High school varsity volleyball scores: August 18

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.

Saturday August 18

NORTHWEST ISD TOURNAMENT

Gold

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Byron Nelson def. EP Coronado 25-18, 25-10

Byron Nelson def. Carroll 25-18, 25-23

Champ- Byron Nelson def. Waxahachie 25-17, 25-23

Waxahachie def. Aledo 25-21, 25-18

Waxahachie def. Lovejoy 25-22, 25-17

Lovejoy def. Lake Ridge 25-15, 25-14

3rd place- Lovejoy def. Carroll 25-15, 25-20

Carroll def. Guyer 25-17, 25-11

Lake Ridge def. Aledo 23-25, 26-24, 26-24

5th place- EP Coronado def. Lake Ridge 25-16, 25-21

Guyer def. Randall 14-25, 25-18, 25-23

EP Coronado def. Guyer 23-25, 25-23, 25-15

Silver

Keller def. Prosper 19-25, 25-19, 27-25

Keller def. Randall 25-20, 25-18

Champ- Keller def. Liberty 22-25, 25-21, 25-18

Liberty def. Mansfield 25-21, 25-11

Liberty def. Decatur 25-21, 25-21

3rd place- Randall def. Liberty 17-25, 25-18, 25-14

Decatur def. Reedy 25-20, 21-25, 25-17

Prosper def. A&M Consolidated 25-11, 25-23

5th place- Prosper def. Mansfield 23-25, 25-11, 29-27

Mansfield def. Reedy 25-18, 26-28, 25-13

Reedy def. Rockwall-Heath 26-24, 25-11

Bronze

Sachse def. Weatherford 25-18, 13-25, 25-18

Sachse def. Legacy 25-17, 27-25

Champ- Sachse def. Flower Mound 25-22, 14-25, 25-17

Flower Mound def. Lake Highlands 25-15, 25-21

Flower Mound def. Hebron 24-26, 25-19, 25-20

Legacy def. Wylie 25-12, 25-17

3rd place- Legacy def. Hebron 28-26, 25-16

Hebron def. Boswell 25-21, 25-13

Weatherford def. Wylie 25-23, 26-24

5th place- Weatherford def. Boswell 25-20, 25-18

Boswell def. Lake Highlands 25-20, 2-25, 25-21

Wylie def. Rockwall 34-32, 26-24

Ruby

Rockwall-Heath def. Cedar Park 25-18, 25-21

Amarillo def. Rockwall-Heath 25-20, 25-18

3rd place- Rockwall-Heath def. Eaton 26-24, 25-15

Eaton def. Midlothian Heritage 25-21, 25-14

Vandergrift def. Eaton 23-25, 25-18, 25-23

Amarillo def. Coppell 25-18, 20-25, 25-22

Coppell def. Cedar Park 25-11, 25-21

5th place- Coppell def. Rockwall 25-20, 21-25, 25-22

Vandergrift def. Rockwall 12-25, 25-23, 26-24

Rockwall def. Midlothian Heritage 25-21, 20-25, 28-26

Consolation Gold

Wakeland def. Midway 25-15, 25-19

Wakeland def. Bryan 25-20, 25-21

Champ- Wakeland def. SGP 25-20, 27-25

SGP def. All Saints 27-25, 25-20

SGP def. Lamar 25-20, 27-29, 25-18

Lamar def. Midland 25-23, 25-17

3rd place- Bryan def. Lamar 25-16, 27-25

Bryan def. Richardson 25-16, 25-19

Richardson def. Midway 25-18, 23-25, 25-21

5th place- Richardson def. Midland 25-21, 25-23

All Saints def. Midlothian 25-13, 19-25, 29-27

Midland def. All Saints 20-25, 25-23, 25-18

Consolation Silver

Highland Park def. Argyle 19-25, 25-19, 26-24

Highland Park def. Corona del Mar 25-23, 26-24

Champ- Highland Park def. Midlothian 19-25, 25-18, 27-25

Midlothian def. Hutto 22-25, 25-14, 25-23

Midlothian def. Northwest 25-18, 19-25, 25-22

Northwest def. Belton 25-23, 23-25, 25-19

3rd place- Corona del Mar def. Northwest 21-25, 25-17, 25-19

