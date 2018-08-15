Texas A&M commit wins the first dfwVarsity Volleyball POW of 2018

Frisco Liberty junior outside hitter Jenna Wenaas was voted dfwVarsity volleyball player of the week for her stellar performance from the Nike Classic Aug. 6-11.

Nearly 46,000 votes were submitted.

Wenaas, who’s committed to Texas A&M, was named to the all-tournament team as the Redhawks finished tied for third.

In nine games during the week, Wenaas recorded 121 kills, 64 digs, nine aces and nine blocks.

She had a high of 21 kills in the season opener Aug. 7 vs. Rockwall. She finished off the week with double-doubles in kills and digs (19-14, 12-10, 18-11).

The Redhawks went 7-2.

With a close loss to Heath, the lady RedHawks finish 3rd in the ASC Tournament! And Jenna Wenaas was named to the 2018 All-Tournament Team!

GREAT THINGS ARE COMING FOR REDHAWK VOLLEYBALL. #AboveTheLine pic.twitter.com/h07w47uZSE — LHSRedhawkVolleyball (@LHSRedhawkVball) August 11, 2018

Final Standings

1. Jenna Wenaas, Liberty

2. Sydney Stroh, Frisco Wakeland

3. Brooke Slusser, Denton Guyer

4. Madi Whitmire, Prosper

5. Stella Yan, Coppell