Watch as Duncanville football player heats up North Shore rivalry following hoops win

The Duncanville-North Shore rivalry is starting to heat up.

First it was North Shore getting the better of the Panthers in December with a 45-yard Hail Mary as time expired to win the Class 6A Division I championship at AT&T Stadium.

It was No. 2 on SportsCenter’s Top-10 plays that day.

Don’t remember? Let’s refresh your memory.

It took over two months for the two schools to meet up again, but this time on the hardwood where Duncanville knocked off the Mustangs in the 6A state semifinals on March 8 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Duncanville went on to beat Klein Forest to win the 6A championship and one of the Panthers’ top football players had a little message for North Shore.

Stacy Brown, a 3-star safety who’s headed to Missouri, went out to North Shore High School following the basketball win and tweeted out this video.

Duncanville and North Shore are over 250 miles apart, but we don’t think this rivalry is going away anytime soon.