These are the top 5 Fort Worth-area defensive linemen to watch in 2018

Here are our top 5 Fort Worth area defensive linemen in 2018:
1. NaNa Osafo-Mensah, 2019, Nolan Catholic
The 4-star recruit is committed to Notre Dame. He also considered Texas, TCU, Baylor, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia USC, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska and more. Ranked as the No. 6 weak-side defensive end in the nation and No. 20 overall prospect in the state. Osafo-Mensah recorded 56 tackles, 9 sacks and 3 forced fumbles last season.
2. Colt Ellison, 2019, Aledo
The 3-star prospect is committed to TCU. He also considered Notre Dame, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Texas State, UT-San Antonio, Tulsa and more. Ellison has recorded 186 tackles, 34 for loss, 23.5 sacks the past two seasons. First team all-district in 2017, defensive newcomer in 2016. Ranked the No. 34 weak-side defensive end in the nation and No. 46 overall prospect in the state.
3. Taurean Carter, 2019, Mansfield Legacy
The 3-star recruits holds 17 offers and is strongly considering Texas, Texas Tech, Michigan State and Arkansas. Ranked the No. 40 strong-side defensive end in the nation, No. 73 overall prospect in Texas. Recorded 65 tackles, 16 for loss and was voted first team all-district in 2017.
4. Enoch Jackson, 2019, Mansfield Legacy
The 3-star prospect is committed to Arkansas. He also considered Oklahoma State, Florida, Indiana, Iowa and more. Recorded 52 tackles, 19 for loss, 6 sacks and voted district defensive MVP in 2017. Ranked the No. 45 defensive tackle in the nation, No. 80 overall prospect in Texas.
5. Omar Darame, 2019, Sam Houston
Not many offensive linemen could stop the 6-foot-4 and 275 pounder from Arlington. Coach Anthony Criss said that Darame was “one of the most disruptive defensive tackles I’ve ever coached.” Darame filled the box score last season, recording 75 tackles, 3 sacks, 5 and forced fumbles.
Next Five: Terrance Wair (Boswell), Antonio Greer (Bowie), Malik Darden (Eastern Hills), Christian Clayton (South Hills), Malik Moore (Northwest)
Honorable Mention: Thayne Garnett (Weatherford), Sau Saafi (Euless Trinity), Brian DeClercq (Arlington), Grayson Williams (Keller), Brian Otwori (Mansfield), Key’Von White (Brewer), Justus Jones (Saginaw), Taylon Jackson (Southwest), Jae’marcus Allen (Wyatt), Mazin Richards (Burleson Centennial), Makenzie Hollie (Everman), Blake Edgington (Joshua), Jamal Marshall (Kennedale), Kaden Hendrix (Brock)