Corona del Mar def. Cedar Hill 25-13, 25-17

Cedar Hill def. Argyle 25-22, 25-20

5th place- Hutto def. Cedar Hill 25-15, 25-17

Consolation Bronze

Ursuline Academy def. Keller Central 23-25, 25-22, 27-25

Ursuline Academy def. Cedar Ridge 25-13, 22-25, 25-22

Champ- Ursuline Academy def. Parish 25-15, 25-14

Parish def. Fossil Ridge 25-23, 25-20

Parish def. Mesquite Poteet 25-22, 25-19

Mesquite Poteet def. Ryan 23-25, 25-15, 25-21

3rd place- Cedar Ridge def. Mesquite Poteet 25-14, 23-25, 25-19

Fossil Ridge def. Ryan 25-14, 25-16

5th place- Fossil Ridge def. Keller Central 25-19, 25-23

Keller Central def. Hereford 25-19, 25-18

Consolation Ruby

Red Oak def. Mesquite Horn 25-14, 26-24

Red Oak def. Kennedale 25-17, 25-15

Champ- Red Oak def. Dumas 25-17, 25-17

Pasadena Memorial def. Mesquite Horn 25-22, 25-22

ALLEN TEXAS OPEN

The Woodlands def. Grapevine 25-15, 25-18

Pearce def. Timber Creek 25-23, 25-17

McKinney Boyd def. Cypress Falls 25-9, 25-16

Plano West def. Marcus 25-13, 25-17

Colleyville Heritage def. Plano East 26-24, 21-25, 25-23

Cypress Creek def. Bishop Lynch 26-24, 26-24

Allen def. Frisco Memorial 25-14, 25-12

Quarterfinals

The Woodlands def. Pearce 25-20, 25-8

McKinney Boyd def. Concordia Lutheran 25-19, 25-22

Plano West def. Colleyville Heritage 25-20, 25-13

Allen def. Cypress Creek 25-23, 25-17

Semifinals

McKinney Boyd def. The Woodlands 25-23, 15-25, 26-24

Plano West def. Allen 25-16, 25-20

Champ- Plano West def. McKinney Boyd 25-16, 25-20

3rd place- The Woodlands def. Allen 24-26, 25-23, 25-16

Concordia Lutheran def. Pearce 25-23, 25-15

Colleyville Heritage def. Cypress Creek 25-19, 26-24

Silver Champ- Concordia Lutheran def. Colleyville Heritage 25-22, 25-22

Timber Creek def. Grapevine 25-22, 25-18

Marcus def. Plano East 26-24, 27-25

Bishop Lynch def. Frisco Memorial 25-22, 25-19

Timber Creek def. EP Eastwood 25-22, 25-27, 25-15

Bishop Lynch def. Marcus 25-17, 30-28

Bronze Champ- Bishop Lynch def. Timber Creek 25-18, 16-25, 25-20

Consolation

Celina def. Naaman Forest 25-15, 25-19

Lewisville def. Alamo Heights 25-22, 25-21

Frisco Heritage def. Wylie East 25-23, 25-20

Prince of Peace def. Rowlett 25-19, 22-25, 25-15

Frisco Centennial def. Frisco 27-25, 21-25, 25-21

John Paul def. Canyon 25-13, 25-18

College Station def. Crandall 25-18, 25-18

Quarterfinals

Celina def. Lewisville 25-18, 25-14

Frisco Heritage def. Prince of Peace 20-25, 25-17, 25-21

Frisco Centennial def. Lindale 25-16, 25-14

John Paul def. College Station 25-20, 25-23

Semifinals

Celina def. Frisco Heritage 15-25, 25-22, 25-18

Frisco Centennial def. John Paul 25-15, 19-25, 25-21

Champ- Celina def. Frisco Centennial 15-25, 25-19, 25-23

Alamo Heights def. Naaman Forest 25-21, 25-22

Wylie East def. Rowlett 24-26, 25-17, 25-19

Frisco def. Trinity Christian 25-16, 25-17

Canyon def. Crandall 25-20, 25-16

Wylie East def. Alamo Heights 25-22, 25-23

Frisco def. Canyon 25-17, 25-18

Consolation Champ- Frisco def. Wylie East 25-21, 25-15

GRANBURY TOURNAMENT (courtesy of Jana Jones)

