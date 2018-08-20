Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball rankings

CLASS 6A

1. Byron Nelson (14-0), Previous (8): Won NWISD tournament

2. Waxahachie (19-2), Previous (9): Runner-up to Nelson

3. Plano West (13-2), Previous (4): Second straight weekend with a tourney title

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

4. Prosper (14-4), Previous (1): Eagles went 6-2 at Northwest

4. Denton Guyer (14-4), Previous (5): Top 8 at NWISD

6. Coppell (16-4), Previous (3): Cowgirls 6-3 at NW

6. Southlake Carroll (15-4), Previous (10): Dragons were fourth at NW

8. Flower Mound (13-4), Previous (2)

9. Mansfield (15-5), Previous (7)

10. Mansfield Lake Ridge (15-5), Previous (12): Eagles came in fifth at NW

12. Plano (12-1), Previous (17): Wildcats won the Berkner Festival

12. Keller (12-5), Previous (18): Indians won the silver bracket at NW

12. Weatherford (14-5), Previous (6)

14. Sachse (16-2), Previous (13)

15. McKinney Boyd (11-4), Previous (N/A): Second at the Texas Open

15. Hebron (8-9), Previous (11)

17. Rockwall-Heath (12-9), Previous (14)

18. Wylie (10-7), Previous (15)

19. Eaton (9-9), Previous (16)

20. Arlington Martin (11-5), Previous (19)

20. Arlington Lamar (11-7), Previous (20)

20. Allen (8-4), Previous (N/A): Fourth at Texas Open

20. McKinney (7-2), Previous (N/A): Beat Hebron on Aug. 14

CLASS 5A/OTHERS

1. Lovejoy (16-4), Previous (2): Third at NW

2. Frisco Wakeland (7-2), Previous (1): Wolverines 7-2 at NW

3. Frisco Liberty (12-7), Previous (3): Finished 10th at NW

4. Frisco Reedy (11-5), Previous (5)

5. Glen Rose (13-3), Previous (9): Won the Glen Rose Tournament

5. Denton (14-3), Previous (7): Finished third at Glen Rose

7. Midlothian (10-7), Previous (4)

8. Aledo (9-8), Previous (8)

9. Birdville (16-3), Previous (19): Hawks won the Granbury Tournament

10. Boswell (8-9), Previous (10)

11. Argyle (8-10), Previous (11)

12. Grapevine (3-4), Previous (6)

13. Bishop Lynch (12-5), Previous (13)

14. Decatur (9-8), Previous (16)

15. Colleyville Heritage (7-7), Previous (12)

16. Burleson (12-5), Previous (17): Fourth at Granbury

17. Highland Park (11-8), Previous (18)

18. Arlington Grace Prep (15-4), Previous (N/A): Lions went 8-1 at Granbury

19. Midlothian Heritage (10-7), Previous (14)

20. FW All Saints (8-6), Previous (15)

20. Little Elm (10-6), Previous (N/A)