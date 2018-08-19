Byron Nelson wins the Northwest ISD tournament.
High school varsity volleyball scores: August 18

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 19, 2018 11:09 AM

Saturday August 18

NORTHWEST ISD TOURNAMENT

Gold

Byron Nelson def. EP Coronado 25-18, 25-10

Byron Nelson def. Carroll 25-18, 25-23

Champ- Byron Nelson def. Waxahachie 25-17, 25-23

Waxahachie def. Aledo 25-21, 25-18

Waxahachie def. Lovejoy 25-22, 25-17

Lovejoy def. Lake Ridge 25-15, 25-14

3rd place- Lovejoy def. Carroll 25-15, 25-20

Carroll def. Guyer 25-17, 25-11

Lake Ridge def. Aledo 23-25, 26-24, 26-24

5th place- EP Coronado def. Lake Ridge 25-16, 25-21

Guyer def. Randall 14-25, 25-18, 25-23

EP Coronado def. Guyer 23-25, 25-23, 25-15

Silver

Keller def. Prosper 19-25, 25-19, 27-25

Keller def. Randall 25-20, 25-18

Champ- Keller def. Liberty 22-25, 25-21, 25-18

Liberty def. Mansfield 25-21, 25-11

Liberty def. Decatur 25-21, 25-21

3rd place- Randall def. Liberty 17-25, 25-18, 25-14

Decatur def. Reedy 25-20, 21-25, 25-17

Prosper def. A&M Consolidated 25-11, 25-23

5th place- Prosper def. Mansfield 23-25, 25-11, 29-27

Mansfield def. Reedy 25-18, 26-28, 25-13

Reedy def. Rockwall-Heath 26-24, 25-11

Bronze

Sachse def. Weatherford 25-18, 13-25, 25-18

Sachse def. Legacy 25-17, 27-25

Champ- Sachse def. Flower Mound 25-22, 14-25, 25-17

Flower Mound def. Lake Highlands 25-15, 25-21

Flower Mound def. Hebron 24-26, 25-19, 25-20

Legacy def. Wylie 25-12, 25-17

3rd place- Legacy def. Hebron 28-26, 25-16

Hebron def. Boswell 25-21, 25-13

Weatherford def. Wylie 25-23, 26-24

5th place- Weatherford def. Boswell 25-20, 25-18

Boswell def. Lake Highlands 25-20, 2-25, 25-21

Wylie def. Rockwall 34-32, 26-24

Ruby

Rockwall-Heath def. Cedar Park 25-18, 25-21

Amarillo def. Rockwall-Heath 25-20, 25-18

3rd place- Rockwall-Heath def. Eaton 26-24, 25-15

Eaton def. Midlothian Heritage 25-21, 25-14

Vandergrift def. Eaton 23-25, 25-18, 25-23

Amarillo def. Coppell 25-18, 20-25, 25-22

Coppell def. Cedar Park 25-11, 25-21

5th place- Coppell def. Rockwall 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Vandergrift def. Rockwall 12-25, 25-23, 26-24

