High School Sports

Texas A&M commit wins the first dfwVarsity Volleyball POW of 2018

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 15, 2018 04:09 PM

Frisco Liberty junior outside hitter Jenna Wenaas was voted dfwVarsity volleyball player of the week for her stellar performance from the Nike Classic Aug. 6-11.

Nearly 46,000 votes were submitted.

Wenaas, who’s committed to Texas A&M, was named to the all-tournament team as the Redhawks finished tied for third.

In nine games during the week, Wenaas recorded 121 kills, 64 digs, nine aces and nine blocks.

She had a high of 21 kills in the season opener Aug. 7 vs. Rockwall. She finished off the week with double-doubles in kills and digs (19-14, 12-10, 18-11).

The Redhawks went 7-2.

Final Standings

1. Jenna Wenaas, Liberty

2. Sydney Stroh, Frisco Wakeland

3. Brooke Slusser, Denton Guyer

4. Madi Whitmire, Prosper

5. Stella Yan, Coppell

