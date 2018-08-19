High school varsity volleyball scores: August 18

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.
Saturday August 18
NORTHWEST ISD TOURNAMENT
Gold
Byron Nelson def. EP Coronado 25-18, 25-10
Byron Nelson def. Carroll 25-18, 25-23
Champ- Byron Nelson def. Waxahachie 25-17, 25-23
Waxahachie def. Aledo 25-21, 25-18
Waxahachie def. Lovejoy 25-22, 25-17
Lovejoy def. Lake Ridge 25-15, 25-14
3rd place- Lovejoy def. Carroll 25-15, 25-20
Carroll def. Guyer 25-17, 25-11
Lake Ridge def. Aledo 23-25, 26-24, 26-24
5th place- EP Coronado def. Lake Ridge 25-16, 25-21
Guyer def. Randall 14-25, 25-18, 25-23
EP Coronado def. Guyer 23-25, 25-23, 25-15
Silver
Keller def. Prosper 19-25, 25-19, 27-25
Keller def. Randall 25-20, 25-18
Champ- Keller def. Liberty 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
Liberty def. Mansfield 25-21, 25-11
Liberty def. Decatur 25-21, 25-21
3rd place- Randall def. Liberty 17-25, 25-18, 25-14
Decatur def. Reedy 25-20, 21-25, 25-17
Prosper def. A&M Consolidated 25-11, 25-23
5th place- Prosper def. Mansfield 23-25, 25-11, 29-27
Mansfield def. Reedy 25-18, 26-28, 25-13
Reedy def. Rockwall-Heath 26-24, 25-11
Bronze
Sachse def. Weatherford 25-18, 13-25, 25-18
Sachse def. Legacy 25-17, 27-25
Champ- Sachse def. Flower Mound 25-22, 14-25, 25-17
Flower Mound def. Lake Highlands 25-15, 25-21
Flower Mound def. Hebron 24-26, 25-19, 25-20
Legacy def. Wylie 25-12, 25-17
3rd place- Legacy def. Hebron 28-26, 25-16
Hebron def. Boswell 25-21, 25-13
Weatherford def. Wylie 25-23, 26-24
5th place- Weatherford def. Boswell 25-20, 25-18
Boswell def. Lake Highlands 25-20, 2-25, 25-21
Wylie def. Rockwall 34-32, 26-24
Ruby
Rockwall-Heath def. Cedar Park 25-18, 25-21
Amarillo def. Rockwall-Heath 25-20, 25-18
3rd place- Rockwall-Heath def. Eaton 26-24, 25-15
Eaton def. Midlothian Heritage 25-21, 25-14
Vandergrift def. Eaton 23-25, 25-18, 25-23
Amarillo def. Coppell 25-18, 20-25, 25-22
Coppell def. Cedar Park 25-11, 25-21
5th place- Coppell def. Rockwall 25-20, 21-25, 25-22
Vandergrift def. Rockwall 12-25, 25-23, 26-24
Rockwall def. Midlothian Heritage 25-21, 20-25, 28-26
Consolation Gold
Wakeland def. Midway 25-15, 25-19
Wakeland def. Bryan 25-20, 25-21
Champ- Wakeland def. SGP 25-20, 27-25
SGP def. All Saints 27-25, 25-20
SGP def. Lamar 25-20, 27-29, 25-18
Lamar def. Midland 25-23, 25-17
3rd place- Bryan def. Lamar 25-16, 27-25
Bryan def. Richardson 25-16, 25-19
Richardson def. Midway 25-18, 23-25, 25-21
5th place- Richardson def. Midland 25-21, 25-23
All Saints def. Midlothian 25-13, 19-25, 29-27
Midland def. All Saints 20-25, 25-23, 25-18
Consolation Silver
Highland Park def. Argyle 19-25, 25-19, 26-24
Highland Park def. Corona del Mar 25-23, 26-24
Champ- Highland Park def. Midlothian 19-25, 25-18, 27-25
Midlothian def. Hutto 22-25, 25-14, 25-23
Midlothian def. Northwest 25-18, 19-25, 25-22
Northwest def. Belton 25-23, 23-25, 25-19
