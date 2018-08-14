Dallas-Fort Worth area high school volleyball rankings

CLASS 6A
1. Prosper (8-1)
The 2017 Class 5A state champs went 8-0 to win the John Turner Classic (88 teams) and won 16 of 17 sets.
2. Flower Mound (8-1)
The Jaguars opened the season with a victory over Colleyville Heritage and finished runner-up to Prosper.
3. Coppell (9-1)
The Cowgirls won the Mansfield ISD tournament for the second-straight season.
4. Plano West (6-2)
After dropping its first game, the Wolves won six-straight to capture the Nike Classic in Carrollton.
5. Denton Guyer (7-2)
The Wildcats finished in fourth place at the John Turner Classic.
6. Weatherford (8-1)
The Kangaroos finished in third place at the Nike Classic.
7. Mansfield (9-1)
The Tigers finished runner-up to Coppell in the MISD tournament.
8. Byron Nelson (4-0)
The Bobcats won the Texan Bobcat Showcase.
9. Waxahachie (9-1)
The Indians beat Prosper in the season opener and finished third in the MISD tournament.
10. Southlake Carroll (7-2)
The Dragons finished 10th at the John Turner Classic.
11. Hebron (4-3)
The Hawks have won 6A state titles each of the past three years.
12. Mansfield Lake Ridge (8-2)
The Eagles finished in fifth place at the MISD tournament.
13. Sachse (8-0)
The Mustangs won the Garland ISD tournament.
14. Rockwall-Heath (6-4)
The Hawks finished runner-up to Plano West at the Nike Classic.
15. Wylie (7-1)
The Pirates finished runner-up in Garland.
16. Eaton (6-3)
The Eagles finished sixth in Mansfield.
17. Plano (6-1)
The Wildcats finished ninth at the Nike Classic.
18. Keller (4-3)
The Indians beat Plano West in the season opener and finished ninth at the Nike Classic.
19. Arlington Martin (6-2)
The Warriors finished 19th at the John Turner Classic.
20. Arlington Lamar (7-3)
The Vikings finished in fifth place at the Jason Landers Invitational.
CLASS 5A/OTHERS
1. Frisco Wakeland (8-0)
The Wolverines won the Duncanville tournament.
2. Lovejoy (8-2)
The Leopards beat Coppell in the season opener and finished ninth at the Nike Classic.
3. Frisco Liberty (7-2)
The Redhawks finished in fourth place at the Nike Classic.
4. Midlothian (7-3)
The Panthers finished in third place at the Jason Landers Invitational.
5. Frisco Reedy (6-2)
The Lions finished in seventh place at the Nike Classic.
6. Grapevine (1-0)
Among the Mustangs returners are Symone Wesley (Houston) and Savannah Kjolhede (Indiana).
7. Denton (8-2)
The Broncos finished in third place at the Denton tournament.
8. Aledo (4-4)
The Bearcats were state semifinalists last season.
9. Glen Rose (5-3)
The Tigers finished in ninth place in Hawaii, beat Boswell in pool play.
10. Boswell (4-4)
The Pioneers finished in seventh place in Hawaii.
11. Argyle (4-5)
The Eagles have been to the state final four-straight seasons.
12. Colleyville Heritage (2-4)
The Panthers were regional finalists last season.
13. Dallas Bishop Lynch (7-1)
The Friars won the TAPPS Spikedown tournament.
14. Midlothian Heritage (7-1)
The Jaguars finished runner-up in Duncanville.
15. FW All Saints (4-1)
The Saints are defending TAPPS 5A state champs.
16. Decatur (3-4)
The Eagles reached the regional quarterfinals last season.
17. Burleson (5-2)
The Elks finished runner-up at the Bev Ball Classic in Abilene.
18. Highland Park (5-4)
The Scots finished in the Top 25 of the John Turner Classic.
19. Birdville (6-3)
The Hawks finished in the Top 8 of the Mansfield ISD tournament.
20. Kennedale (5-2)
The Wildcats finished Division II runner-up at the Nike Classic.