Rockwall def. Midlothian Heritage 25-21, 20-25, 28-26

Consolation Gold

Wakeland def. Midway 25-15, 25-19

Wakeland def. Bryan 25-20, 25-21

Champ- Wakeland def. SGP 25-20, 27-25

SGP def. All Saints 27-25, 25-20

SGP def. Lamar 25-20, 27-29, 25-18

Lamar def. Midland 25-23, 25-17

3rd place- Bryan def. Lamar 25-16, 27-25

Bryan def. Richardson 25-16, 25-19

Richardson def. Midway 25-18, 23-25, 25-21

5th place- Richardson def. Midland 25-21, 25-23

All Saints def. Midlothian 25-13, 19-25, 29-27

Midland def. All Saints 20-25, 25-23, 25-18

Consolation Silver

Highland Park def. Argyle 19-25, 25-19, 26-24

Highland Park def. Corona del Mar 25-23, 26-24

Champ- Highland Park def. Midlothian 19-25, 25-18, 27-25

Midlothian def. Hutto 22-25, 25-14, 25-23

Midlothian def. Northwest 25-18, 19-25, 25-22

Northwest def. Belton 25-23, 23-25, 25-19

3rd place- Corona del Mar def. Northwest 21-25, 25-17, 25-19

Corona del Mar def. Cedar Hill 25-13, 25-17

Cedar Hill def. Argyle 25-22, 25-20

5th place- Hutto def. Cedar Hill 25-15, 25-17

Consolation Bronze

Ursuline Academy def. Keller Central 23-25, 25-22, 27-25

Ursuline Academy def. Cedar Ridge 25-13, 22-25, 25-22

Champ- Ursuline Academy def. Parish 25-15, 25-14

Parish def. Fossil Ridge 25-23, 25-20

Parish def. Mesquite Poteet 25-22, 25-19

Mesquite Poteet def. Ryan 23-25, 25-15, 25-21

3rd place- Cedar Ridge def. Mesquite Poteet 25-14, 23-25, 25-19

Fossil Ridge def. Ryan 25-14, 25-16

5th place- Fossil Ridge def. Keller Central 25-19, 25-23

Keller Central def. Hereford 25-19, 25-18

Consolation Ruby

Red Oak def. Mesquite Horn 25-14, 26-24

Red Oak def. Kennedale 25-17, 25-15

Champ- Red Oak def. Dumas 25-17, 25-17

Pasadena Memorial def. Mesquite Horn 25-22, 25-22

ALLEN TEXAS OPEN

The Woodlands def. Grapevine 25-15, 25-18

Pearce def. Timber Creek 25-23, 25-17

McKinney Boyd def. Cypress Falls 25-9, 25-16

Plano West def. Marcus 25-13, 25-17

Colleyville Heritage def. Plano East 26-24, 21-25, 25-23

Cypress Creek def. Bishop Lynch 26-24, 26-24

Allen def. Frisco Memorial 25-14, 25-12

Quarterfinals

The Woodlands def. Pearce 25-20, 25-8

McKinney Boyd def. Concordia Lutheran 25-19, 25-22

Plano West def. Colleyville Heritage 25-20, 25-13

Allen def. Cypress Creek 25-23, 25-17

Semifinals

McKinney Boyd def. The Woodlands 25-23, 15-25, 26-24

Plano West def. Allen 25-16, 25-20

Champ- Plano West def. McKinney Boyd 25-16, 25-20

3rd place- The Woodlands def. Allen 24-26, 25-23, 25-16

Concordia Lutheran def. Pearce 25-23, 25-15

Colleyville Heritage def. Cypress Creek 25-19, 26-24

Silver Champ- Concordia Lutheran def. Colleyville Heritage 25-22, 25-22

Timber Creek def. Grapevine 25-22, 25-18

Marcus def. Plano East 26-24, 27-25

Bishop Lynch def. Frisco Memorial 25-22, 25-19

Timber Creek def. EP Eastwood 25-22, 25-27, 25-15

Bishop Lynch def. Marcus 25-17, 30-28

Bronze Champ- Bishop Lynch def. Timber Creek 25-18, 16-25, 25-20

Consolation

Celina def. Naaman Forest 25-15, 25-19

Lewisville def. Alamo Heights 25-22, 25-21

Frisco Heritage def. Wylie East 25-23, 25-20

Prince of Peace def. Rowlett 25-19, 22-25, 25-15

Frisco Centennial def. Frisco 27-25, 21-25, 25-21

John Paul def. Canyon 25-13, 25-18

College Station def. Crandall 25-18, 25-18

Quarterfinals

Celina def. Lewisville 25-18, 25-14

Frisco Heritage def. Prince of Peace 20-25, 25-17, 25-21

Frisco Centennial def. Lindale 25-16, 25-14

John Paul def. College Station 25-20, 25-23

Semifinals

Celina def. Frisco Heritage 15-25, 25-22, 25-18

Frisco Centennial def. John Paul 25-15, 19-25, 25-21

Champ- Celina def. Frisco Centennial 15-25, 25-19, 25-23

Alamo Heights def. Naaman Forest 25-21, 25-22

Wylie East def. Rowlett 24-26, 25-17, 25-19

Frisco def. Trinity Christian 25-16, 25-17

Canyon def. Crandall 25-20, 25-16

Wylie East def. Alamo Heights 25-22, 25-23

Frisco def. Canyon 25-17, 25-18

Consolation Champ- Frisco def. Wylie East 25-21, 25-15

GRANBURY TOURNAMENT (courtesy of Jana Jones)

