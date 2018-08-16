High school varsity volleyball scores: August 16

NOTE: If you’d like your scores included throughout the season please email them to sportszone@star-telegram.com and bgosset@star-telegram.com. Be sure to include both teams and the record for both in () if able.
Thursday August 16
NORTHWEST ISD TOURNAMENT
Aledo def. Poteet 25-11, 25-12
Aledo def. Ursuline Academy 25-20, 25-20
Southlake Carroll def. Aledo 25-12, 25-12
FW All Saints def. Mesquite Horn 25-15, 25-14
Waxahachie def. FW All Saints 25-17, 25-20
EP Coronado def. FW All Saints 25-13, 25-10
Legacy def. Argyle 25-22, 25-27, 25-22
Argyle def. Ryan 25-16, 25-15
Coppell def. Argyle 25-10, 25-11
Boswell def. Richardson 19-25, 25-22, 25-22
Prosper def. Boswell 25-9, 25-21
Byron Nelson def. Hutto 25-17, 25-22
Byron Nelson def. Kennedale 25-10, 25-7
Byron Nelson Decatur 25-17, 25-13
Liberty def. Cedar Hill 25-16, 25-18
Sachse def. Cedar Hill 25-20, 25-20
Cedar Hill def. Highland Park 25-20, 18-25, 25-23
Amarillo def. Keller Central 25-20, 25-12
Rockwall-Heath def. Keller Central 25-11, 25-9
Bryan def. Keller Central 25-20, 19-25, 25-20
Coppell def. Ryan 25-15, 25-21
Coppell def. Legacy 25-23, 25-18
Decatur def. Kennedale 25-15, 25-19
Decatur def. Hutto 25-23, 25-17
Legacy def. Ryan 25-14, 25-21
Flower Mound def. Eaton 25-22, 22-25, 25-13
Eaton def. Midlothian 25-18, 25-23
Flower Mound def. Midlothian 25-18, 25-21
Cedar Park def. Fossil Ridge 25-13, 25-21
Randall def. Fossil Ridge 25-17, 25-11
Fossil Ridge def. SGP 22-25, 25-16, 25-23
Guyer def. Northwest 25-19, 25-20
Guyer def. Midland 25-10, 25-13
Guyer def. Lake Highlands 20-25, 25-23, 25-16
Rockwall-Heath def. Bryan 25-21, 25-19
Rockwall-Heath def. Amarillo 22-25, 25-14, 26-24
Hebron def. Lamar 25-23, 25-22
Hebron def. Rockwall 25-20, 21-25, 25-19
Highland Park def. Sachse 25-20, 20-25, 31-29
Liberty def. Highland Park 25-22, 20-25, 25-16
Hutto def. Kennedale 25-23, 19-25, 25-19
Keller def. Belton 25-17, 25-14
Keller def. Cedar Ridge 25-15, 25-20
Reedy def. Keller 26-24, 20-25, 25-23
Lake Highlands def. Midland 25-15, 25-14
Lake Highlands def. Northwest 26-24, 25-19
Weatherford def. Lake Ridge 22-25, 25-21, 25-23
Lake Ridge def. Red Oak 25-10, 25-22
Lake Ridge def. Pasadena Memorial 25-15, 25-23
Rockwall def. Lamar 25-20, 25-19
Sachse def. Liberty 26-24, 25-20
Lovejoy def. Parish 25-7, 25-11
Lovejoy def. Dumas 25-15, 25-9
Lovejoy def. Vandergrift 25-23, 25-17
Mansfield def. Midway 25-18, 25-17
Mansfield def. Wylie 25-18, 25-20
Corona del Mar def. Mansfield 17-25, 25-14, 26-24
Waxahachie def. Mesquite Horn 25-17, 25-12
EP Coronado def. Mesquite Horn 25-8, 25-11
Midlothian Heritage def. Wakeland 25-18, 24-26, 25-23
A&M Consolidated def. Midlothian Heritage 23-25, 25-16, 25-13
Midlothian Heritage def. Hereford 25-18, 25-20
