Son of former Texas Ranger wins high school home run derby

Colleyville Heritage 2019 shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt, put on a show this weekend to win the high school home run derby at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Witt edged out IMG Academy’s Rece Hinds 8-7 in Monday night’s final, which preceded the MLB home run derby. Washington superstar Bryce Harper won that title.

Witt hit the tying home run with 27 seconds left and won it with 14 seconds after blasting a pitch to the left-field bullpen.

The Oklahoma commit got to the final after leading the eight-man field on Sunday with 26 homers in two rounds. He tied for second with 15 homers including six straight in three minutes during the first round. He led all competitors with 11 in a 12-swing span including seven straight in 90 seconds during the second round.

Witt will travel to Wrigley Field in Chicago next, along with FW All Saints’ Logan Britt, who’s committed to Texas A&M, for the Under Armour All-American game, set for July 20.

Witt, who was voted District 8-5A MVP and first-team all-state after hitting .472 with nine home runs, 14 doubles and 46 RBI this season, was selected No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Orioles during an MLB 2019 mock draft in June.

He’s hit 18 home runs with 93 RBI the past two seasons for the Panthers.

