High school varsity volleyball scores: August 17

Friday August 17
Aledo def. Mansfield 25-19, 12-25, 25-15
Aledo def. Lake Highlands 25-18, 25-20
Argyle def. Keller Central 25-11, 24-26, 25-21
Argyle def. Mesquite Horn 25-17, 25-11
Waco Midway def. Argyle 25-19, 25-23
Boswell def. Rockwall-Heath 25-19, 19-25, 25-23
Byron Nelson def. Midlothian Heritage 25-15, 25-17
Byron Nelson def. Keller 25-16, 25-17
Byron Nelson def. Weatherford 25-18, 25-23
Carroll def. Legacy 25-12, 25-17
Carroll def. Vandergrift 25-12, 25-16
Carroll def. A&M Consolidated 25-17, 25-10
Cedar Hill def. Hereford 25-18, 25-16
Coppell def. Aledo 25-16, 25-18
Decatur def. Hebron 25-14, 25-19
Decatur def. Cedar Park 25-23, 22-25, 25-16
EP Coronado def. Eaton 25-12, 25-15
Flower Mound def. Liberty 25-20, 25-17
Amarillo def. Flower Mound 25-23, 25-22
Fossil Ridge def. Dumas 25-19, 20-25, 25-22
Belton def. Fossil Ridge 32-30, 25-23
Midland def. Fossil Ridge 25-16, 25-19
FW All Saints def. Ryan 25-21, 25-20
FW All Saints def. Midlothian 25-13, 19-25, 29-27
Guyer def. Rockwall 25-19, 25-20
Guyer def. Wylie 25-18, 25-19
Guyer def. Randall 14-25, 25-18, 25-23
Hebron def. Cedar Park 25-20, 26-24
Highland Park def. Ursuline 25-14, 17-25, 25-22
Highland Park def. Kennedale 25-16, 25-21
Keller def. Weatherford 25-17, 25-18
Keller def. Midlothian Heritage 25-16, 25-16
Keller Central def. Mesquite Horn 24-26, 25-23, 25-22
Waco Midway def. Keller Central 25-17, 25-19
Lake Highlands def. Coppell 20-25, 29-27, 25-23
Lake Ridge def. Boswell 25-21, 15-25, 25-18
Lake Ridge def. Rockwall-Heath 24-26, 25-20, 25-22
Lake Ridge def. Reedy 19-25, 28-26, 25-13
Lamar def. Northwest 25-18, 26-24
Lamar def. Parish 14-25, 25-23, 26-24
Legacy def. Vandergrift 21-25, 26-24, 25-21
A&M Consolidated def. Legacy 12-25, 25-22, 30-28
Liberty def. Amarillo 26-24, 25-18
Lovejoy def. Hebron 18-25, 25-14, 30-28
Lovejoy def. Decatur 25-16, 25-22
Lovejoy def. Cedar Park 25-9, 25-15
Mansfield def. Coppell 27-25, 17-25, 25-23
Mansfield def. Lake Highlands 14-25, 25-11, 25-23
Hutto def. Mesquite Horn 25-16, 24-26, 25-15
Waco Midway def. Mesquite Horn 25-18, 25-13
Mesquite Poteet def. Red Oak 25-16, 25-22
Midlothian def. Ryan 25-14, 25-19
Northwest def. Parish 25-19, 25-12
Prosper def. Eaton 25-13, 25-20
Prosper def. EP Coronado 25-20, 23-25, 25-12
Hutto def. Red Oak 25-23, 26-24
Reedy def. Boswell 25-20, 25-19
Reedy def. Rockwall-Heath 26-24, 25-11
Richardson def. Cedar Hill 25-18, 25-23
Richardson def. Hereford 25-18, 20-25, 25-22
Rockwall def. Randall 14-25, 25-21, 25-22
Sachse def. Eaton 23-25, 25-9, 28-26
Sachse def. Prosper 16-25, 29-27, 25-17
EP Coronado def. Sachse 25-17, 25-20
SGP def. Mesquite Horn 25-15, 25-19
SGP def. Red Oak 25-22, 25-18
SGP def. Hutto 21-25, 25-21, 25-17
Ursuline def. Kennedale 18-25, 25-20, 25-21
Wakeland def. Highland Park 22-25, 25-13, 25-17
Wakeland def. Kennedale 25-8, 25-14
Wakeland def. Ursuline 25-22, 22-25, 25-23
Waxahachie def. Flower Mound 25-20, 25-18
Waxahachie def. Liberty 18-25, 28-26, 25-23
Waxahachie def. Amarillo 25-10, 27-25
Weatherford def. Midlothian Heritage 25-13, 25-17
Wylie def. Rockwall 34-32, 26-24
Randall def. Wylie 25-20, 23-25, 27-25
Allen def. Celina 25-15, 25-11
Allen def. Frisco 25-10, 25-14
Allen def. Cypress Falls 25-15, 25-13
Allen def. Concordia Lutheran 25-17, 26-24
Bishop Lynch def. Marcus 25-14, 25-22
Bishop Lynch def. Frisco Heritage 26-24, 25-18
Bishop Lynch def. College Station 21-25, 26-24, 25-16
Celina def. Frisco 15-25, 25-19, 25-23
Cypress Falls def. Celina 25-22, 20-25, 27-25
