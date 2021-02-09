Fort Worth district partners with Tarrant County to open drive-in COVID-19 vaccine sites

Volunteers check people in as they wait in their cars to receive the COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Texas Motor Speedway. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

The Fort Worth school district board voted Tuesday night to partner with Tarrant County to establish two drive-thru COVID vaccination clinics on Fort Worth ISD property.

One clinic will be established in the parking lot adjacent to Billingsley Field House, just east of Farrington Field, on Lancaster Avenue.

The second clinic will be set up in the parking lot of the Wilkerson-Greines Activities Center, just north of Herman Clark Stadium, at 5201 C.A. Roberson Blvd.

The use of both district locations will be free to the county.

“The Fort Worth ISD has the good fortune of having the available space that Tarrant County needs to provide more convenient locations for citizens to receive the COVID vaccine. The District is very much a part of this community and we are eager to help where we can,” said Superintendent Kent Scribner in a press release. “We are also hoping to soon see teachers and others on the front line of education during this pandemic moved up to receive the COVID vaccination as soon as possible, as I recently requested of Governor Abbott.”

Under the agreement, Fort Worth ISD will provide the space and access to some of the district’s buildings onsite. Tarrant County will provide for the operation of the clinics, vaccination delivery and safety and security.

The agreement is scheduled to go into effect immediately and last until Sept. 30.