Local baseball star, No. 1 prospect shows off power, advances to home run derby final

Colleyville Heritage 2019 SS Bobby Witt Jr. displayed his power during the high school home run derby on Sunday and advances to the final Monday during the MLB home run derby at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

The MLB derby is 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Two of the top 2019 @MLBDraft prospects in the country -- Bobby Witt Jr. & Rece Hinds -- advanced to the finals of the High School Home Run Derby, which will take place during Monday night's @TMobile #HRDerby. More details from @jimcallisMLB: https://t.co/xd62vcFbnH pic.twitter.com/rp6mOoiAQj — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 15, 2018

Witt, who’s committed to Oklahoma, advances along with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) shortstop Rece Hinds. The two beat out six other sluggers and will take swings with the pros.

Witt, the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt Sr., hit 26 home runs in two rounds. He tied for second with 15 homers including six straight in three minutes during the first round. He led all competitors with 11 in a 12-swing span including seven straight in 90 seconds during the second round.

Bobby Witt Jr. (@BwittJr) wasn't about to slow down in the second round. The @OU_Baseball commit homered on 11 of his first 12 swings, including 7 straight, to raise his total to 26, to take 1st. Watch live: https://t.co/tzRojbGzUX pic.twitter.com/Cw4swwqEvA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) July 15, 2018

Hinds finished with 25 homers.

Following Monday night’s derby, Witt will travel to Wrigley Field in Chicago for the Under Armour All-American game, set for July 20.

Witt, who was voted District 8-5A MVP and first-team all-state after hitting .472 with nine home runs, 14 doubles and 46 RBI this season, was selected No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Orioles during an MLB 2019 mock draft in June.

Your 2018 High School Home Run Derby finalists Bobby Witt Jr. (26 HR) & Rece Hinds ( 25) pose with Shaquille O'Neal (28,596 points) after advancing to the finals, which will take place during Monday night's @TMobile #HRDerby⁠ ⁠

Good luck Junior! Go Panthers! pic.twitter.com/9BY0zwye4t — CHHS Baseball (@CHHS_baseballs) July 15, 2018