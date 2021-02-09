Trinity Metro to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites in Tarrant County

Trinity Metro will offer free bus and train rides to COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Tarrant County, officials announced Tuesday.

All people have to do is show proof of their appointment such as the email or text sent from Tarrant County Public Health. Free rides will start on Feb. 15.

Tarrant County Public Health and its partners have vaccination sites in Hurst, Arlington and Fort Worth. Those who have appointments through Texas Health Resources will not be included for now.

This partnership could cost Tarrant County up to $50,000. To accommodate residents, Trinity Metro has altered one of its bus routes to provide direct access to the Hurst Conference Center, which is a mega-site. The transit service could alter more of its routes as more sites open.

County administrator G.K. Maenius said the county is working on a similar deal with Arlington’s Via and Handitran services.