 58, Byron Nelson 35

Legacy 46, Burleson Centennial 43

Dunbar 74, Diamond Hill Jarvis 23

Grapevine 40, Ryan 30

Guyer 65 Allen 42

Keller Central 40, Eaton 26

MacArthur 62, Nimitz 18

Little Elm 67, McKinney Boyd 36

McKinney 56, Braswell 47

Richardson 68, Irving 21

Colleyville Heritage 47, Denton 20

Saginaw 52, Arlington Heights 49

Granbury 54, Aledo 36

Arlington Bowie 47, Arlington Lamar 28

Midlothian Heritage 57, Waxahachie Life 21

Haltom 43, Weatherford 35 OT

Glen Rose 39, Stephenville 33

Northwest 43, Richland 35

Sunset 43, Molina 32

Western Hills 41, YWLA 14

Godley 35, Alvarado 17

Fort Worth Christian 40, Grapevine Faith 39

BOYS

Fort Worth Christian 73, Grapevine Faith 64

Duncanville 114, Midway 39

Richardson 80, Irving 50

SGP 74, Martin 64

Ferris 64, Venus 42

North Forney 59, Poteet 43

Lovejoy 41, McKinney North 29

Rock Hill 92, Denison 46

Princeton 72, Wylie East 58

Alvarado 58, Godley 45

Anna 71, Aubrey 42

Ranchview 49, Summit International 38

Wilson 64, Creekview 45

North Mesquite 59, Mesquite 58

Pilot Point 46, Boyd 27

Liberty 83, Independence 71

Midlothian Heritage 42, Waxahachie Life 29

Plano 70, Lewisville 60

Lake Highlands 61, Jesuit 51

McKinney Boyd 55, Little Elm 51

McKinney 74, Braswell 66

North Crowley 52, Boswell 35

Mansfield 48, DeSoto 36

Marcus 68, Plano West 44

Lancaster 98, Molina 36

Summit 63, Everman 23

Wakeland 83, Memorial 77

SOC 60, Kimball 52

Glen Rose 56, Stephenville 34

Brock 50, Early 31

Peaster 90, Eastland 30

Madison 79, Grandview 42

Highland Park 70, Forney 61

Faith Family 97, North Hils 16

Carter 67, Wilmer Hutchins 48

Decatur 106, Castleberry 41

Coppell 66, Hebron 56

Denton 65, Colleyville Heritage 60

Legacy 64, Burleson Centennial 44

Crowley 58, Arlington Seguin 41

Timberview 90, Burleson 49

Waxahachie 66, Lake Ridge 43

Allen 67, Guyer 59