High school varsity volleyball scores: August 11

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.

JOHN TURNER (PEARLAND)





Gold Bracket

Quarterfinals

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Denton Guyer def. Clemens 25-23, 19-25, 25-20

Prosper def. NB Canyon 25-16, 25-17

Ridge Point def. The Woodlands 20-25, 25-20, 25-19

Flower Mound def. Lake Travis 25-23, 25-17

Semifinals

Prosper def. Denton Guyer 25-21, 25-15

Flower Mound def. Ridge Point 17-25, 25-17, 27-25

Champ- Prosper def. Flower Mound 20-25, 25-15, 25-17

Southlake Carroll def. Smithson Valley 25-11, 25-22

Southlake Carroll def. SA Brandies 25-22, 25-14

Coronado def. Southlake Carroll 21-25, 25-12, 25-22

Arlington Martin def. SA Reagan 17-25, 25-23, 25-22

Dawson def. Arlington Martin 25-23, 22-25, 25-16

Hebron def. SA Johnson 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Pearland def. Hebron 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Pearland def. Highland Park 25-17, 16-25, 25-22

SA Johnson def. Highland Park 25-21, 25-22

Lake Highlands def. Manvel 25-16, 25-18

Lake Highlands def. Hays 34-32, 26-24

Lake Highlands def. Needville 23-25, 25-21, 25-12

Granbury def. Summer Creek 13-25, 25-22, 25-19

Friendswood def. Granbury 25-17, 25-18

Friendswood def. Ursuline Academy 19-25, 25-23, 25-21

Ursuline Academy def. Decatur 16-25, 25-22, 27-25

George Ranch def. Decatur 19-25, 25-19, 25-15

Hays def. Argyle 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

Manvel def. Argyle 26-28, 25-20, 25-16

Richardson def. SA Christian 25-19, 20-25, 25-14

Amarillo def. Richardson 25-18, 26-24

Melissa def. Trinity Christian Academy 25-15, 25-19

Melissa def. SA Christian 25-18, 25-14

NIKE CLASSIC (CARROLLTON/LEWISVILLE)

