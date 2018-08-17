High school varsity volleyball scores: August 17

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.

Friday August 17

NORTHWEST ISD TOURNAMENT

Aledo def. Mansfield 25-19, 12-25, 25-15

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Aledo def. Lake Highlands 25-18, 25-20

Argyle def. Keller Central 25-11, 24-26, 25-21

Argyle def. Mesquite Horn 25-17, 25-11

Waco Midway def. Argyle 25-19, 25-23

Boswell def. Rockwall-Heath 25-19, 19-25, 25-23

Byron Nelson def. Midlothian Heritage 25-15, 25-17

Byron Nelson def. Keller 25-16, 25-17

Byron Nelson def. Weatherford 25-18, 25-23

Carroll def. Legacy 25-12, 25-17

Carroll def. Vandergrift 25-12, 25-16

Carroll def. A&M Consolidated 25-17, 25-10

Cedar Hill def. Hereford 25-18, 25-16

Coppell def. Aledo 25-16, 25-18

Decatur def. Hebron 25-14, 25-19

Decatur def. Cedar Park 25-23, 22-25, 25-16

EP Coronado def. Eaton 25-12, 25-15

Flower Mound def. Liberty 25-20, 25-17

Amarillo def. Flower Mound 25-23, 25-22

Fossil Ridge def. Dumas 25-19, 20-25, 25-22

Belton def. Fossil Ridge 32-30, 25-23

Midland def. Fossil Ridge 25-16, 25-19

FW All Saints def. Ryan 25-21, 25-20

FW All Saints def. Midlothian 25-13, 19-25, 29-27

Guyer def. Rockwall 25-19, 25-20

Guyer def. Wylie 25-18, 25-19

Guyer def. Randall 14-25, 25-18, 25-23

Hebron def. Cedar Park 25-20, 26-24

Highland Park def. Ursuline 25-14, 17-25, 25-22

Highland Park def. Kennedale 25-16, 25-21

Keller def. Weatherford 25-17, 25-18

Keller def. Midlothian Heritage 25-16, 25-16

Keller Central def. Mesquite Horn 24-26, 25-23, 25-22

Waco Midway def. Keller Central 25-17, 25-19

Lake Highlands def. Coppell 20-25, 29-27, 25-23

Lake Ridge def. Boswell 25-21, 15-25, 25-18

Lake Ridge def. Rockwall-Heath 24-26, 25-20, 25-22

Lake Ridge def. Reedy 19-25, 28-26, 25-13

Lamar def. Northwest 25-18, 26-24

Lamar def. Parish 14-25, 25-23, 26-24

Legacy def. Vandergrift 21-25, 26-24, 25-21

A&M Consolidated def. Legacy 12-25, 25-22, 30-28

Liberty def. Amarillo 26-24, 25-18

Lovejoy def. Hebron 18-25, 25-14, 30-28

Lovejoy def. Decatur 25-16, 25-22

Lovejoy def. Cedar Park 25-9, 25-15

Mansfield def. Coppell 27-25, 17-25, 25-23

Mansfield def. Lake Highlands 14-25, 25-11, 25-23

Hutto def. Mesquite Horn 25-16, 24-26, 25-15

Waco Midway def. Mesquite Horn 25-18, 25-13

Mesquite Poteet def. Red Oak 25-16, 25-22

Midlothian def. Ryan 25-14, 25-19

Northwest def. Parish 25-19, 25-12

Prosper def. Eaton 25-13, 25-20

Prosper def. EP Coronado 25-20, 23-25, 25-12

Hutto def. Red Oak 25-23, 26-24

Reedy def. Boswell 25-20, 25-19

Reedy def. Rockwall-Heath 26-24, 25-11

Richardson def. Cedar Hill 25-18, 25-23

Richardson def. Hereford 25-18, 20-25, 25-22

Rockwall def. Randall 14-25, 25-21, 25-22

Sachse def. Eaton 23-25, 25-9, 28-26

Sachse def. Prosper 16-25, 29-27, 25-17

EP Coronado def. Sachse 25-17, 25-20

SGP def. Mesquite Horn 25-15, 25-19

SGP def. Red Oak 25-22, 25-18

SGP def. Hutto 21-25, 25-21, 25-17

Ursuline def. Kennedale 18-25, 25-20, 25-21

Wakeland def. Highland Park 22-25, 25-13, 25-17

Wakeland def. Kennedale 25-8, 25-14

Wakeland def. Ursuline 25-22, 22-25, 25-23

Waxahachie def. Flower Mound 25-20, 25-18

Waxahachie def. Liberty 18-25, 28-26, 25-23

Waxahachie def. Amarillo 25-10, 27-25

Weatherford def. Midlothian Heritage 25-13, 25-17

Wylie def. Rockwall 34-32, 26-24

Randall def. Wylie 25-20, 23-25, 27-25

ALLEN TEXAS OPEN

Allen def. Celina 25-15, 25-11

Allen def. Frisco 25-10, 25-14

Allen def. Cypress Falls 25-15, 25-13

Allen def. Concordia Lutheran 25-17, 26-24

Bishop Lynch def. Marcus 25-14, 25-22

Bishop Lynch def. Frisco Heritage 26-24, 25-18

