These area 5A Division II football players could surprise some people this season

As the high school football season begins in less than two weeks, here are the sleepers from each Class 5A Division II team in Dallas-Fort Worth.
District 4-5A
Austin Ahmad, QB, Northwest: Showed promise in his one start in 2017, per Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
Ricky Cox, ATH, Wyatt: Recorded 675 yards rushing and 6 TDs last season
Da’Wain Lofton, ATH, North Side
O’Brien Neely, ATH, Southwest
Erik Roberts, LB, Eastern Hills: Recorded 45 tackles last season
Anthony Rodriguez, QB, Carter-Riverside
Jevon Sewell, QB, Polytechnic: Showed some promise a year ago, per DCTF
District 5-5A
DaQuan Campbell, DB, Burleson Centennial: Recorded 2 INTs
Juan Davis, ATH, Everman
Gabriel Griggs, DB, Cleburne
Nathan Humphries, S, Midlothian: Recorded 3 INTs
Jerry Jones, LB, Arlington Seguin: Always around the ball, per DCTF
Caleb Lewis, RB, Burleson: Recorded 519 yards rushing and 6 TDs
Tre Owens, ATH, Aledo: Recorded 1,078 yards rushing and 15 TDs
Noah Smith, ATH, Joshua
District 6-5A
Zayid Aziz, ATH, Red Oak
K.C. Cook, RB, Dallas South Oak Cliff: Recorded 816 yards rushing and 5 TDs
JaDavion Durton, DB, Dallas Jefferson: All-district as a freshman
Ishmael Ibraheem, DL, Dallas Kimball: Handful off the edge, per DCTF
Michael Puentes, QB, Dallas Adamson: Showed promise as a sophomore, per DCTF
Kerric Saunders, WR, Dallas Conrad: Recorded 443 yards receiving and 3 TDs
Edward Taylor, ATH, Dallas Seagoville: Recorded 416 yards rushing and 5 TDs
Adrian Wickware, ATH, Dallas Spruce
District 7-5A
Maika Brinkerhoff, WR, Princeton
Hayden Brockenbush, DL, Lake Dallas
Coleman Christensen, LB, Lovejoy: Recorded 53 tackles
Izeya Floyd, OL, Reedy
Allen Ranson, OL, Memorial
Nick Stanton, RB, Frisco
Rylan Texada, DB, Lebanon Trail: Two older brothers played in the Big 12, per DCTF
Greyson Thompson, QB, Braswell: Recorded 1,256 yards passing and 14 TDs
Drew Williams, OL, Denison
District 8-5A
Campbell Anderson, QB, Forney: Will take over the spread offense, per DCTF
Nick Mapps, WR, Greenville: Over 1,000 yards and 11 TDs in six games
Dajioun Nathan, ATH, Corsicana: All-district LB last season is expected to move to the feature RB, per DCTF
Payton Petroff, ATH, Royse City, Recorded 553 yards and 3 TDs
Dylan Santos, QB, Ennis: Moving from WR to QB, per DCTF
Micah Skinner, QB, Terrell: Recorded 368 yards and 6 TDs
Jaylin Smith, ATH, North Forney: Moves from Dallas Christian, per DCTF
Landon Taylor, OL, Kaufman
