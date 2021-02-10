North Texas school districts announce Thursday closures due to winter weather advisory

With a winter weather advisory in effect for most of North Texas until 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, the following schools have announced closures or online-only classes, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV and school districts’ social media. Freezing rain could lead to icy bridges and roadways. People are advised to slow down and use caution while driving, and to prepare for possible power outages. This list will be updated.

Cedar Hill ISD will be closed Thursday. There will be no in-person or online classes. All buildings will be closed and activities will be canceled.

Crowley ISD will be closed Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather and unsafe road conditions. There will be no virtual/in-person classes, and all schools and offices will be closed.

Duncanville ISD will be closed Thursday. There will be no virtual or in-person classes and district offices will be closed.

Dallas ISD schools will be 100 percent virtual Thursday, district officials announced Wednesday night. “Due to anticipated inclement weather, all Dallas ISD teachers and students will attend classes virtually tomorrow, Thursday Feb. 11. All other district staff will work from home remotely,” the district tweeted.

