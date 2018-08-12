High school varsity volleyball scores: August 11

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.
JOHN TURNER (PEARLAND)
Gold Bracket
Quarterfinals
Denton Guyer def. Clemens 25-23, 19-25, 25-20
Prosper def. NB Canyon 25-16, 25-17
Ridge Point def. The Woodlands 20-25, 25-20, 25-19
Flower Mound def. Lake Travis 25-23, 25-17
Semifinals
Prosper def. Denton Guyer 25-21, 25-15
Flower Mound def. Ridge Point 17-25, 25-17, 27-25
Champ- Prosper def. Flower Mound 20-25, 25-15, 25-17
Southlake Carroll def. Smithson Valley 25-11, 25-22
Southlake Carroll def. SA Brandies 25-22, 25-14
Coronado def. Southlake Carroll 21-25, 25-12, 25-22
Arlington Martin def. SA Reagan 17-25, 25-23, 25-22
Dawson def. Arlington Martin 25-23, 22-25, 25-16
Hebron def. SA Johnson 25-19, 20-25, 25-21
Pearland def. Hebron 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Pearland def. Highland Park 25-17, 16-25, 25-22
SA Johnson def. Highland Park 25-21, 25-22
Lake Highlands def. Manvel 25-16, 25-18
Lake Highlands def. Hays 34-32, 26-24
Lake Highlands def. Needville 23-25, 25-21, 25-12
Granbury def. Summer Creek 13-25, 25-22, 25-19
Friendswood def. Granbury 25-17, 25-18
Friendswood def. Ursuline Academy 19-25, 25-23, 25-21
Ursuline Academy def. Decatur 16-25, 25-22, 27-25
George Ranch def. Decatur 19-25, 25-19, 25-15
Hays def. Argyle 25-22, 21-25, 25-17
Manvel def. Argyle 26-28, 25-20, 25-16
Richardson def. SA Christian 25-19, 20-25, 25-14
Amarillo def. Richardson 25-18, 26-24
Melissa def. Trinity Christian Academy 25-15, 25-19
Melissa def. SA Christian 25-18, 25-14
NIKE CLASSIC (CARROLLTON/LEWISVILLE)
Division I
Gold Bracket
McKinney Boyd def. FW Paschal 25-20, 25-15
Marcus def. McKinney Boyd 25-22, 25-18
Frisco Liberty def. Plano East 25-12, 25-22
Rockwall-Heath def. Plano 25-15, 25-23
Allen def. Frisco Lebanon Trail 25-19, 25-23
Rockwall def. Plano Prestonwood 26-24, 26-24
Weatherford def. Keller 25-22, 25-20
Frisco Reedy def. Colleyville Heritage 25-22, 25-21
Plano West def. Aledo 25-21, 25-14
Plano West def. Lovejoy 25-13, 23-25, 25-16
Quarterfinals
Frisco Liberty def. Marcus 25-19, 20-25, 25-8
Rockwall-Heath def. Allen 25-19, 25-20
Weatherford def. Rockwall 25-17, 25-13
Plano West def. Frisco Reedy 25-18, 25-18
Semifinals
Rockwall-Heath def. Frisco Liberty 18-25, 25-19, 26-24
Plano West def. Weatherford 24-26, 25-7, 25-22
Champ- Plano West def. Rockwall-Heath 25-20, 25-15
Lovejoy def. FW Paschal 25-20, 25-16
Lovejoy def. Colleyvill Heritage 25-13, 25-15
Keller def. Plano Prestonwood 25-16, 25-17
Plano def. Frisco Lebanon Trail 20-25, 25-17, 25-23
McKinney Boyd def. Aledo 25-11, 17-25, 25-14
Lovejoy def. Keller 25-17, 25-17
Plano def. McKinney Boyd 25-22, 25-22
Silver Bracket
EP Burgess def. Frisco Lone Star 25-15, 25-16
EP Burgess def. JJ Pearce 25-15, 29-27
Tascosa def. Plano West JV 30-28, 20-25, 25-23
Chisholm Trail def. Lake Dallas 18-25, 25-18, 25-10
SGP def. Cedar Hill 25-9, 25-20
Carroll JV def. Amarillo Caprock 19-25, 25-19, 25-22
Lovejoy JV def. Frisco Independence 18-25, 25-10, 25-13
Sanger def. Lewisville 25-19, 25-14
McKinney def. Azle 25-13, 25-12
Quarterfinals
EP Burgess def. Tascosa 28-26, 25-21
SGP def. Chisholm Trail 25-22, 25-13
Carroll JV def. Lovejoy JV 25-11, 25-22
McKinney def. Sanger 25-16, 25-15
Semifinals
SGP def. EP Burgess 25-19, 25-20
McKinney def. Carroll JV 25-17, 25-20
Champ- McKinney def. SGP 25-21, 25-15
Frisco Lone Star def. Azle 25-22, 25-15
Frisco Lone Star def. Lewisville 25-18, 24-26, 25-21
Amarillo Caprock def. Frisco Independence 25-19, 25-21
Cedar Hill def. Lake Dallas 25-13, 25-12
JJ Pearce def. Plano West JV 25-22, 25-13
Amarillo Caprock def. Frisco Lone Star 25-16, 18-25, 25-18
Cedar Hill def. JJ Pearce 25-18, 25-23
Amarillo Caprock def. Cedar Hill 25-22, 25-23
Division II
Gold Bracket