Cooper vs LD Bell 24-26, 25-16, 25-23

Paschal vs El Dorado 11-25, 25-17, 25-19

Birdville vs Copperas Cove 25-19, 24-26, 25-22

Chisholm Trail vs Timberview 25-12, 20-25, 25-16

Granbury vs Brownwood 25-14, 25-9

Granbury vs Chisholm Trail 13-25, 26-24, 25-19

Burleson vs Americas 25-15, 25-22

Grace Prep vs Richland 25-14, 25-14

Grace Prep vs Cooper 25-13, 25-11

Lubbock vs Bowie 25-12, 25-17

Eastlake vs Sherman 25-23, 25-16

Cooper vs Lake Dallas 24-26, 25-16, 25-23

Trinity vs Seminole 25-20, 25-15

Azle vs LD Bell 17-25, 25-23, 25-23

LD Bell vs Sherman 25-12, 21-25, 25-15

Tascosa vs Stephenville 25-22, 25-15

Lubbock vs Irving 25-15, 25-12

Eastlake vs Pebble Hills 25-8, 25-11

Eastview vs Azle 25-21, 22-25, 25-18

Tascosa vs Paschal 25-22, 25-19

Birdville vs Burleson 25-14, 25-14

Silver- Grace Prep vs Granbury 25-23, 25-17

Consolation- Trinity vs Lubbock 26-24, 25-21

Seminole vs Irving 25-18, 25-13

Richland vs Lake Dallas 26-24, 25-12

Chisolm Trail vs Cooper 25-12, 25-17

Azle vs Pebble Hills 25-22, 22-25, 25-17

Stephenville vs El Dorado 25-21, 23-25, 25-20

Eastlake vs Eastview 25-19, 25-14

Copperas Cove vs Americas 17-25, 25-13, 26-24

Champs- Birdville vs Tascosa 26-24, 25-15

BERKNER LADY RAM FESTIVAL (courtesy of the DMN)

Champ- Plano def. Rider 25-14, 25-23

Lakeview Centennial def. Caddo Mills 23-25, 25-18, 27-25

Creekview def. DeSoto 25-19, 26-24

MacArthur def. Garland 25-21, 17-25, 25-15

Little Elm def. North Mesquite 25-9, 25-21

Caddo Mills def. South Garland 25-13, 25-11

Lone Star def. Creekview 25-16, 25-5

Braswell def. Garland 25-21, 25-11

White Oak def. North Mesquite 21-25, 25-21, 25-14

Lone Star def. DeSoto 25-21, 20-25, 25-23

Lakeview Centennial def. South Garland 25-9, 25-11

MacArthur def. Braswell 25-22, 25-20

Little Elm def. White Oak 25-16, 26-28, 25-14

Corsicana def. Newman Smith 25-16, 25-21

Independence def. Ranchview 25-16, 25-23

The Colony def. Nimitz 25-21, 25-18

Newman Smith def. RL Turner 25-18, 26-24

Duncanville def. Corsicana 23-25, 25-13, 25-23

Plano def. Independence 25-14, 25-11

Nimitz def. North Mesquite 25-11, 25-12

Plano def. Ranchview 25-8, 25-10

McKinney North def. Mesquite 25-14, 25-16

McKinney North def. Berkner 25-19, 25-13

Berkner def. Mesquite 25-19, 25-12

Duncanville def. The Colony 22-25, 25-20, 25-7

BREWER BEAR CLASSIC

Crowley def. Brewer 25-15, 25-19

Brock def. FW Arlington Heights 25-17, 25-27, 15-9

FW Trimble Tech def. West 25-10, 25-18

Godley def. Cleburne 16-25, 25-23, 25-18

Lake Worth def. FW Carter-Riverside 23-25, 25-22, 25-20

Alvarado def. Grand Prairie 25-16, 25-13

Bryson def. Gainesville 25-19, 25-20

Brewer def. West 25-21, 25-22

Grand Prairie YWLA def. Lake Worth 25-22, 14-25, 25-15

Cleburne def. Brewer 25-22, 23-25, 26-24

Champ- FW Trimble Tech

2nd place- Brock

3rd place- Godley

4th place- Crowley

5th place- Cleburne

6th place- Brewer

GLEN ROSE TOURNAMENT

Champ- Glen Rose def. Boyd 25-17, 23-25, 27-25

Denton def. Ponder 25-16, 25-20

Denton def. Springtown 25-15, 25-11

