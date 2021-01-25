Richland boys pick up fifth victory in eight days during rout over Grapevine

Richland guard Jourdyn Grandberry (1) tries to drive past against Grapevine forward Aaron Waggoner (r) during the second half of a High School basketball game, January 25, 2021, played at Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Playing their fifth game in the last eight days, Richland coach Danny Henderson was happy to see his Royals firing on all cylinders Monday night. He said that it was the first game where he had all his players.

Richland got four players with 10 or more points and the Royals shut down Grapevine, 74-57 in a District 6-5A boys basketball showdown. The Royals improved to 6-2 in district and 15-6 overall.

Grapevine dropped to 11-10 and 4-4.

“Pleased with the guys. They played hard defensively and carried out the game plan especially in the first half,” Henderson said. “It’s the first time all year we have everybody healthy and we’ve been playing well right now.”

Richland guard Jalen Nettles (L) attempts a three point shot against Grapevine guard Riley Park (0) during the second half of a High School basketball game, January 25, 2021, played at Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Grapevine guard Jackson Waggoner (c) tries to drive to the basket between Richland guard Jourdyn Grandberry (1) and guard Jayden Rhinehart (10) during the first half of a High School basketball game, January 25, 2021, played at Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Richland 8-0 run. Timeout Grapevine. @Richland_hoops 13-7 with 2:30 left first quarter. Mark Rucha back to back baskets including this steal and layup #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/zV6r3E2hi4 — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 26, 2021

The Mustangs hit back-to-back 3-pointers from Connor Maxwell and DJ Catalano, and a free throw pushed Grapevine’s run to 7-0 for a 7-5 lead early in the first quarter.

But Richland scored the next eight points and never trailed again.

Mark Rucha, who scored 15 points for the Royals, hit a 3-pointer and then got a steal and fast-break layup to give Richland a 13-7 lead with 2:30 left in the first quarter.

Richland extended the run to 12-3 and led 17-10 heading into the second.

Grapevine guard Jackson Waggoner (r) tries to shoot over Richland guard Jayden Rhinehart (10) during the second half of a High School basketball game, January 25, 2021, played at Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Richland forward Kyron Walton (22) puts up a shot against Grapevine guard DJ Catalano (12) during the first half of a High School basketball game, January 25, 2021, played at Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

Richland extends the lead to 27-13 with 526 left in the half @Richland_hoops 22-6 run since trailing 7-5. Jalen Nettles drains the 3pter #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/LNi4aK1PtD — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 26, 2021

A Jourdyn Grandberry pull-up jumper just inside the arc and a three from Jalen Nettles pushed the lead to 29-15 midway through the period. Buckets from Rucha and TCU football commit CJ Nelson sent Richland to a 47-22 advantage at intermission. Richland outscored Grapevine 30-12 in the quarter.

“We took away their three best 3-point shooters and it set us up to rebound and run,” Henderson said.

Grandberry, who was voted DFW player of the week this season, scored a game-high 18 points.

“It’s been hard, but definitely couldn’t do it without coach Henderson,” Grandberry said.

Richland pushed the lead to 30 in the fourth quarter before Grapevine pulled closer with the starters out. The Mustangs were led by Riley Park’s 11 points. Grapevine hit 12 3-pointers.

Nettles chipped in 12 points and KP Arnold scored 11 for the Royals.

“We have seven guys that can score 20 points any given night,” Henderson said. “We had four games in five days last week and had to win all four of them. They were really tired by the end of it, but it didn’t matter. They ran through it and I’m really proud of them.”

Richland guard Jayden Rhinehart (10) drives to the basket for two points against Grapevine during the first half of a High School basketball game, January 25, 2021, played at Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram)

CJ Nelson can hoop too! The new TCU football commit @thecjnelson1 with the steal and bucket @Richland_hoops by 20 vs Grapevine #txhshoops pic.twitter.com/FEOCmQ3kAw — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 26, 2021