Plano JV def. Holliday 25-19, 26-24
Callisburg def. Plano JV 25-9, 25-19
Carrollton Prince of Peace def. Godley 25-20, 25-22
Ponder def. Plano East JV 25-18, 25-19
Celina def. Anna 25-15, 25-14
Kennedale def. Celina 25-22, 25-19
Semifinals
Callisburg def. Carrollton Prince of Peace 25-22, 25-10
Kennedale def. Ponder 25-21, 25-14
Champ- Callisburg def. Kennedale 25-10, 25-21
Plano JV def. Anna 25-19, 25-17
Celina def. Holliday 25-12, 25-18
Plano JV def. Godley 27-25, 22-25, 25-19
Celina def. Plano East JV 25-17, 25-14
Ponder def. Plano JV 25-18, 25-21
Carrollton Prince of Peace def. Celina 25-22, 26-24
Carrollton Prince of Peace def. Ponder 25-23, 25-17
Silver Bracket
Bowie def. Sunnyvale 25-20, 25-13
Iowa Park def. Irving 25-11, 26-24
Nocona def. Weatherford JV 25-16, 25-22
Semifinals
Bowie def. Commerce 25-23, 23-25, 25-17
Nocona def. Iowa Park 25-16, 25-16
Champ- Nocona def. Bowie 25-17, 25-19
Weatherford JV def. Irving 25-20, 25-21
Commerce def. Sunnyvale 25-23, 25-18
Commerce def. Weatherford JV 22-25, 25-23, 25-21
MANSFIELD ISD
Championship Bracket
Quarterfinals
Coppell def. Birdville 25-19, 25-21
Waxahachie def. Eaton 25-18, 25-20
Mansfield def. Richland 25-14, 25-15
Chapin def. Lake Ridge 25-20, 23-25, 25-18
Semifinals
Coppell def. Waxahachie 25-20, 21-25, 25-17
Mansfield def. Chapin 25-16, 25-17
Champ- Coppell def. Mansfield 19-25, 25-23, 25-19
3rd place- Waxahachie def. Chapin 25-16, 25-21
5th place- Lake Ridge def. Eaton 20-25, 25-23, 25-19
Lake Ridge def. Richland 25-19, 25-19
Eaton def. Birdville 26-24, 28-26
Gold Bracket
Legacy def. Dumas 14-25, 28-26, 25-14
WF Rider def. Legacy 25-5, 25-21
Silver Bracket
LD Bell def. Timber Creek 31-29, 27-25
Midway def. Summit 25-19, 15-25, 25-18
Midway def. LD Bell 25-16, 25-16
EP Eastwood def. Keller Central 25-13, 25-23
El Dorado def. Timberview 25-22, 25-19
Timber Creek def. Summit 25-20, 25-18
Timberview def. Keller Central 23-25, 25-21, 25-9
Consolation- Timber Creek def. Timberview 25-16, 26-24
Bronze Bracket
Burleson Centennial def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-15, 25-18
Fossil Ridge def. Lubbock 25-13, 25-15
Euless Trinity def. Brewer 25-20, 29-27
Burleson Centennial def. Tyler Lee 25-16, 20-25, 27-25
Euless Trinity def. Fossil Ridge 25-18, 25-21
Champ- Burleson Centennial def. Euless Trinity 26-24, 25-16
EP Hanks def. Arlington Sam Houston 25-14, 26-24
Brewer def. Lubbock 25-20, 25-22
Consolation- EP Hanks def. Brewer 25-20, 21-25, 25-23
AUSTIN JASON LANDERS
Midlothian def. Arlington Lamar 25-13, 26-24
Arlington Lamar def. Bowie 25-17, 25-18
Copperas Cove def. Midlothian 25-14, 25-22
3rd place- Midlothian def. Lavernia 22-25, 25-15, 25-16
5th place- Arlington Lamar def. Georgetown 25-16, 21-25, 25-22
DeSoto def. Travis 25-7, 26-24
DeSoto def. University High 25-22, 25-13
MAC def. DeSoto 25-19, 20-25, 25-18
ANN KANG (HAWAII)
Boswell def. Newport Harbor 25-18, 25-21
Harvard-Westlake def. Glen Rose 25-19, 13-25, 15-12
7th place- Edison def. Boswell 22-25, 29-27, 15-10
9th place- Glen Rose def. King Kekaulike 15-25, 25-16, 25-12
DUNCANVILLE
Gold Bracket
Midlothian Heritage def. San Angelo Central 25-19, 25-22
Champ- Frisco Wakeland def. Midlothian Heritage 26-24, 25-12
Frisco Wakeland def. Cleburne 25-11, 25-17
San Angelo Central def. Cleburne 25-21, 25-16
Silver Bracket
Champ- Joshua def. Crowley 25-27, 25-19, 25-8
BEV BALL CLASSIC (ABILENE)
Burleson def. EP Eastlake 25-27, 25-22, 25-20
Burleson def. Lubbock Coronado 27-25, 29-27
Champ- Boerne Champion def. Burleson 25-20, 22-25, 25-19
TEXAN BOBCAT SHOWCASE
Champ- Byron Nelson def. Rouse 25-11, 25-16, 25-11
DENTON CLASSIC
Denton def. Denton Ryan 25-10, 25-16
Denton Ryan def. HSAA 25-14, 25-23
Frisco Centennial def. Denton Ryan 25-14, 21-25, 25-22
Frisco Centennial def. Beckville 24-26, 25-18, 25-13
Red Oak def. Denton 25-17, 29-27
Denton def. Stephenville 17-25, 25-18, 29-27
Comments