Midland def. Northwest 25-17, 9-25, 25-22
Vandergrift def. Parish 25-16, 25-12
Parish def. Dumas 23-25, 25-16, 25-15
Southlake Carroll def. Poteet 25-11, 25-18
Ursuline Academy def. Poteet 25-19, 25-15
Prosper def. Richardson 25-9, 25-15
Red Oak def. Pasadena Memorial 20-25, 27-25, 25-12
Weatherford def. Red Oak 25-20, 25-23
Reedy def. Cedar Ridge 25-17, 25-17
Reedy def. Belton 25-15, 25-16
Randall def. SGP 22-25, 25-12, 25-21
Cedar Park def. SGP 16-25, 25-17, 25-19
Southlake Carroll def. Ursuline Academy 25-21, 25-8
Wakeland def. Hereford 17-25, 25-18, 25-13
A&M Consolidated def. Wakeland 25-23, 32-30
Waxahachie def. EP Coronado 28-26, 25-23
Weatherford def. Pasadena Memorial 25-10, 25-16
Wylie def. Corona del Mar 25-17, 25-21
Wylie def. Midway 25-21, 16-25, 25-9
GRANBURY TOURNAMENT
Granbury def. Azle 25-20, 25-11
Lake Dallas def. Lubbock High 25-14, 25-22
Burleson def. Trinity 25-10, 25-15
Chisholm Trail def. Timberview 25-23, 25-15
Birdville def. Tascosa 17-25, 25-13, 25-21
Grace Prep def. FW Paschal 25-17, 17-25, 25-19
LD Bell def. Bowie 25-13, 25-8
Americas def. Irving 25-13, 25-7
Granbury def. Bowie 25-11, 25-8
Richland def. Pebble Hills 25-22, 28-26
Copperas Cove def. Irving 25-6, 25-12
Sherman def. Burleson Centennial 22-25, 25-21, 25-22
LD Bell def. Azle 25-15, 26-24
Eastlake def. Lake Dallas 25-18, 25-19
Tascosa def. Sherman 25-12, 25-14
FW Paschal def. Richland 22-25, 25-22, 25-16
Chisholm Trail def. Eastview 25-15, 25-11
Birdville def. Burleson Centennial 25-19, 25-21
Azle def. Bowie 25-16, 25-15
Grace Prep def. Pebble Hills 25-6, 25-15
Granbury def. LD Bell 27-25, 25-18
Birdville def. Sherman 25-22, 25-14
Brownwood def. Irving 25-16, 25-16
Grace Prep def. Richland 25-18, 25-17
Trinity def. El Dorado 25-22, 19-25, 25-20
Burleson def. Seminole 25-16, 25-18
El Dorado def. Burleson 25-21, 25-22
Stephenville def. Lake Dallas 25-15, 25-12
Tascosa def. Burleson Centennial 25-20, 25-17
Trinity def. Seminoles 25-9, 25-15
FW Paschal def. Pebble Hills 25-14, 25-18
Eastview def. Timberview 25-19, 16-25, 25-21
Timberview def. Abilene Cooper 25-22, 22-25, 25-14
Chisholm Trail def. Abilene Cooper 25-22, 25-18
BREWER BEAR CLASSIC
Cleburne def. Lake Worth 25-8, 25-7
Cleburne def. FW Carter-Riverside 25-11, 25-12
FW Trimble Tech def. Cleburne 15-25, 25-16, 25-23
Godley def. Crowley 22-25, 25-16, 29-27
Godley def. Alvarado 25-16, 25-20
Godley def. Bryson 25-10, 25-9
Crowley def. Alvarado 25-15, 25-18
Crowley def. Bryson 25-19, 25-13
Alvarado def. Bryson 25-15, 25-15
Brewer def. Gainesville 25-6, 25-12
Brock def. FW Arlington Heights 25-16, 25-8
FW Trimble Tech def. Lake Worth 25-10, 25-13
Brock def. Grand Prairie 25-8, 25-11
FW Arlington Heights def. Grand Prairie 25-12, 25-11
FW Trimble Tech def. FW Carter-Riverside 25-8, 25-5
West def. Gainesville 25-12, 25-13
West def. Brewer 26-24, 22-25, 25-20
Brewer def. GP YWLA 25-21, 25-21
West def. GP YWLA 25-16, 25-19
