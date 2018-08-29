Two local stars, including TCU commit, make Team USA national training roster

USA Baseball revealed the 2018 18U National Team Training roster on Tuesday and Colleyville Heritage’s Bobby Witt and Burleson Centennial’s Jacob Meador both made the cut.

The 26-man training roster will compete in a series of workouts starting on Nov. 14 and seven exhibition games in Ft. Lauderdale, Fl., before the final 20-man 18U National Team roster will be announced on November 20.

Team USA will then travel to Panama City, Panama, to compete in the COPABE U-18 Pan American Championships from Nov. 23-Dec. 2.

The 18U team will be looking for its fifth-consecutive Pan American Championships gold medal in 2018.

The program has won seven straight international tournament titles dating back to 2011, including winning the last four World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-18 Baseball World Cups in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Bobby Witt

The Heritage senior shortstop and Oklahoma commit is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s MLB draft.

He won the high school home run derby at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., hit a home run and was named MVP in the Under Armour All-American game at Wrigley Field, played at Petco Park in San Diego during the Perfect Game All-American game and was the most outstanding player at Globe Life Park this past weekend as Team Texas won a three-game series with California.

Witt has hit 18 home runs with 93 RBI the past two seasons at Heritage. He was District 8-5A MVP and first-team all-district this season. The Panthers won a district title and went to the regional semifinals. They went to the regional finals in 2017.

Jacob Meador

Centennial senior starting pitcher is a TCU commit and is one of four from Texas to make the roster.

Meador went 3-1 in eight appearances last season according to MaxPreps. He had 79 strikeouts in 35 innings and posted a 1.00 ERA. He also owned a .394 batting average in 22 games and recorded 26 hits with 15 RBI.