3rd place- Corona del Mar def. Northwest 21-25, 25-17, 25-19
Corona del Mar def. Cedar Hill 25-13, 25-17
Cedar Hill def. Argyle 25-22, 25-20
5th place- Hutto def. Cedar Hill 25-15, 25-17
Consolation Bronze
Ursuline Academy def. Keller Central 23-25, 25-22, 27-25
Ursuline Academy def. Cedar Ridge 25-13, 22-25, 25-22
Champ- Ursuline Academy def. Parish 25-15, 25-14
Parish def. Fossil Ridge 25-23, 25-20
Parish def. Mesquite Poteet 25-22, 25-19
Mesquite Poteet def. Ryan 23-25, 25-15, 25-21
3rd place- Cedar Ridge def. Mesquite Poteet 25-14, 23-25, 25-19
Fossil Ridge def. Ryan 25-14, 25-16
5th place- Fossil Ridge def. Keller Central 25-19, 25-23
Keller Central def. Hereford 25-19, 25-18
Consolation Ruby
Red Oak def. Mesquite Horn 25-14, 26-24
Red Oak def. Kennedale 25-17, 25-15
Champ- Red Oak def. Dumas 25-17, 25-17
Pasadena Memorial def. Mesquite Horn 25-22, 25-22
ALLEN TEXAS OPEN
The Woodlands def. Grapevine 25-15, 25-18
Pearce def. Timber Creek 25-23, 25-17
McKinney Boyd def. Cypress Falls 25-9, 25-16
Plano West def. Marcus 25-13, 25-17
Colleyville Heritage def. Plano East 26-24, 21-25, 25-23
Cypress Creek def. Bishop Lynch 26-24, 26-24
Allen def. Frisco Memorial 25-14, 25-12
Quarterfinals
The Woodlands def. Pearce 25-20, 25-8
McKinney Boyd def. Concordia Lutheran 25-19, 25-22
Plano West def. Colleyville Heritage 25-20, 25-13
Allen def. Cypress Creek 25-23, 25-17
Semifinals
McKinney Boyd def. The Woodlands 25-23, 15-25, 26-24
Plano West def. Allen 25-16, 25-20
Champ- Plano West def. McKinney Boyd 25-16, 25-20
3rd place- The Woodlands def. Allen 24-26, 25-23, 25-16
Concordia Lutheran def. Pearce 25-23, 25-15
Colleyville Heritage def. Cypress Creek 25-19, 26-24
Silver Champ- Concordia Lutheran def. Colleyville Heritage 25-22, 25-22
Timber Creek def. Grapevine 25-22, 25-18
Marcus def. Plano East 26-24, 27-25
Bishop Lynch def. Frisco Memorial 25-22, 25-19
Timber Creek def. EP Eastwood 25-22, 25-27, 25-15
Bishop Lynch def. Marcus 25-17, 30-28
Bronze Champ- Bishop Lynch def. Timber Creek 25-18, 16-25, 25-20
Consolation
Celina def. Naaman Forest 25-15, 25-19
Lewisville def. Alamo Heights 25-22, 25-21
Frisco Heritage def. Wylie East 25-23, 25-20
Prince of Peace def. Rowlett 25-19, 22-25, 25-15
Frisco Centennial def. Frisco 27-25, 21-25, 25-21
John Paul def. Canyon 25-13, 25-18
College Station def. Crandall 25-18, 25-18
Quarterfinals
Celina def. Lewisville 25-18, 25-14
Frisco Heritage def. Prince of Peace 20-25, 25-17, 25-21
Frisco Centennial def. Lindale 25-16, 25-14
John Paul def. College Station 25-20, 25-23
Semifinals
Celina def. Frisco Heritage 15-25, 25-22, 25-18
Frisco Centennial def. John Paul 25-15, 19-25, 25-21
Champ- Celina def. Frisco Centennial 15-25, 25-19, 25-23
Alamo Heights def. Naaman Forest 25-21, 25-22
Wylie East def. Rowlett 24-26, 25-17, 25-19
Frisco def. Trinity Christian 25-16, 25-17
Canyon def. Crandall 25-20, 25-16
Wylie East def. Alamo Heights 25-22, 25-23
Frisco def. Canyon 25-17, 25-18
Consolation Champ- Frisco def. Wylie East 25-21, 25-15