Colleyville Heritage def. Concordia Lutheran 25-23, 15-25, 25-18
Colleyville Heritage def. Naaman Forest 25-11, 25-5
Colleyville Heritage def. Frisco Centennial 25-18, 21-25, 25-19
Cypress Creek def. Colleyville Heritage 25-18, 25-23
EP Eastwood def. Crandall 26-24, 25-23
Lindale def. Crandall 25-20, 24-26, 25-17
Grapevine def. Lindale 25-12, 25-23
Grapevine def. Prince of Peace 23-25, 25-8, 25-17
Grapevine def. Celina 25-11, 25-18
Cypress Falls def. Frisco 25-17, 20-25, 25-23
Frisco Centennial def. Pearce 25-22, 22-25, 25-15
Frisco Centennial def. Alamo Heights 25-12, 25-22
Canyon def. Frisco Centennial 25-17, 25-22
Frisco Heritage def. Alamo Heights 25-21, 28-26
College Station def. Frisco Heritage 25-22, 25-15
Frisco Memorial def. Rowlett 24-26, 25-18, 25-15
Frisco Memorial def. College Station 28-26, 25-21
Trinity Christian def. Frisco Memorial 23-25, 25-20, 29-27
The Woodlands def. Frisco Memorial 25-18, 25-11
John Paul def. Frisco 21-25, 25-22, 25-21
Lewisville def. Crandall 25-20, 25-16
EP Eastwood def. Lewisville 25-14, 25-23
Marcus def. Frisco Heritage 25-20, 25-18
Marcus def. Trinity Christian 25-23, 25-22
College Station def. Marcus 25-22, 25-23
McKinney Boyd def. Crandall 25-10, 25-10
McKinney Boyd def. Lewisville 25-3, 25-13
McKinney Boyd def. EP Eastwood 25-17, 25-14
McKinney Boyd def. Bishop Lynch 25-17, 25-17
Naaman Forest def. Rowlett 25-23, 25-16
Cypress Creek def. Naaman Forest 25-20, 26-24
Concorida Lutheran def. Naaman Forest 25-12, 25-17
Pearce def. Canyon 25-13, 25-21
Pearce def. Alamo Heights 25-21, 25-23
Plano East def. John Paul 25-24, 25-17
Plano East def. Wylie East 25-20, 25-19
Plano East def. Timber Creek 20-25, 25-23, 25-15
The Woodlands def. Plano East 25-22, 25-21
Plano West def. Prince of Peace 25-4, 25-9
Plano West def. Lindale 25-16, 25-17
Plano West def. Grapevine 25-19, 25-15
Plano West def. Pearce 25-22, 25-7
Prince of Peace def. Lindale 23-25, 25-21, 25-22
Cypress Falls def. Prince of Peace 21-25, 27-25, 25-17
Trinity Christian def. Rowlett 20-25, 25-19, 25-15
The Woodlands def. Rowlett 25-13, 25-7
Timber Creek def. Wylie East 25-17, 25-20
Timber Creek def. John Paul 25-20, 25-21
Timber Creek def. Lewisville 25-19, 25-21
Wylie East def. John Paul 25-23, 25-17
EP Eastwood def. Wylie East 25-21, 20-25, 25-22
BREWER BEAR CLASSIC
Alvarado def. Lake Worth 25-27, 25-13, 25-15
Alvarado def. Gainesville 25-10, 25-12
Brewer def. FW Arlington Heights 25-16, 25-23
Brock def. Crowley 25-16, 25-21
Brock def. Cleburne 25-18, 25-13
Cleburne def. West 25-27, 25-19, 25-22
Crowley def. West 25-16, 25-17
Crowley def. Cleburne 25-27, 26-24, 27-25
Bryson def. Grand Prairie 25-17, 25-23
FW Carter-Riverside def. Grand Prairie 25-23, 25-19
Bryson def. FW Carter-Riverside 25-19, 18-25, 25-18
FW Trimble Tech def. FW Arlington Heights 25-6, 25-16
FW Trimble Tech def. Godley 25-23, 25-14
Grand Prairie YWLA def. FW Carter-Riverside 25-19, 28-26
Grand Prairie YWLA def. Bryson 25-19, 14-25, 25-23
Godley def. FW Arlington Heights 25-22, 25-20
Godley def. Brewer 25-22, 25-21
Lake Worth def. Gainesville 21-25, 25-16, 25-19
OTHERS
Arlington Seguin def. Dallas Skyline 25-11, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12
Burleson def. Timberview 25-10, 23-25, 25-21
Burleson def. LD Bell 25-19, 25-23
Burleson def. Richland 25-14, 25-17
FW Paschal def. Abilene Cooper 25-14, 25-11
FW Paschal def. Eastview 25-14, 25-11
Copperas Cove def. FW Paschal 25-16, 25-23
Little Elm def. Mesquite 25-12, 25-12, 25-9
Rio Vista def. FW South Hills 25-13, 25-13, 25-23
