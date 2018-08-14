High school varsity volleyball scores: August 14

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.

Tuesday August 14

Arlington Grace Prep def. FW All Saints 26-24, 25-14, 25-19

Denton Guyer def. Prosper 21-25, 25-9, 25-18, 25-13

Mansfield def. Burleson Centennial 25-20, 25-14, 25-17

Arlington Bowie def. FW Poly 25-10, 25-14, 25-18

Boswell def. Richland 25-19, 25-22, 25-17

Aledo def. Weatherford 25-20, 25-16, 31-33, 24-26, 11-15

Decatur def. The Colony 25-11, 25-11, 25-15

Keller def. LD Bell 25-15, 25-11, 25-13

Lake Ridge def. Timberview 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

North Crowley def. Summit 25-16, 25-11, 25-23

SGP def. Kennedale 25-18, 19-25, 25-16, 25-22

Argyle def. Brewer 25-20, 25-5, 25-16

FW Country Day def. FW South Hills 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

Eaton def. Marcus 17-25, 25-20, 28-26, 22-25, 15-13

Arlington Lamar def. Northwest 25-23, 25-18, 25-20

Arlington Martin def. Granbury 24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 25-8

Burleson def. Haltom 25-20,, 25-10, 25-12

Frisco Wakeland def. Rockwall-Heath 27-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22

McKinney def. Hebron 25-23, 25-12, 25-21

Southlake Carroll def. Lovejoy 25-17, 25-18, 27-25

Midlothian Heritage def. FW Paschal 25-18, 28-30, 18-25, 25-15, 15-9

Cleburne def. Brownwood 13-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18

Rockwall def. Lake Highlands 20-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-13

McKinney Boyd def. Frisco Liberty 19-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-13

Denton Ryan def. Dallas Wilson 25-11, 25-17, 30-28

Denton Ryan def. Aubrey 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

Coppell def. Arlington 27-25, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20

Sulphur Springs def. McKinney North 22-25, 25-16, 25-7, 18-25, 15-9

Sachse def. Frisco Centennial 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 26-24

Little Elm def. Richardson Berkner 25-12, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17

Plano West def. Bishop Lynch 25-18, 25-10, 25-19

Azle def. Bridgeport 25-15, 25-15, 25-14

Hockaday def. Argyle Liberty Christian 18-25, 25-15, 18-25, 25-15, 15-9

Birdville def. Legacy 25-18, 19-25, 25-20, 25-14