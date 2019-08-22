Aledo coach Claire Gay, who won two state titles at Decatur, wins 400th career match

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Aledo head coach Claire Gay was honored on Monday with an induction to the Arlington High School hall of fame.

On Thursday, Gay received another honor after winning her 400th career match during the Leander Volleypalooza tournament, pushing Aledo’s season record to 10-7.

The Bearcats defeated Cinco Ranch 25-22, 25-19, and finished the day 3-0. They also beat Cornerstone and Georgetown.

Gay accepted the Aledo job in March of 2017, replacing Kathy Goings. She spent the previous 10 seasons at Decatur, where she compiled a 324-111 record, which included back-to-back state titles in 2013 (Class 3A) and 2014 (Class 4A).

During her first two seasons at Aledo, the Bearcats have gone 66-31. They won district in 2017, the year Aledo went to the state semifinals. Aledo went to the regional quarterfinals in 2018.

Gay was inducted into the AHS hall of fame after having a standout playing career with the Colts. She graduated in 1999.