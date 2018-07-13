HR Derby, all-star game at Wrigley Field next up for local star, potential No. 1 draft pick

Colleyville Heritage 2019 shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will participate in the sixth annual High School Home Run Derby Sunday night at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

“It was truly an honor to get this invite,” the Oklahoma commit said.

Witt, the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt Sr., will be one of eight sluggers. The others include Tyler Callihan (Neptune Beach, Fl.), Riley Greene (Oviedo, Fl.), Rece Hinds (Niceville, Fl.), Hunter Barco (Jacksonville, Fl.), Emanuel Dean (Anaheim Hills, Ca.), Michael Dixon (Oakland, Ca.) and Hayden Travinski (Shreveport, La.).

The top two batters will face off Monday during the MLB home run derby.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“I’m going to soak it all in and have some fun out there,” Witt said.

It’s the continuation of what’s been a very busy summer for the local phenom.

He played in June’s Tournament of Stars in North Carolina alongside Mansfield Legacy standout Nate Rombach. Witt was also selected No. 1 overall by the Baltimore Orioles during an MLB 2019 mock draft in June.

This is one of the many reasons Bobby Witt Jr. is considered the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 #MLBDraft. The @OU_Baseball commit turned in this game-saving play in today's @USABaseball #TOS18 game. More: https://t.co/kVXvqDMyVi pic.twitter.com/oV7BQ1aaeA — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 23, 2018

Following the home run derby, Witt will travel to Wrigley Field in Chicago for the Under Armour All-American game, set for July 20. Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray, who was a standout at Allen, played in the 2014 game. Murray was recently selected No. 9 overall by Oakland in this year’s MLB draft.

“All these opportunities that I’ve been receiving have been a true blessing,” Witt said. “I just love what I’m doing. I have to keep working and to get better every day.”

Witt was voted District 8-5A MVP and first-team all-state after hitting .472 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 46 RBI and 52 runs. He also pitched in relief and struck out 25 batters in 12 innings of work.

The Panthers have gone 70-14-1 with trips to the regional semifinals (2018) and regional final (2017). Witt has blasted 18 home runs and 93 RBI the past two seasons.