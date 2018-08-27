Local phenom, a potential No. 1 MLB Draft pick, shines in showcase at Globe Life Park

Colleyville Heritage senior Bobby Witt has been projected as the No. 1 overall pick during the 2019 MLB draft.

He’s definitely making a strong case after the epic summer he had.

In July he won the high school home run derby at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Over the weekend, Witt was named the most outstanding player at the inaugural States Play – the first time event at Globe Life Park featuring the best of the best high school players from California and Texas.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“It was incredible and there’s no better feeling than getting to play on a big league field where guys I looked up to as role models went out and did their thing,” said Witt, whose father played for the Rangers.

Texas won the three-game series 9-6 on Friday and 9-1 on Saturday. California avoided the sweep 8-2 on Sunday.

“It was amazing to get to represent the great state of Texas with all my buddies and to take on the boys from California,” Witt said. “It was sweet to get the series win.”

Witt, who’s committed to Oklahoma, hit a home run in both wins for Texas. He hit a three-run shot on Saturday. He was one of eight from Dallas-Fort Worth to compete in the event.

And @BwittJr @CHHS_baseballs hammers another HR, this one is a 3-Run blast to LCF. Texas is now up 9-1. @prepbaseball pic.twitter.com/FH2cXHJcDY — PBR Texas (@PBR_Texas) August 26, 2018

Bobby Witt Jr., a candidate to go No. 1 overall in the 2019 #MLBDraft, has a trio of hits, including this homer, for Texas in Game 1 of the States Play tournament. Watch live: https://t.co/sGueKWPRDL pic.twitter.com/fABd41791N — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 25, 2018

Also in the event: Nate Rombach (Mansfield Legacy, Texas Tech), Mason Ornelas (LD Bell, A&M), Kadon Morton (Arlington Seguin, Oklahoma), Jacob Hasty (FW Christian, LSU), Mason Greer (Colleyville Heritage, Auburn), Chandler Freeman, Colleyville Heritage, Dallas Baptist) and Logan Britt (FW All Saints, A&M).

Greer, son of former Ranger Rusty Greer, recorded a couple hits on Saturday and Sunday, and Morton produced an RBI on Saturday. Ornelas started and picked up the win on Saturday.

But this was only a small part of Witt’s summer.

It all started in July at the high school home run derby at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. – the site of the MLB All-Star game.

He beat out IMG Academy’s Rece Hinds 8-7 in the final and hit 26 home runs in two rounds.

Colleyville Heritage’s Bobby Witt Jr. (left) beat out IMG Academy’s Rece Hinds 8-7 during the final of the high school home run derby at Nationals Park, Monday July 16, 2018. MLB Pipeline

A week later and Witt hit a three-run home run and was named MVP during the Under Armour All-American game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

SHARE COPY LINK Bobby Witt Jr., an Oklahoma commit, gets all of one against Grapevine in 2017.

Witt also played in the Perfect Game All-American game earlier this month at Petco Park in San Diego. He was awarded the Jackie Robinson Award for being the National Player of the Year.

Days before the game he was awarded another national award by Perfect Game for being the top overall prospect.

This game is amazing, humbling, fun and truly a blessing! #Summer18 pic.twitter.com/hcDL4c5JKf — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) August 13, 2018

The Jackie Robinson Award is awarded annually to the @PerfectGameUSA National Player of the Year – the All-American considered the nation’s top high school prospect. @BwittJr takes home tonight’s top honor. pic.twitter.com/NPFcXLLJN9 — Perfect Game All-American Classic (@PGAllAmerican) August 12, 2018

“The whole summer was a blast, but if I had to pick a couple of my favorite moments it was getting to hang out with all the MLB all stars and hit in front of 40,000 people at the high school derby,” Witt said. “All the opportunities that I had were such a blessing.”

Bobby Witt Jr. earned a Gatorade bath after #StatesPlay this weekend (I somehow avoided) and it capped off an epic summer before the 2019 @MLBDraft



cc @MLBPipeline @MLBDevelops pic.twitter.com/A8MiHEnpgD — dani wex (@DaniWex) August 26, 2018

Witt said that his next goal is with Team USA in November. They announce the teams on Tuesday.

Witt has hit 18 home runs with 93 RBI the past two seasons at Heritage. He was District 8-5A MVP and first-team all-district this season. The Panthers won a district title and went to the regional semifinals. They went to the regional finals in 2017.