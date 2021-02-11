Fort Worth

Watch: Fort Worth drivers, unable to stop on ice, crash in I-35 pileup of over 75 cars

Firefighters respond to a major crash on I-35W near downtown Fort Worth, TX Thursday morning involving multiple 18-wheelers as well as a MedStar unit and a police unit. Lanes were closed surrounding the crash.
At least three people were killed and dozens were injured after a crash on I-35W northbound near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday morning that led to a massive pile-up of vehicles, including multiple 18-wheelers as well as police and MedStar vehicles, officials said.

Warning: The video below contains graphic content and language.

Daniel Segura, a Fort Worth police spokesman, confirmed in a text around 9:30 a.m. that three people had died. Police additionally said the accident involved between 75 and 100 vehicles, and the total number of injuries wasn’t immediately known as first responders were still responding to the crash.

