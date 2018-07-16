Familiar face returns as Southlake Carroll athletic director

The Southlake Carroll school district approved the hiring of Steve Keasler to become the new CISD Executive Director of Athletics with a 6-0 vote during Monday night’s school board meeting.

Keasler returns to Carroll, where he had previously spent nine years as a teacher and head golf coach. He spent the past 10 years as athletic director at Midlothian ISD.

“I’m excited to be here and excited to build a team,” he said. “I’m glad to be back and be a Dragon again.”

“It’s always nice to bring in someone that understands this place,” football coach Riley Dodge added. “He’s done it at a high level. He did a great job with Midlothian ISD. He’s a veteran, but also knows this town and knows the history so it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Keasler enters his 30th year in education. He also coached at Grand Prairie and Callisburg.

“I owe a lot of praise to a lot of people who helped me in my career,” he said. “All the ADs out there that have guided me — they know who they are. They’re the ones that molded me as an athletic director.

“I’ve been at Carroll before and I’m ready for this now. My daughter is a senior so it was difficult to make a decision on coming back for sure.”

In his final year at Midlothian, the boys basketball team went to state for the first time and both girls and boys soccer teams made the Class 5A Region II tournament.

Heritage girls soccer won the 4A state title — the first for MISD — and the Jaguars finished tied for fourth in the Lone Star Cup.

“I’m extremely proud of the team we built there. We made athletics important every day and I think we made great strides,” Keasler said. “We had a culture of winning and excellence, and our kids and coaches were great in buying that. I had some great people that I worked with there and I’ll cherish my time at Midlothian.”

Keasler received his bachelor’s degree at East Texas State and a master’s at TCU. He previously served as an assistant golf coach at Texas and was a finalist for national assistant of the year.

Roller-coaster ride in 2018 for CISD

Paul Pinson replaced Darren Allman, who was reassigned, as interim Carroll athletic director in March. A few days later, the school board hired former Dragons quarterback Riley Dodge as the next football head coach.

CISD cut ties with longtime football coach Hal Wasson after the two reached a settlement on Feb. 25. They placed Wasson, who spent the past 11 years as the Dragons’ head coach, on paid administrative leave on Jan.24.

On the same day Pinson was assigned, Wasson was hired as the next Executive Director of Athletics at Irving ISD.

Nearly a month later, Carroll hired new girls basketball and volleyball coaches.

Teresa Dunn, who worked with Keasler as the head volleyball coach at Midlothian, replaced Ryan Mitchell. Carroll grad Robyn Anders McCoart replaced longtime basketball coach Teri Morrison, who announced her retirement in February.

The Carroll baseball team capped off the 2017-18 season by winning the 6A state title in June.