High school varsity volleyball scores: August 16

Thursday August 16

NORTHWEST ISD TOURNAMENT

Aledo def. Poteet 25-11, 25-12

Aledo def. Ursuline Academy 25-20, 25-20

Southlake Carroll def. Aledo 25-12, 25-12

FW All Saints def. Mesquite Horn 25-15, 25-14

Waxahachie def. FW All Saints 25-17, 25-20

EP Coronado def. FW All Saints 25-13, 25-10

Legacy def. Argyle 25-22, 25-27, 25-22

Argyle def. Ryan 25-16, 25-15

Coppell def. Argyle 25-10, 25-11

Boswell def. Richardson 19-25, 25-22, 25-22

Prosper def. Boswell 25-9, 25-21

Byron Nelson def. Hutto 25-17, 25-22

Byron Nelson def. Kennedale 25-10, 25-7

Byron Nelson Decatur 25-17, 25-13

Liberty def. Cedar Hill 25-16, 25-18

Sachse def. Cedar Hill 25-20, 25-20

Cedar Hill def. Highland Park 25-20, 18-25, 25-23

Amarillo def. Keller Central 25-20, 25-12

Rockwall-Heath def. Keller Central 25-11, 25-9

Bryan def. Keller Central 25-20, 19-25, 25-20

Coppell def. Ryan 25-15, 25-21

Coppell def. Legacy 25-23, 25-18

Decatur def. Kennedale 25-15, 25-19

Decatur def. Hutto 25-23, 25-17

Legacy def. Ryan 25-14, 25-21

Flower Mound def. Eaton 25-22, 22-25, 25-13

Eaton def. Midlothian 25-18, 25-23

Flower Mound def. Midlothian 25-18, 25-21

Cedar Park def. Fossil Ridge 25-13, 25-21

Randall def. Fossil Ridge 25-17, 25-11

Fossil Ridge def. SGP 22-25, 25-16, 25-23

Guyer def. Northwest 25-19, 25-20

Guyer def. Midland 25-10, 25-13

Guyer def. Lake Highlands 20-25, 25-23, 25-16

Rockwall-Heath def. Bryan 25-21, 25-19

Rockwall-Heath def. Amarillo 22-25, 25-14, 26-24

Hebron def. Lamar 25-23, 25-22

Hebron def. Rockwall 25-20, 21-25, 25-19

Highland Park def. Sachse 25-20, 20-25, 31-29

Liberty def. Highland Park 25-22, 20-25, 25-16

Hutto def. Kennedale 25-23, 19-25, 25-19

Keller def. Belton 25-17, 25-14

Keller def. Cedar Ridge 25-15, 25-20

Reedy def. Keller 26-24, 20-25, 25-23

Lake Highlands def. Midland 25-15, 25-14

Lake Highlands def. Northwest 26-24, 25-19

Weatherford def. Lake Ridge 22-25, 25-21, 25-23

Lake Ridge def. Red Oak 25-10, 25-22

Lake Ridge def. Pasadena Memorial 25-15, 25-23

Rockwall def. Lamar 25-20, 25-19

Sachse def. Liberty 26-24, 25-20

Lovejoy def. Parish 25-7, 25-11

Lovejoy def. Dumas 25-15, 25-9

Lovejoy def. Vandergrift 25-23, 25-17

Mansfield def. Midway 25-18, 25-17

Mansfield def. Wylie 25-18, 25-20

Mansfield traveled to Justin Northwest on Aug. 7 and beat the Lady Texans in four sets to win the season opener. The Lady Tigers have nine seniors this season led by Texas commit Molly Phillips.

