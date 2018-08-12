Coppell wins the Mansfield ISD volleyball tournament for the second-straight year.
High school varsity volleyball scores: August 11

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.

JOHN TURNER (PEARLAND)

Gold Bracket

Quarterfinals

Denton Guyer def. Clemens 25-23, 19-25, 25-20

Prosper def. NB Canyon 25-16, 25-17

Ridge Point def. The Woodlands 20-25, 25-20, 25-19

Flower Mound def. Lake Travis 25-23, 25-17

Semifinals

Prosper def. Denton Guyer 25-21, 25-15

Flower Mound def. Ridge Point 17-25, 25-17, 27-25

Champ- Prosper def. Flower Mound 20-25, 25-15, 25-17

Southlake Carroll def. Smithson Valley 25-11, 25-22

Southlake Carroll def. SA Brandies 25-22, 25-14

Coronado def. Southlake Carroll 21-25, 25-12, 25-22

Arlington Martin def. SA Reagan 17-25, 25-23, 25-22

Dawson def. Arlington Martin 25-23, 22-25, 25-16

Hebron def. SA Johnson 25-19, 20-25, 25-21

Pearland def. Hebron 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Pearland def. Highland Park 25-17, 16-25, 25-22

SA Johnson def. Highland Park 25-21, 25-22

Lake Highlands def. Manvel 25-16, 25-18

Lake Highlands def. Hays 34-32, 26-24

Lake Highlands def. Needville 23-25, 25-21, 25-12

Granbury def. Summer Creek 13-25, 25-22, 25-19

Friendswood def. Granbury 25-17, 25-18

Friendswood def. Ursuline Academy 19-25, 25-23, 25-21

Ursuline Academy def. Decatur 16-25, 25-22, 27-25

George Ranch def. Decatur 19-25, 25-19, 25-15

Hays def. Argyle 25-22, 21-25, 25-17

Manvel def. Argyle 26-28, 25-20, 25-16

Richardson def. SA Christian 25-19, 20-25, 25-14

Amarillo def. Richardson 25-18, 26-24

Melissa def. Trinity Christian Academy 25-15, 25-19

Melissa def. SA Christian 25-18, 25-14

NIKE CLASSIC (CARROLLTON/LEWISVILLE)

