Fort Worth’s Elite: Top 10 high school football games of 2018

Here are the Top 10 games of 2018 among Fort Worth area teams

Mansfield Lake Ridge 34, DeSoto 29 (Week 5)





Chandler Rogers threw the game-winning 35-yard TD to Keylan Johnson as Lake Ridge beat DeSoto 34-29 on Thursday night.

Trailing 29-28 with 14 seconds left, Lake Ridge QB Chandler Rogers threw a 35-yard TD pass in the only spot his receiver Keylan Johnson could get it, over two defenders and in the corner of the end zone with six seconds on the clock. DeSoto led 10-0 and 16-7 before Lake Ridge came back 21-16. Rogers finished with 428 yards on 26 of 34 passing and 4 TDs.

Haltom 47, Arlington Bowie 41 (Bi-District)

Bowie linebacker Tre Martin (22) zeros in on Haltom defensive back Johnny Smith-Rider (22) during the first half of a high school Bi-district football playoff game at Birdville FAAC in North Richland Hills, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2018. Bowie led 28-25 at the half. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Facing its biggest test of the season, the Buffalos erased their largest deficit of the year and scored with three minutes left to beat Bowie for their first playoff win since 1997. Haltom QB Michael Black called his number with 3:02 to play. The Volunteers got down to the Haltom 31, but its fourth-down pass was deflected by two Haltom defenders near the goal line.

Birdville 29, Boswell 27 (Bi-District)

Birdville running back Laderrious Mixon (9) looks for running room against Fort Worth Boswell during the first half, Thursday night, November 15, 2018 in the 5A Division I Bi-District played at Birdville ISD Fine Arts Athletics Complex in N. Richand Hills, TX Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Trailing 21-13 at the break, the Hawks scored 16-straight points to take a 29-21 lead in the fourth quarter. Birdville looked to ice the game with a 40-yard FG, but the Pioneers blocked it and Eli Mbale returned it 69-yards for the score. The Hawks stuffed the 2-point run attempt with 1:37 left. Boswell had a chance to extend its 8-point lead late in the 2nd quarter, but Birdville’s Damon Lewis recorded a sack that resulted in a missed 46-yard FG.

Lake Ridge 50, Denton Guyer 42 3OT (Area)

Lake Ridge quarterback Chandler Rogers (4) directs traffic as he scrambles out of the backfield in the first half of an area round high school football playoff game at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. Guyer led 14-7 at the half. (Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

It took THREE overtimes to decide this one at Pennington Field. Lake Ridge got out to a hot start, but the offense stalled, which gave the Wildcats a chance to take the lead. But the Eagles came back to life to tie the game at the end of regulation. They scored 43 points after halftime and Chandler Rogers hit Keylan Johnson for a 15-yard TD pass, and the defense held off in the third OT.

Southlake Carroll 33, Denton Guyer 29 (Week 6)

Southlake Carroll relied on some late trickery for a tie-breaking touchdown against Denton Guyer on Friday, Oct. 5.

SLC head coach Riley Dodge sent his offense back onto the field with 11 seconds left and John Manero threw a 23-yard halfback pass to Blake Smith with 6 seconds remaining to send the Dragons to 5-0 and 2-0 in District 5-6A. The Wildcats were looking to become the first program to win two games at Dragon Stadium over SLC since it opened in 2001.

Birdville vs. Grapevine (Week 6, Regional)

Grapevine had a 1st and goal at the 4 and a shot to take the lead, but Birdville sniffed out the run play to win 24-20, Friday October 5, 2018.

The Hawks and Mustangs met twice this season with Birdville winning both by a combined score of 52-42. With 15 seconds left and no timeouts in Week 6, Grapevine had a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line, but the Birdville defense stopped the Mustangs for the 24-21 win in a matchup of undefeated teams. Fast forward to the regional round and RB Laderrious Mixon scored the go-ahead TD as the Hawks earned another win, 28-21, in overtime.

Arlington 32, Arlington Martin 25 (Week 8)

Trailing 25-24 with under 3 minutes left, the Colts drove down 61 yards and scored with 28 seconds left to beat the Warriors 32-25 for their best start since 1988.

The Warriors had their eyes on handing the Colts their first loss of the season, but Jahari Rogers had other ideas. The Colts QB led his team to a 61-yard game-winning drive, capped off with the go-ahead 1-yard TD run. Arlington would improve to 4-0 in district for the first time in 10 years and start 7-0 for the first time in 30 years. Tucker Thompson picked off two passes and batted down the final attempt in the end zone as time expired.

Burleson Centennial vs. Corsicana (Week 1, Area)

Burleson Centennial running back Chris Mosley (29) outruns Corsicana strong safety Darious Coleman (5) to the end zone in the second half of Friday’s playoff game in Burleson. Centennial defeated Corsicana 28-20. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

The Spartans and Tigers kicked off a the season with a thriller, 28-26, won by Centennial and then met 12 weeks later in the 5A Division II area round. Junior Chris Mosely ran in the game-sealing 7-yard TD with 2:36 left and the Spartans went on to beat Corsicana, 28-20, to clinch area for the second time in their 7-year history.

Boswell wide receiver Brandon Chatman (19) attempts to evade the defense of South Hills linebackers Ca’lub Holloway (23) and Joe Weathered (3) during the first half of a high school football game at Clark Stadium Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. South Hills led 13-9 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

Chance Dotts hit a wide-open Diontae Freeman for a 74-yard TD and the Pioneers held off the Scorpions to clinch a playoff spot. Dotts, the backup, threw for 265 yards as Boswell clinched a playoff berth for the 11th time in the past 13 seasons. With the game tied 16-16 entering the fourth quarter, Boswell exploded for 17 points during the final 12 minutes. South Hills got within 3 with 4:30 left, but Boswell scored nearly 3 minutes later.

Haltom 48, Euless Trinity 34 (Week 6)

The Buffalos beat No. 9 Trinity to improve to 6-0 this season.

Trinity had entered the game No. 9 in the state, it was homecoming and the school was celebrating its 50th anniversary, but Haltom put the doubters to bed, getting the upset and scoring the most points vs. the Trinity D since Dec. 9, 2013. The Buffalos put an emphasis on scoring first, which they did when they took the opening drive 81 yards in 12 plays.

Honorable Mention: Keller vs. Lewisville, Arlington Bowie vs. North Crowley, Mansfield Summit vs. Waxahachie, Crowley vs. Arlington Heights, Timber Creek vs. Fossil Ridge, Dunbar vs. Benbrook, Azle vs. Brewer, Chisholm Trail vs. Wichita Falls, Justin Northwest vs. Little Elm