Fort Worth area cross country results Aug 23-24; Aledo siblings win Cowtown Challenge

Aledo’s Graydon Morris is in his final year of what is already a historic high school career.

A multiple state champ in both cross country and track and field, Morris took home another first-place medal during the 5,000 meter run at the Cowtown Challenge in Fort Worth on Saturday.

His sister, Gracie, won the girls race.

Brock’s Peyton Murley won among the boys 4A and under race. Brock’s Steely Steiner came in sixth for the girls.

Here are results from both the Cowtown and Kennedale Wildcat Run from Friday.

6A-5A Boys

1. Graydon Morris, Aledo 15:50.45

2. Hudson Heikkinen, Plano West 16:41.14

3. Tanner Henderson, Midlothian 16:45.93

4. Caden Cox, Richland 16:54.06

5. Brayden Kennedy, Frisco Memorial 16:54.40

6. Victor Neiva, Keller Central 17:04.06

7. Isaac Hernandez, Aledo 17:07.33

8. Andrew Reed, Plano West 17:27.79

9. William Salony, JJ Pearce 17:28.45

10. Jotham Asmerom, Frisco Memorial 17:28.99

Team

1. Plano West 72

2. Keller Central 119

3. JJ Pearce 139

4. Plano 160

5. Lewisville 193

6. Frisco Liberty 200

7. The Colony 238

8. Burleson 244

9. Aledo 261

10. Arl. Sam Houston 306

6A-5A Girls

1. Gracie Morris, Aledo 19:02.51

2. Anna Theodore, Plano West 20:22.48

3. Amelia Jauregui, Frisco Liberty 20:28.70

4. Grace DeShelter, Frisco Liberty 20:31.03

5. Charis Whittington, JJ Pearce 21:05.49

6. Rachel Wynn, Mesquite Horn 21:21.22

7. Rachel Loetzer, Frisco Memorial 21:23.44

8. Ryan Savage, Plano West 21:25.63

9. Abigail Lewis, Irving MacArthur 21:31.91

10. Olivia Edstrom, Plano West 21:35.02

Team

1. Plano West 34

2. Midlothian 125

3. The Colony 127

4. Azle 133

5. JJ Pearce 137

6. Aledo 173

7. Frisco Liberty 175

8. Richland 181

9. Plano 186

10. Keller Central 219

Kennedale Wildcat Run

Boys 5,000

Team

1. Argyle 75

2. LD Bell 82

3. Castleberry 92

4. Celina 128

5. Joshua 151

6. Corsicana 161

7. Frisco 213

8. Midlothian Heritage 222

9. Boswell 223

10. Cleburne 241

Girls 5,000

1. Veronica Ambrosionek, Lone Star 19:42.06

2. Andrea Acuna, Boswell 19:57.92

3. Betty Bajika, LD Bell 20:14.56

4. Karman Wright, Cleburne 20:39.34

5. Ellie Berry, Joshua 20:51.51

6. Camryn Adams, LD Bell 21:04.73

7. Rylie Jaye, Frisco 21:08.66

8. Felicia Martin, Arl. Seguin 21:12.07

9. Ann Badawi, Arl. Seguin 21:25.69

10. Delanie Butler, LD Bell 21:30.82

Team

1. Boswell 51

2. Joshua 66

3. LD Bell 69

4. Frisco 103

5. Corsicana 109

6. Cleburne 138

7. Lone Star 147

Girls 3,200

1. Adele Clarke, Celina 12:49.00

2. Lanie Rodgers, Argyle 13:00.00

3. Alexandra Johnson, Argyle 13:00.82

4. Alexis Frick, Celina 13:05.50

5. Caitlin Buendia, Castleberry 13:08.16

6. Amaris McCasland, Argyle 13:16.00

7. Sarayas Flores, Kennedale 13:24.00

8. Haylee Bentley, Castleberry 13:47.00

9. Rachel Allen, Midlothian Heritage 13:56.00

10. Taylor McFarland, Godley 14:07.00

Team

1. Argyle 40

2. Castleberry 57

3. Celina 59

4. Godley 94

5. Midlothian Heritage 122

6. Kennedale 153

7. Dallas Life Oak Cliff 199