Division I

Gold Bracket

McKinney Boyd def. FW Paschal 25-20, 25-15

Marcus def. McKinney Boyd 25-22, 25-18

Frisco Liberty def. Plano East 25-12, 25-22

Rockwall-Heath def. Plano 25-15, 25-23

Allen def. Frisco Lebanon Trail 25-19, 25-23

Rockwall def. Plano Prestonwood 26-24, 26-24

Weatherford def. Keller 25-22, 25-20

Frisco Reedy def. Colleyville Heritage 25-22, 25-21

Plano West def. Aledo 25-21, 25-14

Plano West def. Lovejoy 25-13, 23-25, 25-16

Quarterfinals

Frisco Liberty def. Marcus 25-19, 20-25, 25-8

Rockwall-Heath def. Allen 25-19, 25-20

Weatherford def. Rockwall 25-17, 25-13

Plano West def. Frisco Reedy 25-18, 25-18

Semifinals

Rockwall-Heath def. Frisco Liberty 18-25, 25-19, 26-24

Plano West def. Weatherford 24-26, 25-7, 25-22

Champ- Plano West def. Rockwall-Heath 25-20, 25-15

Lovejoy def. FW Paschal 25-20, 25-16

Lovejoy def. Colleyvill Heritage 25-13, 25-15

Keller def. Plano Prestonwood 25-16, 25-17

Plano def. Frisco Lebanon Trail 20-25, 25-17, 25-23

McKinney Boyd def. Aledo 25-11, 17-25, 25-14

Lovejoy def. Keller 25-17, 25-17

Plano def. McKinney Boyd 25-22, 25-22

Silver Bracket

EP Burgess def. Frisco Lone Star 25-15, 25-16

EP Burgess def. JJ Pearce 25-15, 29-27

Tascosa def. Plano West JV 30-28, 20-25, 25-23

Chisholm Trail def. Lake Dallas 18-25, 25-18, 25-10

SGP def. Cedar Hill 25-9, 25-20

Carroll JV def. Amarillo Caprock 19-25, 25-19, 25-22

Lovejoy JV def. Frisco Independence 18-25, 25-10, 25-13

Sanger def. Lewisville 25-19, 25-14

McKinney def. Azle 25-13, 25-12

Quarterfinals

EP Burgess def. Tascosa 28-26, 25-21

SGP def. Chisholm Trail 25-22, 25-13

Carroll JV def. Lovejoy JV 25-11, 25-22

McKinney def. Sanger 25-16, 25-15

Semifinals

SGP def. EP Burgess 25-19, 25-20

McKinney def. Carroll JV 25-17, 25-20

Champ- McKinney def. SGP 25-21, 25-15

Frisco Lone Star def. Azle 25-22, 25-15

Frisco Lone Star def. Lewisville 25-18, 24-26, 25-21

Amarillo Caprock def. Frisco Independence 25-19, 25-21

Cedar Hill def. Lake Dallas 25-13, 25-12

JJ Pearce def. Plano West JV 25-22, 25-13

Amarillo Caprock def. Frisco Lone Star 25-16, 18-25, 25-18

Cedar Hill def. JJ Pearce 25-18, 25-23

Amarillo Caprock def. Cedar Hill 25-22, 25-23

Division II

Gold Bracket

Plano JV def. Holliday 25-19, 26-24

Callisburg def. Plano JV 25-9, 25-19

Carrollton Prince of Peace def. Godley 25-20, 25-22

Ponder def. Plano East JV 25-18, 25-19

Celina def. Anna 25-15, 25-14

Kennedale def. Celina 25-22, 25-19

Semifinals

Callisburg def. Carrollton Prince of Peace 25-22, 25-10

Kennedale def. Ponder 25-21, 25-14

Champ- Callisburg def. Kennedale 25-10, 25-21

Plano JV def. Anna 25-19, 25-17

Celina def. Holliday 25-12, 25-18

Plano JV def. Godley 27-25, 22-25, 25-19

Celina def. Plano East JV 25-17, 25-14

Ponder def. Plano JV 25-18, 25-21

Carrollton Prince of Peace def. Celina 25-22, 26-24

Carrollton Prince of Peace def. Ponder 25-23, 25-17

Silver Bracket

Bowie def. Sunnyvale 25-20, 25-13

Iowa Park def. Irving 25-11, 26-24

Nocona def. Weatherford JV 25-16, 25-22

Semifinals

Bowie def. Commerce 25-23, 23-25, 25-17

Nocona def. Iowa Park 25-16, 25-16

Champ- Nocona def. Bowie 25-17, 25-19

Weatherford JV def. Irving 25-20, 25-21

Commerce def. Sunnyvale 25-23, 25-18

Commerce def. Weatherford JV 22-25, 25-23, 25-21

MANSFIELD ISD

Championship Bracket

Quarterfinals

Coppell def. Birdville 25-19, 25-21

Waxahachie def. Eaton 25-18, 25-20

Mansfield def. Richland 25-14, 25-15

Chapin def. Lake Ridge 25-20, 23-25, 25-18

Semifinals

Coppell def. Waxahachie 25-20, 21-25, 25-17

Mansfield def. Chapin 25-16, 25-17

Champ- Coppell def. Mansfield 19-25, 25-23, 25-19

3rd place- Waxahachie def. Chapin 25-16, 25-21

5th place- Lake Ridge def. Eaton 20-25, 25-23, 25-19

Lake Ridge def. Richland 25-19, 25-19

Eaton def. Birdville 26-24, 28-26

Gold Bracket

Legacy def. Dumas 14-25, 28-26, 25-14

WF Rider def. Legacy 25-5, 25-21

Silver Bracket

LD Bell def. Timber Creek 31-29, 27-25

Midway def. Summit 25-19, 15-25, 25-18

Midway def. LD Bell 25-16, 25-16

EP Eastwood def. Keller Central 25-13, 25-23

El Dorado def. Timberview 25-22, 25-19

Timber Creek def. Summit 25-20, 25-18

Timberview def. Keller Central 23-25, 25-21, 25-9

Consolation- Timber Creek def. Timberview 25-16, 26-24

Bronze Bracket

Burleson Centennial def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-15, 25-18

Fossil Ridge def. Lubbock 25-13, 25-15

Euless Trinity def. Brewer 25-20, 29-27

Burleson Centennial def. Tyler Lee 25-16, 20-25, 27-25

Euless Trinity def. Fossil Ridge 25-18, 25-21

Champ- Burleson Centennial def. Euless Trinity 26-24, 25-16

EP Hanks def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-14, 26-24

Brewer def. Lubbock 25-20, 25-22

Consolation- EP Hanks def. Brewer 25-20, 21-25, 25-23

AUSTIN JASON LANDERS

Midlothian def. Arlington Lamar 25-13, 26-24

Arlington Lamar def. Bowie 25-17, 25-18

Copperas Cove def. Midlothian 25-14, 25-22

3rd place- Midlothian def. Lavernia 22-25, 25-15, 25-16

5th place- Arlington Lamar def. Georgetown 25-16, 21-25, 25-22

DeSoto def. Travis 25-7, 26-24

DeSoto def. University High 25-22, 25-13

MAC def. DeSoto 25-19, 20-25, 25-18

ANN KANG (HAWAII)

Boswell def. Newport Harbor 25-18, 25-21

Harvard-Westlake def. Glen Rose 25-19, 13-25, 15-12

7th place- Edison def. Boswell 22-25, 29-27, 15-10

9th place- Glen Rose def. King Kekaulike 15-25, 25-16, 25-12

DUNCANVILLE

Gold Bracket

Midlothian Heritage def. San Angelo Central 25-19, 25-22

Champ- Frisco Wakeland def. Midlothian Heritage 26-24, 25-12

Frisco Wakeland def. Cleburne 25-11, 25-17

San Angelo Central def. Cleburne 25-21, 25-16

Silver Bracket

Champ- Joshua def. Crowley 25-27, 25-19, 25-8

BEV BALL CLASSIC (ABILENE)

Burleson def. EP Eastlake 25-27, 25-22, 25-20

Burleson def. Lubbock Coronado 27-25, 29-27

Champ- Boerne Champion def. Burleson 25-20, 22-25, 25-19

TEXAN BOBCAT SHOWCASE

Champ- Byron Nelson def. Rouse 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

DENTON CLASSIC

Denton def. Denton Ryan 25-10, 25-16

Denton Ryan def. HSAA 25-14, 25-23

Frisco Centennial def. Denton Ryan 25-14, 21-25, 25-22

Frisco Centennial def. Beckville 24-26, 25-18, 25-13

Red Oak def. Denton 25-17, 29-27

Denton def. Stephenville 17-25, 25-18, 29-27

