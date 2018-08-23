They’ve got 13 starters returning and are promising ‘something special is coming’

Two years ago Justin Northwest made history by winning its first playoff game.

The Texans won 10 games in 2016, the most in program history. They had won eight five times and were 0-8 in the postseason.

A lot of things have changed in Justin since.

All-state wide receiver Gavin Holmes is now at Baylor while All-American offensive lineman Darrell Simpson is up in Norman.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK Some of these guys have been committed to their future teams for months, but others still haven't made up their minds.

SHARE COPY LINK

The program’s leading tackler Caden McDonald and one of the area’s top backfields in Prince Mavula and Syrus Moore have all graduated.

Fear not, Northwest says. The Texans have extremely high hopes this season.

Northwest went 6-4 last season and was one game out of the playoffs. The Texans return 13 starters including eight on defense.

“We’re excited especially with the number of returners coming back,” head coach Bill Poe said. “It’s a special group and they’re ready to make this a special season. They’ve worked tremendously hard to put themselves in a position to be successful.”

The Texans dropped to Class 5A Division II during February’s realignment and usually in a district that features Northeast Tarrant county teams, now they travel West to an all Fort Worth ISD district.





“It’s about going out there and competing every week,” Poe said. “We want to put ourselves in a position to be atop of district, but it’s not going to easy. There’s a lot of great talent in Fort Worth ISD so it’s a good challenge for us.”

Northwest also has a tough non-district schedule that includes Little Elm, McKinney North, Grapevine and Sherman.

“We want to progress and execute every week,” Poe said. “It’s about who’s the hungriest and who will commit the least amount of mistakes in all phases of the game. We do what we’re suppose to do and will give ourselves a good chance to be successful.”

Northwest running back Demareus Hosey (4) rushes against Byron Nelson during a high school football game, Friday, September 15, 2017, at Northwest HS Stadium in Justin, Texas. Jim Cowsert Special to the Star-Telegram

It starts with dynamic 2019 running back DeMareus Hosey, who’s committed to Montana State.





Hosey was a second-team all-state selection last season after rushing for 1,460 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“Being my senior year, I want to lead by example and have the younger kids look up to me,” Hosey said.

Senior receiver Quentin Lee also returns after recording 1,090 yards and 14 TDs.

He went to Texas State and Oklahoma State this summer.

“We work hard and do whatever we can because we have to make playoffs and go as far as we can to make this the best season possible,” Lee said.

Lee will have to connect with a new QB in junior Austin Ahmad, who played in limited action last season behind Mavula.

Ahmad played significant time vs. Alvarado and was 12 of 18 for 140 yards and 2 TDs.

“We’re excited about him as far as his understanding of our offense,” Poe said. “He’s a student of the game and he’s always studying and watching film.”

Among the key defensive returners are NG Malik Moore (75 tackles, 3 sacks), LB Dillon Sager, LB Caleb Hendricks, DE Caden Barnett and S Cooper McDonald (104 tackles, 3 INTs).

Justin Northwest running back Demareus Hosey (4) drives across the goal line for a touchdown against Trophy Club Nelson at Northwest ISD Stadium, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Jim Cowsert Special to the Star-Telegram

“You can expect something special,” Sager said.

Added Hosey: “With all the hard work we put in, something special is coming.”