Corona del Mar def. Mansfield 17-25, 25-14, 26-24

Waxahachie def. Mesquite Horn 25-17, 25-12

EP Coronado def. Mesquite Horn 25-8, 25-11

Midlothian Heritage def. Wakeland 25-18, 24-26, 25-23

A&M Consolidated def. Midlothian Heritage 23-25, 25-16, 25-13

Midlothian Heritage def. Hereford 25-18, 25-20

Midland def. Northwest 25-17, 9-25, 25-22

Vandergrift def. Parish 25-16, 25-12

Parish def. Dumas 23-25, 25-16, 25-15

Southlake Carroll def. Poteet 25-11, 25-18

Ursuline Academy def. Poteet 25-19, 25-15

Prosper def. Richardson 25-9, 25-15

Red Oak def. Pasadena Memorial 20-25, 27-25, 25-12

Weatherford def. Red Oak 25-20, 25-23

Reedy def. Cedar Ridge 25-17, 25-17

Reedy def. Belton 25-15, 25-16

Randall def. SGP 22-25, 25-12, 25-21

Cedar Park def. SGP 16-25, 25-17, 25-19

Southlake Carroll def. Ursuline Academy 25-21, 25-8

Wakeland def. Hereford 17-25, 25-18, 25-13

A&M Consolidated def. Wakeland 25-23, 32-30

Waxahachie def. EP Coronado 28-26, 25-23

Weatherford def. Pasadena Memorial 25-10, 25-16

Wylie def. Corona del Mar 25-17, 25-21

Wylie def. Midway 25-21, 16-25, 25-9

GRANBURY TOURNAMENT

Granbury def. Azle 25-20, 25-11

Lake Dallas def. Lubbock High 25-14, 25-22

Burleson def. Trinity 25-10, 25-15

Chisholm Trail def. Timberview 25-23, 25-15

Birdville def. Tascosa 17-25, 25-13, 25-21

Grace Prep def. FW Paschal 25-17, 17-25, 25-19

LD Bell def. Bowie 25-13, 25-8

Americas def. Irving 25-13, 25-7

Granbury def. Bowie 25-11, 25-8

Richland def. Pebble Hills 25-22, 28-26

Copperas Cove def. Irving 25-6, 25-12

Sherman def. Burleson Centennial 22-25, 25-21, 25-22

LD Bell def. Azle 25-15, 26-24

Eastlake def. Lake Dallas 25-18, 25-19

Tascosa def. Sherman 25-12, 25-14

FW Paschal def. Richland 22-25, 25-22, 25-16

Chisholm Trail def. Eastview 25-15, 25-11

Birdville def. Burleson Centennial 25-19, 25-21

Azle def. Bowie 25-16, 25-15

Grace Prep def. Pebble Hills 25-6, 25-15

Granbury def. LD Bell 27-25, 25-18

Birdville def. Sherman 25-22, 25-14

Brownwood def. Irving 25-16, 25-16

Grace Prep def. Richland 25-18, 25-17

Trinity def. El Dorado 25-22, 19-25, 25-20

Burleson def. Seminole 25-16, 25-18

El Dorado def. Burleson 25-21, 25-22

Stephenville def. Lake Dallas 25-15, 25-12

Tascosa def. Burleson Centennial 25-20, 25-17

Trinity def. Seminoles 25-9, 25-15

FW Paschal def. Pebble Hills 25-14, 25-18

Eastview def. Timberview 25-19, 16-25, 25-21

Timberview def. Abilene Cooper 25-22, 22-25, 25-14

Chisholm Trail def. Abilene Cooper 25-22, 25-18

The Texas high school volleyball season has started. Some of the top players in Dallas-Fort Worth made game-changing saves and jaw-dropping moves. Check out a few highlights from the past two seasons.

BREWER BEAR CLASSIC

Cleburne def. Lake Worth 25-8, 25-7

Cleburne def. FW Carter-Riverside 25-11, 25-12

FW Trimble Tech def. Cleburne 15-25, 25-16, 25-23

Godley def. Crowley 22-25, 25-16, 29-27

Godley def. Alvarado 25-16, 25-20

Godley def. Bryson 25-10, 25-9

Crowley def. Alvarado 25-15, 25-18

Crowley def. Bryson 25-19, 25-13

Alvarado def. Bryson 25-15, 25-15

Brewer def. Gainesville 25-6, 25-12

Brock def. FW Arlington Heights 25-16, 25-8

FW Trimble Tech def. Lake Worth 25-10, 25-13

Brock def. Grand Prairie 25-8, 25-11

FW Arlington Heights def. Grand Prairie 25-12, 25-11

FW Trimble Tech def. FW Carter-Riverside 25-8, 25-5

West def. Gainesville 25-12, 25-13

West def. Brewer 26-24, 22-25, 25-20

Brewer def. GP YWLA 25-21, 25-21

West def. GP YWLA 25-16, 25-19