Haslet Eaton senior RHP Riley Taylor is congratulated after winning the 5A state MVP award at Dell Diamond, Saturday, June 9, 2018.

TSWA baseball all-state teams feature DFW talent

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 16, 2018 06:00 AM

CLASS 6A

First team

Player of the Year: Nicco Cole, Southlake Carroll

Coach of the Year: Larry Vucan, Southlake Carroll

RP: Mateo Gil, Timber Creek

SS: Maccoy Lopez, Dallas Jesuit

Southlake Carroll wins the 6A baseball state title at Dell Diamond, Saturday, June 9, 2018.
Second team

SP: Blake Mayfield, Marcus

RP: Adam Stephenson, Southlake Carroll

C: Cole Stilwell, Rockwall-Heath

3B: Brooks Helmer, Rockwall

Third team

SP: Kaden Krowka, Rockwall-Heath

2B: Cade Bell, Southlake Carroll

OF: Nick Klein, Denton Guyer; Preston Bamgartner, Sachse; Hudson White, Byron Nelson

Honorable Mention

SP: Reece Gould, LD Bell; Rye Gunter, Coppell; Will Johnston, Keller; Tyler Murrah, Dallas Jesuit; Kyle Warden, Southlake Carroll

C: Luke Piper, Denton Guyer

1B: Chase Cotton, Plano East; Nick Vernars, Coppell

2B: Michael Betrus, Hebron

SS: Mateo Gil, Timber Creek; Jack Sigrist, Plano West

3B: Zack Gregory, Timber Creek; Cole Johnson, Southlake Carroll

OF: Blake Covin, Marcus; Joey Erickson, Plano East; Adam Stephenson, Southlake Carroll

CLASS 5A

First team

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Fatheree, Eaton

SP: Johnathan Childress, Forney; Riley Taylor, Eaton

2B: Ryan Lehr, Azle

SS: Bobby Witt, Colleyville Heritage

OF: Cade Winquest, Eaton

DH: Colton McCallum, Burleson

Haslet Eaton celebrates the 5A baseball state title at Dell Diamond, Saturday, June 9, 2018.
Second team

SP: Mason Englert, Forney; Willie Rangel, Cleburne

C: Nate Rombach, Legacy

Third team

SP: Jarod Seals, Eaton

RP: Cameron Baker, Azle

2B: Javier Torres, Cleburne

3B: Colby Seltzer, Eaton

OF: Chris Gurley, Denton

Honorable Mention

SP: Brant Bennett, Denton Braswell; Jakob Berger, Colleyville Heritage; Jan Cabrera, Denton; Braden Carmichael, Prosper; Landon Cody, Cleburne; Connor Jackson, Prosper; Matt Parker, Colleyville Heritage; Connery Peters, Joshua; Chase VanDyk, Frisco Reedy

RP: Cade Winquest, Eaton

C: Nicholas Balsano, Colleyville Heritage; Luke Johnson, Prosper

1B: Jorge Aldrete, Little Elm; Lee McPhail, FW Southwest; Beau Williams, Frisco Reedy; Dawson Zey, Prosper

2B: Joseph Frisby, Denton; Mason Greer, Colleyville Heritage; Wilson Kirkbride, Denison; Beau Williams, Frisco Reedy

SS: Izzy Lopez, FW Arlington Heights; Matthew Parker, Colleyville Heritage; Hunter Rosson, Aledo

3B: Jan Cabrera, Denton; Logan Kohler, Little Elm; David Vargas, Legacy

OF: Jordan Carroll, North Forney

DH: Jacob Meador, Burleson Centennial

CLASS 4A

First team

Player of the Year: Bryson Hudgens, Argyle

Coach of the Year: Ricky Griffin, Argyle

SP: Sean Bolin, Argyle; Brett Brown, Godley

1B: Chase Lummus, Godley

2B: Preston King, Argyle

OF: Hayden Clearman, Argyle; Aaron Herrera, Kennedale

DH: Bryson Hudgens, Argyle

Second team

C: Travler Moore, Benbrook

2B: Bobby Goodloe, Godley

SS: Brenden Dixon, Argyle

OF: Easton James, Godley; Dillon Carter, Argyle

DH: Tad Thompson, Godley

Honorable Mention

SP: Bryce Hackett, Kennedale; Jared Taylor, Kennedale; Austin Hitchcock, Princeton

C: Nathan Roets, Princeton

2B: Cole Darst, Crandall; Tyler Torres, Glen Rose

SS: Brett Brown, Godley; Bryce Hackett, Kennedale

OF: Will Buchholz, Godley; Tristan Gee, Princeton; Austin Hitchcock, Princeton; Jake Redding, Crandall; Tate Whittington, Melissa

CLASS 3A

First team

2B: Devin Alvey, Peaster

3B: Evan Hafley, Peaster

Second team

SP: Jase Lopez, Brock

Third team

SP: Matthew Grimes, Peaster

SS: Cole Lightfoot, Brock

OF: Logan Titsworth, Sunnyvale; Tanner Patino, Brock

Timber Creek shortstop and pitcher Mateo Gil is one of the top prospects in the North Texas area for the MLB draft, which begins Monday evening. Gil's dad Benji played for the Texas Rangers.
Honorable Mention

SP: Luis Dermas, Maypearl; Colby Langford, Pottsboro

RP: Cooper Nelson, Brock

1B: Hayden Kent, Pottsboro; Cooper Nelson, Brock

2B: Noah Nye, Brock; Chase Wilson, Van Alstyne

SS: Luke Dermas, Maypearl; Joe Hudson, Grandview; Hunter Watson, Pottsboro

3B: Dylan Couture, Boyd; Scout Sanders, Whitesboro

OF: Neal Taylor, Whitewright; Caleb Hill, Grandview, Weston Hickman, Whitesboro; Jake Goodman, Grandview

CLASS 2A

First team

C: Carson Cheaney, Muenster

SS: Clay Stevens, Muenster

Second team

SP: Stetson McGrew, Muenster

1B: Chance Morse, Bells

2B: Stephen Hinds, Bells

3B: Parker McGrew, Muenster

OF: Kagen Dangelmayr, Muenster

Third team

SP: Hunter Hawthorne, Bells

OF: Matthew Conner, Bells

Honorable Mention

SP: Eli Strickland, Bells

OF: Hunter Hawthorne, Bells; Eli Strickland, Bells

