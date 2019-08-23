Watch as Burleson community honors fallen senior Dawson Barnes, Go Fund Me created

Candlelight vigil at Centennial honors fallen senior Dawson Barnes Burleson Centennial senior baseball standout Dawson Barnes was killed on Wednesday in a car accident. The school held a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Burleson Centennial senior baseball standout Dawson Barnes was killed on Wednesday in a car accident. The school held a candlelight vigil on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.

Tragedy hit the Burleson and Johnson County communities as Centennial senior Dawson Barnes was killed Wednesday afternoon in a car crash on Hidden Creek Parkway.

Centennial High School held a candlelight vigil for the baseball standout on Thursday night.

A Go Fund Me account was created to help the Barnes family. Funeral services will be held in Burleson at the Pathway Church at 6 p.m. on Monday. If you would like to donate, click here.

“First time I met him he was in the weight room by himself, working out and I mean working hard. When he wanted something he went after it with everything he had. When he struggled he would do the extra things. He had a fear of failure but his will to win was greater,” said Centennial coach Brian Tickell in comments he shared with school officials who passed his quotes along to the Star-Telegram. “He had a smile that was infectious and a love for baseball, all his friends, and teammates that was unmatched. Family oriented incredible young man. He wanted to be successful in all he did. During tough times he found a way to figure it out and be successful.”

Hundreds of friends, parents, family and coaches came to honor their fallen teammate, who was voted District 5-5A first-team designated hitter last season. He hit .390 with 12 RBIs and 31 runs.

Barnes was also named to the Class 5A all-state team by the Texas Sports Writers Association and the All-Johnson County team by the Cleburne Times Review.

“He wanted to please others and never disappoint. His positive attitude and full of life personality made him a great leader as he mentored the younger guys. He truly cherished his time with his friends and teammates,” Tickell said. “Looked at them as his family. He wanted to be a part of something bigger than himself and wanted his teammates to do the same. A star that shined bright. A kid you would want the whole community to be like.”

The community continued to pay their respect on social media:

