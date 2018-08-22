These area 5A Division II football players could surprise some people this season

As the high school football season begins in less than two weeks, here are the sleepers from each Class 5A Division II team in Dallas-Fort Worth.

District 4-5A

Austin Ahmad, QB, Northwest: Showed promise in his one start in 2017, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Ricky Cox, ATH, Wyatt: Recorded 675 yards rushing and 6 TDs last season

Da’Wain Lofton, ATH, North Side

O’Brien Neely, ATH, Southwest

Erik Roberts, LB, Eastern Hills: Recorded 45 tackles last season

Anthony Rodriguez, QB, Carter-Riverside

Jevon Sewell, QB, Polytechnic: Showed some promise a year ago, per DCTF

The Raiders are coming off a 7-4 record, which is their most wins since 2012, and a second-straight playoff appearance. Now Southwest joins five other Fort Worth ISD schools and Justin Northwest in District 4-5A Division II.

District 5-5A

DaQuan Campbell, DB, Burleson Centennial: Recorded 2 INTs

Juan Davis, ATH, Everman

Gabriel Griggs, DB, Cleburne

Nathan Humphries, S, Midlothian: Recorded 3 INTs

Jerry Jones, LB, Arlington Seguin: Always around the ball, per DCTF

Caleb Lewis, RB, Burleson: Recorded 519 yards rushing and 6 TDs

Tre Owens, ATH, Aledo: Recorded 1,078 yards rushing and 15 TDs

Noah Smith, ATH, Joshua

After Jase McClellan left the game with an injury, junior Tre Owens came in and rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns in win over Colleyville Heritage.

District 6-5A

Zayid Aziz, ATH, Red Oak

K.C. Cook, RB, Dallas South Oak Cliff: Recorded 816 yards rushing and 5 TDs

JaDavion Durton, DB, Dallas Jefferson: All-district as a freshman

Ishmael Ibraheem, DL, Dallas Kimball: Handful off the edge, per DCTF

Michael Puentes, QB, Dallas Adamson: Showed promise as a sophomore, per DCTF

Kerric Saunders, WR, Dallas Conrad: Recorded 443 yards receiving and 3 TDs

Edward Taylor, ATH, Dallas Seagoville: Recorded 416 yards rushing and 5 TDs

Adrian Wickware, ATH, Dallas Spruce

District 7-5A

Maika Brinkerhoff, WR, Princeton

Hayden Brockenbush, DL, Lake Dallas

Coleman Christensen, LB, Lovejoy: Recorded 53 tackles

Izeya Floyd, OL, Reedy

Allen Ranson, OL, Memorial

Nick Stanton, RB, Frisco

Rylan Texada, DB, Lebanon Trail: Two older brothers played in the Big 12, per DCTF

Greyson Thompson, QB, Braswell: Recorded 1,256 yards passing and 14 TDs

Drew Williams, OL, Denison

District 8-5A

Campbell Anderson, QB, Forney: Will take over the spread offense, per DCTF

Nick Mapps, WR, Greenville: Over 1,000 yards and 11 TDs in six games

Dajioun Nathan, ATH, Corsicana: All-district LB last season is expected to move to the feature RB, per DCTF

Payton Petroff, ATH, Royse City, Recorded 553 yards and 3 TDs

Dylan Santos, QB, Ennis: Moving from WR to QB, per DCTF

Micah Skinner, QB, Terrell: Recorded 368 yards and 6 TDs

Jaylin Smith, ATH, North Forney: Moves from Dallas Christian, per DCTF

Landon Taylor, OL, Kaufman