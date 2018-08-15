Watch this local volleyball star use her feet to keep this play alive and win a point

Birdville’s Kaley Feris grew up playing soccer and knew it would come in handy one day.

But on the volleyball court?

The senior used her feet to keep a play alive during a game vs. El Paso Franklin last week at the Mansfield ISD Tournament.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“It was just a natural reaction. I got lucky and Maya Duckworth was ready to hit it,” Feris said.

The Hawks ended up winning the point.

“It’s not the first time I’ve used my foot. Some times you have to do what you can to keep the ball up using any part of your body necessary,” Feris said. “My natural position is libero and defensive specialist so I love to make defensive plays and when I get a good hit that’s even more exciting.”

Feris was a first-team all-district selection last season. She led the playoff-bound Hawks with 254 kills, and was second with 51 aces and 600 digs.

She committed to Houston Baptist this summer.

“I loved everything about the school, and the volleyball program,” she said. “I felt like I really fit in with the players and the coaches are awesome. I love the city of Houston and I can’t wait to be a husky.”