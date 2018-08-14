Mansfield volleyball wins 2018 season opener

Mansfield traveled to Justin Northwest on Aug. 7 and beat the Lady Texans in four sets to win the season opener. The Lady Tigers have nine seniors this season led by Texas commit Molly Phillips.
By
Up Next
Mansfield traveled to Justin Northwest on Aug. 7 and beat the Lady Texans in four sets to win the season opener. The Lady Tigers have nine seniors this season led by Texas commit Molly Phillips.
By

High School Sports

Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball rankings

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 14, 2018 06:00 AM

CLASS 6A

1. Prosper (8-1)

The 2017 Class 5A state champs went 8-0 to win the John Turner Classic (88 teams) and won 16 of 17 sets.

2. Flower Mound (8-1)

The Jaguars opened the season with a victory over Colleyville Heritage and finished runner-up to Prosper.

3. Coppell (9-1)

The Cowgirls won the Mansfield ISD tournament for the second-straight season.

4. Plano West (6-2)

After dropping its first game, the Wolves won six-straight to capture the Nike Classic in Carrollton.

5. Denton Guyer (7-2)

The Wildcats finished in fourth place at the John Turner Classic.

6. Weatherford (8-1)

The Kangaroos finished in third place at the Nike Classic.

7. Mansfield (9-1)

The Tigers finished runner-up to Coppell in the MISD tournament.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

8. Byron Nelson (4-0)

The Bobcats won the Texan Bobcat Showcase.

9. Waxahachie (9-1)

The Indians beat Prosper in the season opener and finished third in the MISD tournament.

10. Southlake Carroll (7-2)

The Dragons finished 10th at the John Turner Classic.

11. Hebron (4-3)

The Hawks have won 6A state titles each of the past three years.

12. Mansfield Lake Ridge (8-2)

The Eagles finished in fifth place at the MISD tournament.

13. Sachse (8-0)

The Mustangs won the Garland ISD tournament.

14. Rockwall-Heath (6-4)

The Hawks finished runner-up to Plano West at the Nike Classic.

15. Wylie (7-1)

The Pirates finished runner-up in Garland.

16. Eaton (6-3)

The Eagles finished sixth in Mansfield.

17. Plano (6-1)

The Wildcats finished ninth at the Nike Classic.

18. Keller (4-3)

The Indians beat Plano West in the season opener and finished ninth at the Nike Classic.

19. Arlington Martin (6-2)

The Warriors finished 19th at the John Turner Classic.

20. Arlington Lamar (7-3)

The Vikings finished in fifth place at the Jason Landers Invitational.

CLASS 5A/OTHERS

1. Frisco Wakeland (8-0)

The Wolverines won the Duncanville tournament.

2. Lovejoy (8-2)

The Leopards beat Coppell in the season opener and finished ninth at the Nike Classic.

3. Frisco Liberty (7-2)

The Redhawks finished in fourth place at the Nike Classic.

4. Midlothian (7-3)

The Panthers finished in third place at the Jason Landers Invitational.

5. Frisco Reedy (6-2)

The Lions finished in seventh place at the Nike Classic.

6. Grapevine (1-0)

Among the Mustangs returners are Symone Wesley (Houston) and Savannah Kjolhede (Indiana).

7. Denton (8-2)

The Broncos finished in third place at the Denton tournament.

8. Aledo (4-4)

The Bearcats were state semifinalists last season.

9. Glen Rose (5-3)

The Tigers finished in ninth place in Hawaii, beat Boswell in pool play.

10. Boswell (4-4)

The Pioneers finished in seventh place in Hawaii.

11. Argyle (4-5)

The Eagles have been to the state final four-straight seasons.

12. Colleyville Heritage (2-4)

The Panthers were regional finalists last season.

13. Dallas Bishop Lynch (7-1)

The Friars won the TAPPS Spikedown tournament.

14. Midlothian Heritage (7-1)

The Jaguars finished runner-up in Duncanville.

15. FW All Saints (4-1)

The Saints are defending TAPPS 5A state champs.

16. Decatur (3-4)

The Eagles reached the regional quarterfinals last season.

17. Burleson (5-2)

The Elks finished runner-up at the Bev Ball Classic in Abilene.

18. Highland Park (5-4)

The Scots finished in the Top 25 of the John Turner Classic.

19. Birdville (6-3)

The Hawks finished in the Top 8 of the Mansfield ISD tournament.

20. Kennedale (5-2)

The Wildcats finished Division II runner-up at the Nike Classic.

  Comments  