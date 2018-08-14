Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball rankings

CLASS 6A

1. Prosper (8-1)





The 2017 Class 5A state champs went 8-0 to win the John Turner Classic (88 teams) and won 16 of 17 sets.

2. Flower Mound (8-1)

The Jaguars opened the season with a victory over Colleyville Heritage and finished runner-up to Prosper.

3. Coppell (9-1)

The Cowgirls won the Mansfield ISD tournament for the second-straight season.

4. Plano West (6-2)

After dropping its first game, the Wolves won six-straight to capture the Nike Classic in Carrollton.

5. Denton Guyer (7-2)

The Wildcats finished in fourth place at the John Turner Classic.

6. Weatherford (8-1)

The Kangaroos finished in third place at the Nike Classic.

7. Mansfield (9-1)

The Tigers finished runner-up to Coppell in the MISD tournament.

8. Byron Nelson (4-0)

The Bobcats won the Texan Bobcat Showcase.

9. Waxahachie (9-1)

The Indians beat Prosper in the season opener and finished third in the MISD tournament.

10. Southlake Carroll (7-2)

The Dragons finished 10th at the John Turner Classic.

11. Hebron (4-3)

The Hawks have won 6A state titles each of the past three years.

12. Mansfield Lake Ridge (8-2)

The Eagles finished in fifth place at the MISD tournament.

13. Sachse (8-0)

The Mustangs won the Garland ISD tournament.

14. Rockwall-Heath (6-4)

The Hawks finished runner-up to Plano West at the Nike Classic.

15. Wylie (7-1)

The Pirates finished runner-up in Garland.

16. Eaton (6-3)

The Eagles finished sixth in Mansfield.

17. Plano (6-1)

The Wildcats finished ninth at the Nike Classic.

18. Keller (4-3)

The Indians beat Plano West in the season opener and finished ninth at the Nike Classic.

19. Arlington Martin (6-2)

The Warriors finished 19th at the John Turner Classic.

20. Arlington Lamar (7-3)

The Vikings finished in fifth place at the Jason Landers Invitational.

CLASS 5A/OTHERS

1. Frisco Wakeland (8-0)

The Wolverines won the Duncanville tournament.

2. Lovejoy (8-2)

The Leopards beat Coppell in the season opener and finished ninth at the Nike Classic.

3. Frisco Liberty (7-2)

The Redhawks finished in fourth place at the Nike Classic.

4. Midlothian (7-3)

The Panthers finished in third place at the Jason Landers Invitational.

5. Frisco Reedy (6-2)

The Lions finished in seventh place at the Nike Classic.

6. Grapevine (1-0)

Among the Mustangs returners are Symone Wesley (Houston) and Savannah Kjolhede (Indiana).

7. Denton (8-2)

The Broncos finished in third place at the Denton tournament.

8. Aledo (4-4)

The Bearcats were state semifinalists last season.

9. Glen Rose (5-3)

The Tigers finished in ninth place in Hawaii, beat Boswell in pool play.

10. Boswell (4-4)

The Pioneers finished in seventh place in Hawaii.

11. Argyle (4-5)

The Eagles have been to the state final four-straight seasons.

12. Colleyville Heritage (2-4)

The Panthers were regional finalists last season.

13. Dallas Bishop Lynch (7-1)

The Friars won the TAPPS Spikedown tournament.

14. Midlothian Heritage (7-1)

The Jaguars finished runner-up in Duncanville.

15. FW All Saints (4-1)

The Saints are defending TAPPS 5A state champs.

16. Decatur (3-4)

The Eagles reached the regional quarterfinals last season.

17. Burleson (5-2)

The Elks finished runner-up at the Bev Ball Classic in Abilene.

18. Highland Park (5-4)

The Scots finished in the Top 25 of the John Turner Classic.

19. Birdville (6-3)

The Hawks finished in the Top 8 of the Mansfield ISD tournament.

20. Kennedale (5-2)

The Wildcats finished Division II runner-up at the Nike Classic.