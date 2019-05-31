Defending champ Forney falls in 5A state semifinals to Angleton in extra innings

Forney fell to Angleton, 8-7 in 11 innings during the 5A state semifinals, Friday May 31, 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

Its title defense came up two wins short, but Forney has nothing to slump over about.

The Jackrabbits played in one of the wildest games against Angleton on Friday in the 5A state semifinals at McCombs Field that turned into an instant classic.

Starting pitcher Aaliyah Garcia hit the walk-off single to the warning track in center as the Wildcats out-lasted Forney 8-7 in 11 innings to advance to the state title game, 3 p.m. Saturday against Calallen.

Forney, which won its first softball title last year, finishes 36-4.

After Hannah Holdbrook hit an infield single up the middle on the seventh pitch in the top of the eighth inning, Texas A&M commit Trinity Cannon launched a two-run bomb to deep left field.

Cannon knew it off the bat and Forney grabbed its first lead of the day at 6-4.

But Angleton (38-2) wasn’t out just yet when Angel Jasso picked up a one-out single and Danieca Coffey hit a ball past a diving Forney left fielder for the game-tying two-run inside the park home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Forney had only one hit through five innings, but still managed to score three times in the top of the sixth to tie it at 4. Caleigh Cross laid down a bunt down the third base line and the throw went to the warning track in right field.

Cross scored to bring the game to 4-2. Cannon and Sadie Hewitt both reached on hit by pitches and a Savannah Hughes’ fly ball to right center dropped to plate two more.

Angleton put the pressure on Forney in the bottom of the seventh.

The Wildcats got back-to-back singles to begin the inning before putting two on second and third with one out.

Garcia hit a hard grounder to Cross at short and her throw to home was just in time for the second out. The Wildcats loaded the bases with two outs after an intentional walk, but Teagan Whitley’s hard grounder went right to Hewitt at first, who stepped on the bag to end the threat.

The Jackrabbits took the early lead when Kansas commit Savanna DesRochers led off the second with a double down the right-field line. Charlie Hale came in to run for the starting pitcher and scored on an RBI sac-fly from Hughes.

But the lead didn’t last long as the Wildcats put up two in the bottom half to grab a 2-1 lead.

Haylie Savage hit a lead-off double and advanced to third on a grounder from Whitley. Savage scored when Forney committed an error trying to get her out at third on a fielder’s choice and Angleton went in front two batters later on an RBI single to right from Coffey.

Garcia (29-2) allowed three earned runs on three hits and struck out 13 batters in the complete game. DesRochers (25-3) allowed three earned runs on 12 hits. Both pitchers combined to throw 318 pitches.