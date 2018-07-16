Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning Thursday in a victory over the New York Yankees. Ortiz and the Red Sox face the Yankees at noon Saturday on Fox (KDFW/Channel 4).
Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz celebrates his solo home run in the eighth inning Thursday in a victory over the New York Yankees. Ortiz and the Red Sox face the Yankees at noon Saturday on Fox (KDFW/Channel 4).

No. 1 prospect and MLB legend wish local star a happy birthday on Twitter

July 16, 2018 11:45 AM

It’s not everyday you get a happy birthday shoutout from an MLB legend.

But FW All Saints star Logan Britt did thanks to a buddy of his, No. 1 prospect Bobby Witt Jr. from Colleyville Heritage.

Witt tweeted out a video on Monday of him and 3-time World Series champion David Ortiz. Witt is in Washington D.C. for the MLB All-Star game.

He’s in the final of the high school home run derby, which is Monday night from Nationals Park.

Witt led the eight-man field Sunday with 26 home runs during two rounds. He’s going up against IMG Academy’s Rece Hinds.

Britt is committed to Texas A&M. He’ll travel with Witt to Wrigley Field in Chicago for the Under Armour All-American game July 20.

We think Britt is a Big Papi fan too.

Ortiz, most notable for his playing days with the Boston Red Sox, was a 10-time all-star and hit 541 home runs in his 18-year career. He was World Series MVP in 2013.