Division I

Gold Bracket

McKinney Boyd def. FW Paschal 25-20, 25-15

Marcus def. McKinney Boyd 25-22, 25-18

Frisco Liberty def. Plano East 25-12, 25-22

Rockwall-Heath def. Plano 25-15, 25-23

Allen def. Frisco Lebanon Trail 25-19, 25-23

Rockwall def. Plano Prestonwood 26-24, 26-24

Weatherford def. Keller 25-22, 25-20

Frisco Reedy def. Colleyville Heritage 25-22, 25-21

Plano West def. Aledo 25-21, 25-14

Plano West def. Lovejoy 25-13, 23-25, 25-16

Quarterfinals

Frisco Liberty def. Marcus 25-19, 20-25, 25-8

Rockwall-Heath def. Allen 25-19, 25-20

Weatherford def. Rockwall 25-17, 25-13

Plano West def. Frisco Reedy 25-18, 25-18

Semifinals

Rockwall-Heath def. Frisco Liberty 18-25, 25-19, 26-24

Plano West def. Weatherford 24-26, 25-7, 25-22

Champ- Plano West def. Rockwall-Heath 25-20, 25-15

Lovejoy def. FW Paschal 25-20, 25-16

Lovejoy def. Colleyvill Heritage 25-13, 25-15

Keller def. Plano Prestonwood 25-16, 25-17

Plano def. Frisco Lebanon Trail 20-25, 25-17, 25-23

McKinney Boyd def. Aledo 25-11, 17-25, 25-14

Lovejoy def. Keller 25-17, 25-17

Plano def. McKinney Boyd 25-22, 25-22

Silver Bracket

EP Burgess def. Frisco Lone Star 25-15, 25-16

EP Burgess def. JJ Pearce 25-15, 29-27

Tascosa def. Plano West JV 30-28, 20-25, 25-23

Chisholm Trail def. Lake Dallas 18-25, 25-18, 25-10

SGP def. Cedar Hill 25-9, 25-20

Carroll JV def. Amarillo Caprock 19-25, 25-19, 25-22

Lovejoy JV def. Frisco Independence 18-25, 25-10, 25-13

Sanger def. Lewisville 25-19, 25-14

McKinney def. Azle 25-13, 25-12

Quarterfinals

EP Burgess def. Tascosa 28-26, 25-21

SGP def. Chisholm Trail 25-22, 25-13

Carroll JV def. Lovejoy JV 25-11, 25-22

McKinney def. Sanger 25-16, 25-15

Semifinals

SGP def. EP Burgess 25-19, 25-20

McKinney def. Carroll JV 25-17, 25-20

Champ- McKinney def. SGP 25-21, 25-15

Frisco Lone Star def. Azle 25-22, 25-15

Frisco Lone Star def. Lewisville 25-18, 24-26, 25-21

Amarillo Caprock def. Frisco Independence 25-19, 25-21

Cedar Hill def. Lake Dallas 25-13, 25-12

JJ Pearce def. Plano West JV 25-22, 25-13

Amarillo Caprock def. Frisco Lone Star 25-16, 18-25, 25-18

Cedar Hill def. JJ Pearce 25-18, 25-23

Amarillo Caprock def. Cedar Hill 25-22, 25-23

Division II

Gold Bracket

Plano JV def. Holliday 25-19, 26-24

Callisburg def. Plano JV 25-9, 25-19

Carrollton Prince of Peace def. Godley 25-20, 25-22

Ponder def. Plano East JV 25-18, 25-19

Celina def. Anna 25-15, 25-14

Kennedale def. Celina 25-22, 25-19

Semifinals

Callisburg def. Carrollton Prince of Peace 25-22, 25-10

Kennedale def. Ponder 25-21, 25-14

Champ- Callisburg def. Kennedale 25-10, 25-21

Plano JV def. Anna 25-19, 25-17

Celina def. Holliday 25-12, 25-18

Plano JV def. Godley 27-25, 22-25, 25-19

Celina def. Plano East JV 25-17, 25-14

Ponder def. Plano JV 25-18, 25-21

Carrollton Prince of Peace def. Celina 25-22, 26-24

Carrollton Prince of Peace def. Ponder 25-23, 25-17

Silver Bracket

Bowie def. Sunnyvale 25-20, 25-13

Iowa Park def. Irving 25-11, 26-24

Nocona def. Weatherford JV 25-16, 25-22

Semifinals

Bowie def. Commerce 25-23, 23-25, 25-17

Nocona def. Iowa Park 25-16, 25-16

Champ- Nocona def. Bowie 25-17, 25-19

Weatherford JV def. Irving 25-20, 25-21

Commerce def. Sunnyvale 25-23, 25-18

Commerce def. Weatherford JV 22-25, 25-23, 25-21

MANSFIELD ISD

Championship Bracket

Quarterfinals

Coppell def. Birdville 25-19, 25-21

Waxahachie def. Eaton 25-18, 25-20

Mansfield def. Richland 25-14, 25-15

Chapin def. Lake Ridge 25-20, 23-25, 25-18

Semifinals

Coppell def. Waxahachie 25-20, 21-25, 25-17

Mansfield def. Chapin 25-16, 25-17

Champ- Coppell def. Mansfield 19-25, 25-23, 25-19

3rd place- Waxahachie def. Chapin 25-16, 25-21

5th place- Lake Ridge def. Eaton 20-25, 25-23, 25-19

Lake Ridge def. Richland 25-19, 25-19

Eaton def. Birdville 26-24, 28-26

Gold Bracket

Legacy def. Dumas 14-25, 28-26, 25-14

WF Rider def. Legacy 25-5, 25-21

Silver Bracket

LD Bell def. Timber Creek 31-29, 27-25

Midway def. Summit 25-19, 15-25, 25-18

Midway def. LD Bell 25-16, 25-16

EP Eastwood def. Keller Central 25-13, 25-23

El Dorado def. Timberview 25-22, 25-19

Timber Creek def. Summit 25-20, 25-18

Timberview def. Keller Central 23-25, 25-21, 25-9

Consolation- Timber Creek def. Timberview 25-16, 26-24

Bronze Bracket

Burleson Centennial def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-15, 25-18

Fossil Ridge def. Lubbock 25-13, 25-15

Euless Trinity def. Brewer 25-20, 29-27

Burleson Centennial def. Tyler Lee 25-16, 20-25, 27-25

Euless Trinity def. Fossil Ridge 25-18, 25-21

Champ- Burleson Centennial def. Euless Trinity 26-24, 25-16

EP Hanks def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-14, 26-24

Brewer def. Lubbock 25-20, 25-22

Consolation- EP Hanks def. Brewer 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

AUSTIN JASON LANDERS

Midlothian def. Arlington Lamar 25-13, 26-24

Arlington Lamar def. Bowie 25-17, 25-18

Copperas Cove def. Midlothian 25-14, 25-22

3rd place- Midlothian def. Lavernia 22-25, 25-15, 25-16

5th place- Arlington Lamar def. Georgetown 25-16, 21-25, 25-22

DeSoto def. Travis 25-7, 26-24

DeSoto def. University High 25-22, 25-13

MAC def. DeSoto 25-19, 20-25, 25-18

ANN KANG (HAWAII)

Boswell def. Newport Harbor 25-18, 25-21

Harvard-Westlake def. Glen Rose 25-19, 13-25, 15-12

7th place- Edison def. Boswell 22-25, 29-27, 15-10

9th place- Glen Rose def. King Kekaulike 15-25, 25-16, 25-12

DUNCANVILLE

Gold Bracket

Midlothian Heritage def. San Angelo Central 25-19, 25-22

Champ- Frisco Wakeland def. Midlothian Heritage 26-24, 25-12

Frisco Wakeland def. Cleburne 25-11, 25-17

San Angelo Central def. Cleburne 25-21, 25-16

Silver Bracket

Champ- Joshua def. Crowley 25-27, 25-19, 25-8

BEV BALL CLASSIC (ABILENE)

Burleson def. EP Eastlake 25-27, 25-22, 25-20

Burleson def. Lubbock Coronado 27-25, 29-27

Champ- Boerne Champion def. Burleson 25-20, 22-25, 25-19

TEXAN BOBCAT SHOWCASE

Champ- Byron Nelson def. Rouse 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

DENTON CLASSIC

Denton def. Denton Ryan 25-10, 25-16

Denton Ryan def. HSAA 25-14, 25-23

Frisco Centennial def. Denton Ryan 25-14, 21-25, 25-22

Frisco Centennial def. Beckville 24-26, 25-18, 25-13

Red Oak def. Denton 25-17, 29-27

Denton def. Stephenville 17-25, 25-18, 29-27