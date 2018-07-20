Local baseball star shines at Under Armour All-American game

Colleyville Heritage’s 2019 shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. homered as the American team beat the National team 8-2 in the Under Armour All-American game Friday night at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Witt Jr., who’s committed to Oklahoma, also walked twice and was hit by a pitch.

The American team reeled off eight-unanswered runs after falling behind 2-0. FW All Saints star and Texas A&M commit Logan Britt drew a bases-loaded walk to score American’s first run of the game.

Witt Jr., the projected No. 1 pick in next year’s MLB draft, won the high school home run derby on Monday at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. He beat out IMG Academy’s Rece Hinds 8-7 in the final. He hit 26 home runs in two rounds on Sunday.

Witt Jr., the son of former Texas Ranger Bobby Witt, has hit 18 home runs with 93 RBI the past two seasons for the Panthers. He was District 8-5A MVP and first-team all-district this season. The Panthers won a district title and went to the regional semifinals. They went to the regional finals in 2017.

Blessed to be named a #PGAAC and the opportunity to be apart of the West Squad! Can’t wait to play against the best @PetcoPark pic.twitter.com/we1MmnNhV7 — Bobby Witt Jr (@BwittJr) July 18, 2018

Witt Jr. will play in the Perfect Game All-American Classic at Petco Park in San Diego on Aug. 12.