Bishop Lynch def. College Station 21-25, 26-24, 25-16

Celina def. Frisco 15-25, 25-19, 25-23

Cypress Falls def. Celina 25-22, 20-25, 27-25

Colleyville Heritage def. Concordia Lutheran 25-23, 15-25, 25-18

Colleyville Heritage def. Naaman Forest 25-11, 25-5

Colleyville Heritage def. Frisco Centennial 25-18, 21-25, 25-19

Cypress Creek def. Colleyville Heritage 25-18, 25-23

EP Eastwood def. Crandall 26-24, 25-23

Lindale def. Crandall 25-20, 24-26, 25-17

Grapevine def. Lindale 25-12, 25-23

Grapevine def. Prince of Peace 23-25, 25-8, 25-17

Grapevine def. Celina 25-11, 25-18

Cypress Falls def. Frisco 25-17, 20-25, 25-23

Frisco Centennial def. Pearce 25-22, 22-25, 25-15

Frisco Centennial def. Alamo Heights 25-12, 25-22

Canyon def. Frisco Centennial 25-17, 25-22

Frisco Heritage def. Alamo Heights 25-21, 28-26

College Station def. Frisco Heritage 25-22, 25-15

Frisco Memorial def. Rowlett 24-26, 25-18, 25-15

Frisco Memorial def. College Station 28-26, 25-21

Trinity Christian def. Frisco Memorial 23-25, 25-20, 29-27

The Woodlands def. Frisco Memorial 25-18, 25-11

John Paul def. Frisco 21-25, 25-22, 25-21

Lewisville def. Crandall 25-20, 25-16

EP Eastwood def. Lewisville 25-14, 25-23

Marcus def. Frisco Heritage 25-20, 25-18

Marcus def. Trinity Christian 25-23, 25-22

College Station def. Marcus 25-22, 25-23

McKinney Boyd def. Crandall 25-10, 25-10

McKinney Boyd def. Lewisville 25-3, 25-13

McKinney Boyd def. EP Eastwood 25-17, 25-14

McKinney Boyd def. Bishop Lynch 25-17, 25-17

Naaman Forest def. Rowlett 25-23, 25-16

Cypress Creek def. Naaman Forest 25-20, 26-24

Concorida Lutheran def. Naaman Forest 25-12, 25-17

Pearce def. Canyon 25-13, 25-21

Pearce def. Alamo Heights 25-21, 25-23

Plano East def. John Paul 25-24, 25-17

Plano East def. Wylie East 25-20, 25-19

Plano East def. Timber Creek 20-25, 25-23, 25-15

The Woodlands def. Plano East 25-22, 25-21

Plano West def. Prince of Peace 25-4, 25-9

Plano West def. Lindale 25-16, 25-17

Plano West def. Grapevine 25-19, 25-15

Plano West def. Pearce 25-22, 25-7

Prince of Peace def. Lindale 23-25, 25-21, 25-22

Cypress Falls def. Prince of Peace 21-25, 27-25, 25-17

Trinity Christian def. Rowlett 20-25, 25-19, 25-15

The Woodlands def. Rowlett 25-13, 25-7

Timber Creek def. Wylie East 25-17, 25-20

Timber Creek def. John Paul 25-20, 25-21

Timber Creek def. Lewisville 25-19, 25-21

Wylie East def. John Paul 25-23, 25-17

EP Eastwood def. Wylie East 25-21, 20-25, 25-22

BREWER BEAR CLASSIC

Alvarado def. Lake Worth 25-27, 25-13, 25-15

Alvarado def. Gainesville 25-10, 25-12

Brewer def. FW Arlington Heights 25-16, 25-23

Brock def. Crowley 25-16, 25-21

Brock def. Cleburne 25-18, 25-13

Cleburne def. West 25-27, 25-19, 25-22

Crowley def. West 25-16, 25-17

Crowley def. Cleburne 25-27, 26-24, 27-25

Bryson def. Grand Prairie 25-17, 25-23

FW Carter-Riverside def. Grand Prairie 25-23, 25-19

Bryson def. FW Carter-Riverside 25-19, 18-25, 25-18

FW Trimble Tech def. FW Arlington Heights 25-6, 25-16

FW Trimble Tech def. Godley 25-23, 25-14

Grand Prairie YWLA def. FW Carter-Riverside 25-19, 28-26

Grand Prairie YWLA def. Bryson 25-19, 14-25, 25-23

Godley def. FW Arlington Heights 25-22, 25-20

Godley def. Brewer 25-22, 25-21

Lake Worth def. Gainesville 21-25, 25-16, 25-19

OTHERS

Arlington Seguin def. Dallas Skyline 25-11, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 15-12

Burleson def. Timberview 25-10, 23-25, 25-21

Burleson def. LD Bell 25-19, 25-23

Burleson def. Richland 25-14, 25-17

FW Paschal def. Abilene Cooper 25-14, 25-11

FW Paschal def. Eastview 25-14, 25-11

Copperas Cove def. FW Paschal 25-16, 25-23

Little Elm def. Mesquite 25-12, 25-12, 25-9

Rio Vista def. FW South Hills 25-13, 25-13, 25-23