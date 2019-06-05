High school softball players named to the DFW Fastpitch All-Metroplex team

The Colony celebrate its first run of the 5A state semifinals, Friday May 31, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

The All-Star game and home run derby will take place at Warren Park in Frisco, June 18, starting at 5 p.m. All players are invited to play and must RSVP with jersey size by June 7. Please email TDFastpitch@gmail.com

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jayda Coleman, The Colony

CO-PITCHERS OF THE YEAR

Tatum Boyd, Plano West

Karlie Charles, The Colony

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Haidyn Sokoloski, Marcus

COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR

Keller

FIRST TEAM

Savanna DesRochers, Forney

Karlies Charles, The Colony

Tatum Boyd, Plano West

Kinsey Kackley, McKinney Boyd

Jayda Coleman, The Colony

Trinity Cannon, Forney

Caleigh Cross, Forney

Rylen Wiggins, Wylie

Morgan Medford, Guyer

Brianna Evans, Red Oak

Kendall Jennings, Flower Mound

Haidyn Sokoloski, Marcus

Amanda DeSario, Keller

Bella Dayton, Wylie

Reagan Hukill, Mansfield

Lexi Benson, Marcus

Hayden Brown, Keller

Mayce Allen, Independence

Jacee Hamlin, The Colony

Micaela Wark, Reedy

Maia Wark, Reedy

SECOND TEAM

Maddy Wright, Eaton

Dylann Kaderka, Keller

Lauren Lucas, Little Elm

Annie Gunther, Wylie

Riley Love, Keller

Tessa Galipeau, Keller

Vanessa Hollingsworth, Forney

Katie Gee, Carroll

Abby Buettner, Ryan

Toni McInnis, Reedy

Alexa Langeliers, Keller

MacKenzie Denson, Lake Ridge

Caraline Woodall, Keller

KK Kenney, Marcus

Kayla Wallace, Flower Mound

Gaby Garcia, Carroll

Ashlyn Walker, Eaton

Audrey Schneidmiller, Burleson

Emily Olguin, Lake Ridge

Saleen Donohoe, Duncanville

HONORABLE MENTION

Jaycee Cook, Legacy

Kallie Erwin, LD Bell

Mattie Boyd, Sachse

Julie Kennedy, Boswell

Lexi Pope, Frisco Centennial

Lily Acuna, Wakeland

Ronnie Ramos, Plano East

Kennedy Crites, Eaton

Kenzlee Zaher, Eaton

Kelby Robbins, Legacy

Elisa Rosado, Plano West

Kara DeBruin, Guyer

Hannah Holdbrook, Forney

Bailee Riggs, Keller Central

Czoey White, Plano

Bailey Brenek, Flower Mound

Kalei Christensen, McKinney

Jalee McDonald, Arlington Heights

Sami Hood, Allen

Gabby Coffey, Prosper