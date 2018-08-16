TSWA baseball all-state teams feature DFW talent

CLASS 6A
First team
Player of the Year: Nicco Cole, Southlake Carroll
Coach of the Year: Larry Vucan, Southlake Carroll
RP: Mateo Gil, Timber Creek
SS: Maccoy Lopez, Dallas Jesuit
Second team
SP: Blake Mayfield, Marcus
RP: Adam Stephenson, Southlake Carroll
C: Cole Stilwell, Rockwall-Heath
3B: Brooks Helmer, Rockwall
Third team
SP: Kaden Krowka, Rockwall-Heath
2B: Cade Bell, Southlake Carroll
OF: Nick Klein, Denton Guyer; Preston Bamgartner, Sachse; Hudson White, Byron Nelson
Honorable Mention
SP: Reece Gould, LD Bell; Rye Gunter, Coppell; Will Johnston, Keller; Tyler Murrah, Dallas Jesuit; Kyle Warden, Southlake Carroll
C: Luke Piper, Denton Guyer
1B: Chase Cotton, Plano East; Nick Vernars, Coppell
2B: Michael Betrus, Hebron
SS: Mateo Gil, Timber Creek; Jack Sigrist, Plano West
3B: Zack Gregory, Timber Creek; Cole Johnson, Southlake Carroll
OF: Blake Covin, Marcus; Joey Erickson, Plano East; Adam Stephenson, Southlake Carroll
CLASS 5A
First team
Coach of the Year: Jeremy Fatheree, Eaton
SP: Johnathan Childress, Forney; Riley Taylor, Eaton
2B: Ryan Lehr, Azle
SS: Bobby Witt, Colleyville Heritage
OF: Cade Winquest, Eaton
DH: Colton McCallum, Burleson
Second team
SP: Mason Englert, Forney; Willie Rangel, Cleburne
C: Nate Rombach, Legacy
Third team
SP: Jarod Seals, Eaton
RP: Cameron Baker, Azle
2B: Javier Torres, Cleburne
3B: Colby Seltzer, Eaton
OF: Chris Gurley, Denton
Honorable Mention
SP: Brant Bennett, Denton Braswell; Jakob Berger, Colleyville Heritage; Jan Cabrera, Denton; Braden Carmichael, Prosper; Landon Cody, Cleburne; Connor Jackson, Prosper; Matt Parker, Colleyville Heritage; Connery Peters, Joshua; Chase VanDyk, Frisco Reedy
RP: Cade Winquest, Eaton
C: Nicholas Balsano, Colleyville Heritage; Luke Johnson, Prosper
1B: Jorge Aldrete, Little Elm; Lee McPhail, FW Southwest; Beau Williams, Frisco Reedy; Dawson Zey, Prosper
2B: Joseph Frisby, Denton; Mason Greer, Colleyville Heritage; Wilson Kirkbride, Denison; Beau Williams, Frisco Reedy
SS: Izzy Lopez, FW Arlington Heights; Matthew Parker, Colleyville Heritage; Hunter Rosson, Aledo
3B: Jan Cabrera, Denton; Logan Kohler, Little Elm; David Vargas, Legacy
OF: Jordan Carroll, North Forney
DH: Jacob Meador, Burleson Centennial
CLASS 4A
First team
Player of the Year: Bryson Hudgens, Argyle
Coach of the Year: Ricky Griffin, Argyle
SP: Sean Bolin, Argyle; Brett Brown, Godley
1B: Chase Lummus, Godley
2B: Preston King, Argyle
OF: Hayden Clearman, Argyle; Aaron Herrera, Kennedale
DH: Bryson Hudgens, Argyle
Second team
C: Travler Moore, Benbrook
2B: Bobby Goodloe, Godley
SS: Brenden Dixon, Argyle
OF: Easton James, Godley; Dillon Carter, Argyle
DH: Tad Thompson, Godley
Honorable Mention
SP: Bryce Hackett, Kennedale; Jared Taylor, Kennedale; Austin Hitchcock, Princeton
C: Nathan Roets, Princeton
2B: Cole Darst, Crandall; Tyler Torres, Glen Rose
SS: Brett Brown, Godley; Bryce Hackett, Kennedale
OF: Will Buchholz, Godley; Tristan Gee, Princeton; Austin Hitchcock, Princeton; Jake Redding, Crandall; Tate Whittington, Melissa
CLASS 3A
First team
2B: Devin Alvey, Peaster
3B: Evan Hafley, Peaster
Second team
SP: Jase Lopez, Brock
Third team
SP: Matthew Grimes, Peaster
SS: Cole Lightfoot, Brock
OF: Logan Titsworth, Sunnyvale; Tanner Patino, Brock
Honorable Mention
SP: Luis Dermas, Maypearl; Colby Langford, Pottsboro
RP: Cooper Nelson, Brock
1B: Hayden Kent, Pottsboro; Cooper Nelson, Brock
2B: Noah Nye, Brock; Chase Wilson, Van Alstyne
SS: Luke Dermas, Maypearl; Joe Hudson, Grandview; Hunter Watson, Pottsboro
3B: Dylan Couture, Boyd; Scout Sanders, Whitesboro
OF: Neal Taylor, Whitewright; Caleb Hill, Grandview, Weston Hickman, Whitesboro; Jake Goodman, Grandview
CLASS 2A
First team
C: Carson Cheaney, Muenster
SS: Clay Stevens, Muenster
Second team
SP: Stetson McGrew, Muenster
1B: Chance Morse, Bells
2B: Stephen Hinds, Bells
3B: Parker McGrew, Muenster
OF: Kagen Dangelmayr, Muenster
Third team
SP: Hunter Hawthorne, Bells
OF: Matthew Conner, Bells
Honorable Mention
SP: Eli Strickland, Bells
OF: Hunter Hawthorne, Bells; Eli Strickland, Bells
Comments