Cooper vs LD Bell 24-26, 25-16, 25-23

Paschal vs El Dorado 11-25, 25-17, 25-19

Birdville vs Copperas Cove 25-19, 24-26, 25-22

Chisholm Trail vs Timberview 25-12, 20-25, 25-16

Granbury vs Brownwood 25-14, 25-9

Granbury vs Chisholm Trail 13-25, 26-24, 25-19

Burleson vs Americas 25-15, 25-22

Grace Prep vs Richland 25-14, 25-14

Grace Prep vs Cooper 25-13, 25-11

Lubbock vs Bowie 25-12, 25-17

Eastlake vs Sherman 25-23, 25-16

Cooper vs Lake Dallas 24-26, 25-16, 25-23

Trinity vs Seminole 25-20, 25-15

Azle vs LD Bell 17-25, 25-23, 25-23

LD Bell vs Sherman 25-12, 21-25, 25-15

Tascosa vs Stephenville 25-22, 25-15

Lubbock vs Irving 25-15, 25-12

Eastlake vs Pebble Hills 25-8, 25-11

Eastview vs Azle 25-21, 22-25, 25-18

Tascosa vs Paschal 25-22, 25-19

Birdville vs Burleson 25-14, 25-14

Silver- Grace Prep vs Granbury 25-23, 25-17

Consolation- Trinity vs Lubbock 26-24, 25-21

Seminole vs Irving 25-18, 25-13

Richland vs Lake Dallas 26-24, 25-12

Chisolm Trail vs Cooper 25-12, 25-17

Azle vs Pebble Hills 25-22, 22-25, 25-17

Stephenville vs El Dorado 25-21, 23-25, 25-20

Eastlake vs Eastview 25-19, 25-14

Copperas Cove vs Americas 17-25, 25-13, 26-24

Champs- Birdville vs Tascosa 26-24, 25-15

BERKNER LADY RAM FESTIVAL (courtesy of the DMN)

Champ- Plano def. Rider 25-14, 25-23

Lakeview Centennial def. Caddo Mills 23-25, 25-18, 27-25

Creekview def. DeSoto 25-19, 26-24

MacArthur def. Garland 25-21, 17-25, 25-15

Little Elm def. North Mesquite 25-9, 25-21

Caddo Mills def. South Garland 25-13, 25-11

Lone Star def. Creekview 25-16, 25-5

Braswell def. Garland 25-21, 25-11

White Oak def. North Mesquite 21-25, 25-21, 25-14

Lone Star def. DeSoto 25-21, 20-25, 25-23

Lakeview Centennial def. South Garland 25-9, 25-11

MacArthur def. Braswell 25-22, 25-20

Little Elm def. White Oak 25-16, 26-28, 25-14

Corsicana def. Newman Smith 25-16, 25-21

Independence def. Ranchview 25-16, 25-23

The Colony def. Nimitz 25-21, 25-18

Newman Smith def. RL Turner 25-18, 26-24

Duncanville def. Corsicana 23-25, 25-13, 25-23

Plano def. Independence 25-14, 25-11

Nimitz def. North Mesquite 25-11, 25-12

Plano def. Ranchview 25-8, 25-10

McKinney North def. Mesquite 25-14, 25-16

McKinney North def. Berkner 25-19, 25-13

Berkner def. Mesquite 25-19, 25-12

Duncanville def. The Colony 22-25, 25-20, 25-7

BREWER BEAR CLASSIC

Crowley def. Brewer 25-15, 25-19

Brock def. FW Arlington Heights 25-17, 25-27, 15-9

FW Trimble Tech def. West 25-10, 25-18

Godley def. Cleburne 16-25, 25-23, 25-18

Lake Worth def. FW Carter-Riverside 23-25, 25-22, 25-20

Alvarado def. Grand Prairie 25-16, 25-13

Bryson def. Gainesville 25-19, 25-20

Brewer def. West 25-21, 25-22

Grand Prairie YWLA def. Lake Worth 25-22, 14-25, 25-15

Cleburne def. Brewer 25-22, 23-25, 26-24

Champ- FW Trimble Tech

2nd place- Brock

3rd place- Godley

4th place- Crowley

5th place- Cleburne

6th place- Brewer

GLEN ROSE TOURNAMENT

Champ- Glen Rose def. Boyd 25-17, 23-25, 27-25

Denton def. Ponder 25-16, 25-20

Denton def. Springtown 25-15, 25-11