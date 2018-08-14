High school varsity volleyball scores: August 14

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.
Tuesday August 14
Arlington Grace Prep def. FW All Saints 26-24, 25-14, 25-19
Denton Guyer def. Prosper 21-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13
Mansfield def. Burleson Centennial 25-20, 25-14, 25-17
Arlington Bowie def. FW Poly 25-10, 25-14, 25-18
Boswell def. Richland 25-19, 25-22, 25-17
Aledo def. Weatherford 25-20, 25-16, 31-33, 24-26, 11-15
Decatur def. The Colony 25-11, 25-11, 25-15
Keller def. LD Bell 25-15, 25-11, 25-13
Lake Ridge def. Timberview 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
North Crowley def. Summit 25-16, 25-11, 25-23
SGP def. Kennedale 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22
Argyle def. Brewer 25-20, 25-5, 25-16
FW Country Day def. FW South Hills 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Eaton def. Marcus 17-25, 25-20, 28-26, 22-25, 15-13
Arlington Lamar def. Northwest 25-23, 25-18, 25-20
Arlington Martin def. Granbury 24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 25-8
Burleson def. Haltom 25-20,, 25-10, 25-12
Frisco Wakeland def. Rockwall-Heath 27-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22
McKinney def. Hebron 25-23, 25-12, 25-21
Southlake Carroll def. Lovejoy 25-17, 25-18, 27-25
Midlothian Heritage def. FW Paschal 25-18, 28-30, 18-25, 25-15, 15-9
Cleburne def. Brownwood 13-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18
Rockwall def. Lake Highlands 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-13
McKinney Boyd def. Frisco Liberty 19-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-13
Denton Ryan def. Dallas Wilson 25-11, 25-17, 30-28
Denton Ryan def. Aubrey 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
Coppell def. Arlington 27-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20
Sulphur Springs def. McKinney North 22-25, 25-16, 25-7, 18-25, 15-9
Sachse def. Frisco Centennial 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 26-24
Little Elm def. Richardson Berkner 25-12, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17
Plano West def. Bishop Lynch 25-18, 25-10, 25-19
Azle def. Bridgeport 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Hockaday def. Argyle Liberty Christian 18-25, 25-15, 18-25, 25-15, 15-9
Birdville def. Legacy 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14
