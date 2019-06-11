DFW baseball team tops MaxPreps Top 50 national rankings; 8 from Texas make the list

Colleyville Heritage punches final out to win 5A state title The Panthers had 18 hits to beat Georgetown 14-2 in six innings to capture the program's first UIL baseball state title. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Panthers had 18 hits to beat Georgetown 14-2 in six innings to capture the program's first UIL baseball state title.

Dallas-Fort Worth took home three of the six UIL baseball state titles over the weekend in Austin and Round Rock. Southlake Carroll (6A) and Argyle (4A) won back-to-back titles while Colleyville Heritage (5A) won its first.

With the season coming to an end, check out the MaxPreps Top 50 high school baseball national rankings, per Kevin Askeland.

Texas came in with eight of the Top 50 and five in the Top 25.

1. ARGYLE (40-1-1): UIL Class 4A state champ

2. IMG Academy (FL) (24-1)

3. Cypress (CA) (31-3)

4. Blanchard (OK) (39-0)

5. De La Salle (CA) (29-1)

6. Barbe (LA) (38-3)

7. COLLEYVILLE HERITAGE (38-3): UIL Class 5A state champ

8. DeSoto Central (MS) (34-3)

9. Farragut (TN) (42-3)

10. New Hanover (NC) (28-2)

11. Andrean (IN) (35-1)

12. Calvary Christian (FL) (25-4)

13. Jesuit (FL) (27-5)

14. Venice (FL) (26-6)

15. Parkview (GA) (36-4)

16. Valley Christian (CA) (29-4)

17. Hamilton (AZ) (26-7)

18. Harvard-Westlake (CA) (27-6-1)

19. Notre Dame (CA) (24-7)

20. Orange Lutheran (CA) (26-4)

21. SOUTHLAKE CARROLL (33-11): UIL Class 6A state champ

22. GEORGETOWN (40-5-1): UIL Class 5A state runner-up

23. AUSTIN LAKE TRAVIS (37-5): UIL Class 6A state semifinalist

24. Sam Houston (LA) (36-5)

25. Huntington Beach (CA) (25-7)

26. Desert Oasis (NV) (34-7)

27. Delbarton (NJ) (26-3)

28. Benedictine (VA) (28-2)

29. St. John’s (DC) (30-3)

30. Plant City (FL) (30-2)

31. La Mirada (CA) (26-7)

32. Yucaipa (CA) (26-6)

33. McGill-Toolen (AL) (32-8-1)

34. Silo (OK) (33-0)

35. Loganville (GA) (35-6)

36. FORT BEND RIDGE POINT (32-4-1): UIL Class 6A state runner-up

37. MCKINNEY BOYD (31-15): UIL Class 6A state semifinalist

38. CYPRESS RANCH (34-6-1): UIL Class 6A regional finalist

39. Miami Springs (FL) (26-2)

40. American Heritage (FL) (29-3)

41. Parkway (LA) (31-6)

42. Mountain View (ID) (27-2)

43. North Gwinnett (GA) (31-8)

44. Tattnall Square Academy (GA) (34-3)

45. Bob Jones (AL) (42-10)

46. Eastlake (CA) (26-4-1)

47. Edwardsville (IL) (36-5)

48. Lake Braddock (VA) (24-3)

49. Hickory (VA) (23-1)

50. Regis Jesuit (CO) (25-6)