Crashes, closed roads across North Texas after freezing rain leads to widespread ice

Crashes and closed roadways were reported across North Texas on Thursday morning after freezing rain and some sleet coated the region in ice.

Most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region had a tenth of an inch of ice on the ground, though some pockets of Dallas and northern parts of Tarrant County had a quarter of an inch, according to Patricia Sanchez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. That led to icy and dangerous conditions for the morning commute, Sanchez said, as temperatures hovered around the mid-20s.

Around 6 a.m., MedStar was working 10 simultaneous crashes on North Texas highways, spokesman Matt Zavadsky told the Star-Telegram. There have been a total of 19 crashes since midnight, he said, noting “roads are treacherous.”

Northbound Center I-35W at Western Center in Fort Worth was closed Thursday morning due to ice and reported crashes, according to MedStar.

There was also a crash on I-35W northbound, at 28th Street, around 6 a.m. that involved a rolled-over 18-wheeler as well as a MedStar vehicle and a police vehicle, Zavadsky said. There were “multiple patients entrapped,” he said. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured.

DriveTexas.org, as of 7 a.m., showed several roads across the DFW region were heavily impacted by ice. That includes eastbound lanes of I-30 in southwest Fort Worth, near West Vickery Boulevard, where the Texas Department of Transportation was plowing roads and “motorists should expect delays.”

There were far more reports of ice on the roads and delays in Dallas County compared to Tarrant County.

Sanchez noted, however, the problems with ice were overall worse in areas further north of DFW. Ice was spotty and inconsistent across the metroplex as a whole, she said, but it was enough to complicate travel.

“It’s interesting because there’s been some isolated embedded stronger stuff that’s been producing those higher amounts of ice accumulation,” Sanchez said.

The forecast of ice on Thursday morning was enough for schools across DFW to cancel classes or move classes online in anticipation of the inclimate weather.

Freezing drizzle and potentially some sleet are expected to continue until around noon Thursday, according to the weather service. Dry air is going to be moving in, ending the precipitation that had developed, Sanchez explained.

A winter weather advisory from the weather service, which originally was set to last through 3 p.m. Thursday, will now expire at noon.

There’s a possibility of some freezing drizzle late Thursday night into Friday morning, which would come with relatively minor impacts, according to the weather service. Sanchez said there’s probably less than a 10 percent chance of freezing drizzle overnight.

