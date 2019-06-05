High School Sports
High school softball players named to the DFW Fastpitch All-Metroplex team
The All-Star game and home run derby will take place at Warren Park in Frisco, June 18, starting at 5 p.m. All players are invited to play and must RSVP with jersey size by June 7. Please email TDFastpitch@gmail.com
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jayda Coleman, The Colony
CO-PITCHERS OF THE YEAR
Tatum Boyd, Plano West
Karlie Charles, The Colony
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Haidyn Sokoloski, Marcus
COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR
Keller
FIRST TEAM
Savanna DesRochers, Forney
Karlies Charles, The Colony
Tatum Boyd, Plano West
Kinsey Kackley, McKinney Boyd
Jayda Coleman, The Colony
Trinity Cannon, Forney
Caleigh Cross, Forney
Rylen Wiggins, Wylie
Morgan Medford, Guyer
Brianna Evans, Red Oak
Kendall Jennings, Flower Mound
Haidyn Sokoloski, Marcus
Amanda DeSario, Keller
Bella Dayton, Wylie
Reagan Hukill, Mansfield
Lexi Benson, Marcus
Hayden Brown, Keller
Mayce Allen, Independence
Jacee Hamlin, The Colony
Micaela Wark, Reedy
Maia Wark, Reedy
SECOND TEAM
Maddy Wright, Eaton
Dylann Kaderka, Keller
Lauren Lucas, Little Elm
Annie Gunther, Wylie
Riley Love, Keller
Tessa Galipeau, Keller
Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney
Katie Gee, Carroll
Abby Buettner, Ryan
Toni McInnis, Reedy
Alexa Langeliers, Keller
MacKenzie Denson, Lake Ridge
Caraline Woodall, Keller
KK Kenney, Marcus
Kayla Wallace, Flower Mound
Gaby Garcia, Carroll
Ashlyn Walker, Eaton
Audrey Schneidmiller, Burleson
Emily Olguin, Lake Ridge
Saleen Donohoe, Duncanville
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaycee Cook, Legacy
Kallie Erwin, LD Bell
Mattie Boyd, Sachse
Julie Kennedy, Boswell
Lexi Pope, Frisco Centennial
Lily Acuna, Wakeland
Ronnie Ramos, Plano East
Kennedy Crites, Eaton
Kenzlee Zaher, Eaton
Kelby Robbins, Legacy
Elisa Rosado, Plano West
Kara DeBruin, Guyer
Hannah Holdbrook, Forney
Bailee Riggs, Keller Central
Czoey White, Plano
Bailey Brenek, Flower Mound
Kalei Christensen, McKinney
Jalee McDonald, Arlington Heights
Sami Hood, Allen
Gabby Coffey, Prosper
