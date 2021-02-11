Several vehicles, multiple 18-wheelers involved in major crash near downtown Fort Worth

Firefighters respond to a major crash on I-35W near downtown Fort Worth, TX Thursday morning involving multiple 18-wheelers as well as a MedStar unit and a police unit. Lanes were closed surrounding the crash. Fort Worth Fire Department

There was a massive pile-up of vehicles, and reports of people trapped, after a major crash on I-35W near downtown Fort Worth that involved multiple 18-wheelers as well as MedStar and police vehicles, authorities said.

There were huge delays on I-35W, near 28th Street, with cars backed up miles. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured.

There were multiple people trapped after the crash that occurred on I-35W near 28th Street, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said in an email. Daniel Segura, a police spokesman, also confirmed multiple cars were in a crash that involved a police officer.

That officer was in stable condition, Segura said.

“Still an active scene,” he said in an email around 8 a.m.

The major crash comes after overnight freezing rain and some sleet coated the Dallas-Fort Worth region in ice, creating slick and dangerous roadways.

A photo from the Fort Worth Fire Department, shared over Twitter around 7:30 a.m., showed a few 18-wheelers damaged and crammed together on a stretch of highway.

Lanes of I-35 were closed Thursday morning surrounding the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear how long those closures would last.

This is a developing story and will be updated.