Watch this Pepperdine beach commit use her foot TWICE in the same match

We’re only into the second week of the high school volleyball season and we’ve already seen more plays involving the foot than the previous three seasons combined.

Last week Birdville senior Kaley Feris kept the ball alive and helped win a point.

Grace Prep senior Molly Davis topped that by using her foot twice in the same match. The Pepperdine beach commit accomplished it while the Lions were in the Granbury Tournament.

“I just remember coming down and landing from my block. I was trying to find the ball and that was the first thing I do after I land. Once I saw it, it wasn’t a high dig and I was the closest person to it,” Davis said. “It was a pivotal point in the match. We had lost the first set and at that point in the game we were losing momentum. It really fired everybody up and gave us energy.”

The Lions entered the area rankings on Monday following an 8-1 showing at the tourney. Davis was named to the all-tournament team.

“Most of the time it doesn’t work because everyone hesitates. I’ve learned from beach that the second you hesitate is the second you lose the point,” she said.

Grace Prep also swept FW All Saints on Aug. 14 and Davis is up for player of the week.

She and little sister Bonnie Davis, committed to UCLA beach volleyball, teamed up to win the TAPPS sand volleyball state title earlier this summer.