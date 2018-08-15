Rangers to co-host high school tourney showcasing players from these two states

Globe Life Park will host a new high school baseball tournament Aug. 24-26 that will feature some of the best rising seniors from Texas and California.

The MLB and USA Baseball announced on Tuesday that the two states, which historically produce a high volume of collegiate and professional athletes, will join forces for an event called “States Play.”

Each team will consist of rosters of players living in various parts of each state.

Rosters to the States Play event later this month at Globe Life Park.

The Texas Rangers will co-host the event for a three-game series at Globe Life Park. All three games will stream live on MLB.com, and access to Globe Life will be free for the public.

MLB Network’s Daron Sutton will call play-by-play while former MLB all-star pitcher Tom “Flash” Gordon will provide analysis.

“The Texas Rangers are honored to host the first ever States Play Tournament at Globe Life Park in Arlington,” said Rangers President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jon Daniels in a press release. “Texas and California traditionally produce some of the best high school players in the country, and it will be a great opportunity for our fans to watch some very competitive baseball. It will also give these young players the chance to experience playing in a Major League ballpark.”

Former MLB players will serve as coaches for each team including Jerry Manuel, Homer Bush, Royce Clayton, Ken Hill, Gerald Laird, Darren Oliver and Andy Stankiewicz.

Players will also participate in training sessions 9 a.m. to Noon on all three days at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy located in West Dallas.

Game times

August 24, Friday, 5 p.m.

August 25, Saturday, 7 p.m.

August 26, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Colleyville Heritage second baseman Mason Greer Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Notable DFW players

Bobby Witt, Colleyville Heritage, Oklahoma

Nate Rombach, Mansfield Legacy, Texas Tech

Mason Ornelas, LD Bell, A&M

Kadon Morton, Arlington Seguin, Oklahoma

Jacob Hasty, FW Christian, LSU

Mason Greer, Colleyville Heritage, Auburn

Chandler Freeman, Colleyville Heritage, Dallas Baptist

Logan Britt, FW All Saints, A&M