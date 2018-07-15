Local baseball star, No. 1 prospect shows off power, advances to home run derby final

Colleyville Heritage 2019 SS Bobby Witt Jr. displayed his power during the high school home run derby on Sunday and advances to the final Monday during the MLB home run derby at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
The MLB derby is 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Witt, who’s committed to Oklahoma, advances along with IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) shortstop Rece Hinds. The two beat out six other sluggers and will take swings with the pros.
Witt, the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt Sr., hit 26 home runs in two rounds. He tied for second with 15 homers including six straight in three minutes during the first round. He led all competitors with 11 in a 12-swing span including seven straight in 90 seconds during the second round.
Hinds finished with 25 homers.
Following Monday night’s derby, Witt will travel to Wrigley Field in Chicago for the Under Armour All-American game, set for July 20.
Witt, who was voted District 8-5A MVP and first-team all-state after hitting .472 with nine home runs, 14 doubles and 46 RBI this season, was selected No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Orioles during an MLB 2019 mock draft in June.