GRANBURY TOURNAMENT (courtesy of Jana Jones)
Cooper vs LD Bell 24-26, 25-16, 25-23
Paschal vs El Dorado 11-25, 25-17, 25-19
Birdville vs Copperas Cove 25-19, 24-26, 25-22
Chisholm Trail vs Timberview 25-12, 20-25, 25-16
Granbury vs Brownwood 25-14, 25-9
Granbury vs Chisholm Trail 13-25, 26-24, 25-19
Burleson vs Americas 25-15, 25-22
Grace Prep vs Richland 25-14, 25-14
Grace Prep vs Cooper 25-13, 25-11
Lubbock vs Bowie 25-12, 25-17
Eastlake vs Sherman 25-23, 25-16
Cooper vs Lake Dallas 24-26, 25-16, 25-23
Trinity vs Seminole 25-20, 25-15
Azle vs LD Bell 17-25, 25-23, 25-23
LD Bell vs Sherman 25-12, 21-25, 25-15
Tascosa vs Stephenville 25-22, 25-15
Lubbock vs Irving 25-15, 25-12
Eastlake vs Pebble Hills 25-8, 25-11
Eastview vs Azle 25-21, 22-25, 25-18
Tascosa vs Paschal 25-22, 25-19
Birdville vs Burleson 25-14, 25-14
Silver- Grace Prep vs Granbury 25-23, 25-17
Consolation- Trinity vs Lubbock 26-24, 25-21
Seminole vs Irving 25-18, 25-13
Richland vs Lake Dallas 26-24, 25-12
Chisolm Trail vs Cooper 25-12, 25-17
Azle vs Pebble Hills 25-22, 22-25, 25-17
Stephenville vs El Dorado 25-21, 23-25, 25-20
Eastlake vs Eastview 25-19, 25-14
Copperas Cove vs Americas 17-25, 25-13, 26-24
Champs- Birdville vs Tascosa 26-24, 25-15
BERKNER LADY RAM FESTIVAL (courtesy of the DMN)
Champ- Plano def. Rider 25-14, 25-23
Lakeview Centennial def. Caddo Mills 23-25, 25-18, 27-25
Creekview def. DeSoto 25-19, 26-24
MacArthur def. Garland 25-21, 17-25, 25-15
Little Elm def. North Mesquite 25-9, 25-21
Caddo Mills def. South Garland 25-13, 25-11
Lone Star def. Creekview 25-16, 25-5
Braswell def. Garland 25-21, 25-11
White Oak def. North Mesquite 21-25, 25-21, 25-14
Lone Star def. DeSoto 25-21, 20-25, 25-23
Lakeview Centennial def. South Garland 25-9, 25-11
MacArthur def. Braswell 25-22, 25-20
Little Elm def. White Oak 25-16, 26-28, 25-14
Corsicana def. Newman Smith 25-16, 25-21
Independence def. Ranchview 25-16, 25-23
The Colony def. Nimitz 25-21, 25-18
Newman Smith def. RL Turner 25-18, 26-24
Duncanville def. Corsicana 23-25, 25-13, 25-23
Plano def. Independence 25-14, 25-11
Nimitz def. North Mesquite 25-11, 25-12
Plano def. Ranchview 25-8, 25-10
McKinney North def. Mesquite 25-14, 25-16
McKinney North def. Berkner 25-19, 25-13
Berkner def. Mesquite 25-19, 25-12
Duncanville def. The Colony 22-25, 25-20, 25-7
BREWER BEAR CLASSIC
Crowley def. Brewer 25-15, 25-19
Brock def. FW Arlington Heights 25-17, 25-27, 15-9
FW Trimble Tech def. West 25-10, 25-18
Godley def. Cleburne 16-25, 25-23, 25-18
Lake Worth def. FW Carter-Riverside 23-25, 25-22, 25-20
Alvarado def. Grand Prairie 25-16, 25-13
Bryson def. Gainesville 25-19, 25-20
Brewer def. West 25-21, 25-22
Grand Prairie YWLA def. Lake Worth 25-22, 14-25, 25-15
Cleburne def. Brewer 25-22, 23-25, 26-24
Champ- FW Trimble Tech
2nd place- Brock
3rd place- Godley
4th place- Crowley
5th place- Cleburne
6th place- Brewer
GLEN ROSE TOURNAMENT
Champ- Glen Rose def. Boyd 25-17, 23-25, 27-25
Denton def. Ponder 25-16, 25-20
Denton def. Springtown 25-15, 25-11
