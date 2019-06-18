High School Sports
The top-ranked 2020 player in the nation, two from Keller make ALL-USA softball team
The Colony shortstop Jayda Coleman (Oklahoma commit) and Keller outfielder Caraline Woodall (Indiana signee) were named to the ALL-USA Softball first team as USA Today announced its team on Tuesday.
Keller catcher Hayden Brown (LSU commit) was named third team.
Coleman is ranked as the No. 1 player in the nation for the 2020 class. She’s a two-time state semifinalist and won a state title in 2017. She hit .707 with 82 hits, 34 extra-base hits, 76 runs and 72 stolen bases.
Coleman was District 8-5A Co-MVP and 5A all-state. She’s currently on the Under-19 Junior Women’s National Training Team.
The Colony went 39-3 and reached the UIL state tournament for the second time in three years.
Woodall batted .410 with 20 RBIs, 40 runs and 14 stolen bases. She was voted District 5-6A second team and wrapped up her high school career with a program record 156 games played.
Woodall never missed a game as the 2019 senior class had a 133-20-1 record, best all-time at Keller. She’s a four-time regional finalist, three-time state semifinalist and two-time state champ.
She will go to Indiana to play alongside sister Camryn.
Brown, a 2020 catcher, batted a team-high .510 with six home runs, 10 doubles and 26 RBIs in 23 games. She was District 5-6A first team.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joley Mitchell (Rose Bud, Arkansas)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Rick Robinson (Norco, California)
Texas players on the ALL-USA Softball team
First team
Jayda Coleman, The Colony
Rylee Trlicek, Hallettsville
Caraline Woodall, Keller
Third team
Hayden Brown, Keller
Camryn Wincher, Houston Dobie
