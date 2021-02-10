Weather News

North Texas school districts announce Thursday closures due to winter weather advisory

Star-Telegram staff

With a winter weather advisory in effect for most of North Texas until 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, the following schools have announced closures or online-only classes, according to Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV and school districts’ social media. Freezing rain could lead to icy bridges and roadways. People are advised to slow down and use caution while driving, and to prepare for possible power outages. This list will be updated.

Find the full list of Dallas-Fort Worth area closings, delays and online classes here.

